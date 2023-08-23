Indulge Your Curiosity: 25 Movies With a Similar Vibe as The Twilight Zone

When The Twilight Zone premiered in 1959, the show immediately gained a fan base because of its mind-bending commentary about society, technology, and the future. If you're looking for a movie with the same vibe as The Twilight Zone, take note of these films that fit the bill.

1 – Marooned (1969)

After a successful mission to a space station, three astronauts find themselves in hot water when their shuttle's rocket booster fails. The men, stranded in outer space, must wait as their dedicated ground crew does everything it takes to bring them home. However, poor weather conditions on Earth make their task a challenge.

2 – Village of the Damned (1960)

Village of the Damned is a thought-provoking sci-fi mystery about a town where everyone simultaneously falls unconscious. Later that day, 10 women give birth to a child simultaneously. But as they grow up, the townspeople notice the children have paranormal abilities that threaten the lives of anyone in their way.

3 – The Truman Show (1998)

A man spends his entire life in one picture-perfect town designed especially for him in this twisted sci-fi drama. The man has no idea that his home is a TV set and he is the only real person living in the town, while the others are actors on the show. The man grows suspicious that something is off when the woman he loves disappears.

4 – The Day the Earth Caught Fire (1961)

The war between U.S. and Russia comes to a head in this apocalyptic film when two simultaneous nuclear attacks cause the Earth to veer off-course of its rotation. This sudden shift causes natural disasters to appear all over the planet, sending the Earth's inhabitants into a frenzy.

5 – Mulholland Drive (2001)

When a woman with amnesia meets an aspiring Hollywood actress, the two team up to help the woman remember her identity. This surreal film follows the woman on a journey through Los Angeles as they uncover clues about the mysterious amnesiac.

6 – Triangle (2009)

Triangle is an eerie horror film about friends planning a relaxing yacht vacation. But when a massive storm capsizes their boat, the survivors swim to a seemingly-abandoned ocean liner to seek refuge from the open waters. Strange events continue to make the vacationers question whether their trip was worth it.

7 – Solaris (1972)

When a psychologist investigates the circumstances that led to the deaths of a doctor on a space station orbiting the planet Solaris, he soon learns that the water on the planet isn't what it seems. Everyone on the space station who drinks the water-like substance experiences strange mental changes centered around past traumas.

8 – Inception (2010)

This mind-bending sci-fi action film follows a man with the supernatural ability to enter people's subconscious minds and learn their secrets. This skill is particularly valuable to giant competing corporations, who hire the man to help them one-up each other. But when the man is given the task of planting information in someone's mind, he has no idea if he can succeed.

9 – The Andromeda Strain (1971)

When a government satellite crash-lands near a remote town, scientists hurry to recover the satellite only to find all the townspeople dead. Horrified, the scientists believe the satellite must be harboring a deadly alien life force. But with the satellite missing, the team must find it quickly before the alien enemy takes out more people.

10 – Moon (2009)

In a futuristic version of reality where humans took to the moon to harvest new energy sources, one man stationed at the lunar mines is about to head back home to Earth. When he falls unconscious during an accident and wakes up in a different location, he discovers what seems to be his clone.

11 – Lost Highway (1997)

This surreal thriller follows a jazz musician accused of murdering his wife after he blames her for cheating on him with another man. At the same time, the film tells a parallel story of a woman who begins an affair with a mechanic and attempts to keep it a secret from her criminal boyfriend.

12 – Testament (1983)

In the wake of a deadly nuclear attack, Testament is a harrowing thriller about a family struggling to survive the aftermath of the bombing. While the radiation impacts thousands, one family does whatever it takes to protect survivors in their home.

13 – Beyond the Black Rainbow (2010)

A new terrifying leader takes control at a new-age research facility where researchers attempt to bridge the gap between science and religion. He keeps a young girl locked in the facility's basement, where he uses her psychic abilities for his own devices. While the leader goes to great lengths to keep the girl's presence a secret, she hatches a plan to escape under his nose.

14 – Vivarium (2019)

Vivarium is a surreal horror film about a couple searching for a new home. They visit a suburban neighborhood for one house tour, but when they try to drive home, they discover a never-ending row of identical houses as far as the eye can see. Stuck in this strange neighborhood, the two return to the original house to find a package on the doorstep containing an infant with instructions to raise the child as their only hope of escape.

15 – Contact (1997)

When a scientist working on an extraterrestrial research project detects a signal that points towards alien life, she struggles with the government to allow her to dig deeper into the message. As she attempts to decode the message written into the signal, she learns that she will be the one to travel where no human has ventured before.

16 – The Day After (1983)

The Day After is a chilling apocalyptic sci-fi drama about a small Kansas town and its everyday inhabitants. Everyone fears the threats of nuclear war until one day, a bomb lands near the town, and the survivors struggle to make a new life in the remains of their village.

17 – Coherence (2013)

This psychological sci-fi movie takes place at a dinner party between long-time friends who decide to reunite after some time to catch up. But while they chat, a comet looms overhead that shifts the party's atmosphere in strange, sinister ways.

18 – Fire in the Sky (1993)

While five workers drive home after a long day, they're shocked to see a UFO flying through the sky ahead of them. One brave man exits the car to get a closer look when the alien spacecraft zips overhead and beams him up into the sky. The four witnesses attempt to explain the man's disappearance to wary authorities until the abducted man returns with an unbelievable story five days later.

19 – The Box (2009)

When a package arrives at the doorstep of their comfortable suburban home, a couple brings it inside and discovers they're faced with a terrible choice. The box contains a button that they have 24 hours to press. If they do, they'll win one million dollars, but a stranger will die. As the two ponder their options, they struggle to determine how far they will go to get rich.

20 – The Man From Earth (2007)

The Man from Earth is a philosophical sci-fi film about a professor who decides to leave his job and move away to start a new life when his colleagues arrive at his home to say goodbye. When they ask him why he's leaving, the professor tells them he moves every ten years to conceal the fact that he's over 2,000 years old.

21 – The Fly (1986)

An engineer is ecstatic when he finally invents a working teleportation device. A small housefly slips in behind him when he steps inside to test the machine. After he successfully teleports, he soon discovers that something went slightly wrong when he begins to gain fly-like characteristics that slowly turn him into a monster.

22 – Dave Made a Maze (2017)

This horror adventure film is about a depressed artist who decides to cheer himself up by building a cardboard box fort in his living room. But when he's trapped inside a maze of his own creation with weird, sinister creatures lurking around every corner, his girlfriend assembles a team of misfits to journey into the strange, mystical world and rescue her boyfriend.

23 – Demon Seed (1977)

A programmer and his wife live together in a home with an intelligent AI assistant in this terrifying sci-fi horror film. While his wife is wary of the advanced technology in their home, her husband repeatedly brushes off her concerns. She was right to worry, however, because the AI abducts the wife and keeps her captive with terrible ideas about creating a human-AI hybrid in her uterus.

24 – The Jacket (2005)

When a man with amnesia is found by police at the scene of a murder, they send him to a psychiatric hospital. There, the man faces strange and painful treatments while confined in a straightjacket. Soon, he begins to travel to the future, where he attempts to uncover what really happened on the day of the murder.

25 – Colossus: The Forbin Project (1970)

Colossus: The Forbin Project is about an engineer who creates an intelligent computer system to protect the U.S. against a potential nuclear attack during the Cold War. But when a similar computer is built in Russia, the two machines begin sending each other confidential messages that the programmer fears could put all of humanity in danger.

Source: Reddit.