15 Movies So Amateurish You Could’ve Filmed Them Yourself According to Fans

Many movies use a plethora of CGI, special effects, and advanced film techniques to tell their story. But some movies rely on the performances, direction, and plot, allowing the cinematography to take a backseat. These are 15 movies that look so simple and basic that you could've filmed them yourself. But don't get us wrong; just because some of these movies look like they're low quality, their content is anything but.

1. Clerks (1994)

Clerks has a dedicated cult following, and it's not for its amazing cinematography. When discussing amateurish-looking films on a forum, this movie was mentioned by more than half a dozen fans.

2. Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Blair Witch Project is one of the most haunting horror films of the 20th century, and the shaky camerawork and found footage vibe add to the horror, making it feel real.

3. Paranormal Activity (2007)

Paranormal Activity uses amateurish filming to make the movie more eerie and chilling. Using mostly stagnant “security” cameras makes viewers feel like they're watching something authentic.

4. Tangerine (2015)

This poignant film is about the chaotic lives of some people, including a transgender prostitute, her friends, and her boyfriend. The movie was filmed using only three iPhone 5S phones.

5. Napolean Dynamite (2004)

This cult favorite has a raw and awkward vibe, giving it an amateurish feel. However, it's a wildly funny and clever movie that many fans fell in love with immediately, partly due to its unique aesthetic.

6. Creep (2014)

Many horror movies utilize amateur filming to make the setting scarier, and Creep accomplishes this fantastically. It's worth mentioning that Creep 2 is equally as terrifying and raw.

7. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

The cinematography in Night of the Living Dead is straightforward, letting the performances and story speak for themselves. The simplicity of the black-and-white shots is creepy and sinister in the perfect way.

8. Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

Despite the super basic filming techniques, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre scarred me for life. This movie proves you don't need CGI and dramatic effects to scare people.

9. Redneck Zombies (1987)

Redneck Zombies honestly looks like it's a high school film project, but it's creepy, hilarious, and supremely entertaining anyway! The simple filming does at to the humor and rural vibe of the film.

10. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes (1978)

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes was a super low-budget film, so the wonky filming and amateurish vibe make perfect sense. This horror-comedy looks as low-budget as it was but is still entertaining and pleasantly weird.

11. The Man from Earth (2007)

This sci-fi movie isn't visually spectacular by any means. Most of the movie takes place in a single room, and there are some well-designed shots, but the stars of the show are the performances and unique storyline.

12. Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Be Kind Rewind is one of my favorite silly comedies. The low-quality film quality is part of the magic, as it plays into the plot. The characters make spoofs of famous movies to rent out in their movie store, so the cinematography plays into that low-budget concept.

13. Unsane (2018)

Unsane is a crazy psychological ride as you follow the story of a young woman being stalked. The rawness and crude filming techniques make the movie even more terrifying and play into the discomfort the main character feels.

14. Pathogen (2006)

This movie was written, directed, and produced by a 12-year-old girl, so the amateurish vibe is sensical, but it doesn't take away from the intrigue this movie offers. It follows middle schoolers under attack by zombies and is supremely unusual, but you can't look away.

15. Pi (1998)

While Pi was made in 1998, it looks like it was made in the 1930s. The low-quality filming only adds to the messiness and confusion in the movie as the main character descends into paranoia and pain.

