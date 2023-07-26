Unbelievably Awful: 12 Movies That Are So Bad, They’re Good

Not every movie is a cinematic masterpiece. Some are downright awful, yet there's still something about the duds that people love. A movie fan in a popular online forum asked, “What movies are so bad that they are good?” Here's a list of 12 movies that some people love, even if they aren't that great.

1 – Strange Wilderness (2008)

The movie is promising with stars Steve Zahn, Jonah Hill, and Justin Long — but it just doesn't deliver at all. Strange Wilderness has managed to win over some people, despite its many flaws. When one film fan listed Strange Wilderness, another said, “So glad I found this response! They didn't even try to make a coherent ending. So awesome.”

2 – High School Musical (2006)

High School Musical might not be the most thought-provoking movie, but it holds a special place in many people's hearts. One person called it a “guilty pleasure.” They explained, “Yes, it's terrible. Yes, it glorifies materialism and fame. Yes, it's extremely shallow. But I don't care. I love it for all its simplicity and catchy tunes.”

3 – The Legend of Boggy Creek (1972)

The Legend of Boggy Creek is a docu-drama horror movie following the “Fouke Monster,” a Bigfoot-like creature that has had reported sightings around Fouke, Arkansas, since the 1940s. It mixes staged interviews with some residents who claim to have encountered the beast and reenactments of encounters.

4 – The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh (1979)

The Fish That Saved Pittsburgh is a sports-fantasy comedy film following a struggling professional basketball team and the ballboy who uses astrology to create a miracle team.

5 – The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (2005)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl is a 3D superhero adventure movie following a bullied kid (Cayden Boyd) who escapes with his fantasies of Lavagirl (Taylor Dooley) and Sharkboy (Taylor Lautner). However, one day they come to life, and their world needs him to save Planet Drool from destruction. One fan noted it's “so ridiculous, you can't stop watching.”

6 – Cabin Boy (1994)

Cabin Boy is a fantasy comedy movie following a spoiled, arrogant rich kid (Chris Elliot) set for a Hawaiian cruise after graduation. However, he makes a wrong turn and winds up lost at sea with a group of old sailors who can't wait to put him to work.

7 – Hard Ticket to Hawaii (1987)

Hard Ticket to Hawaii is an action film following the story of two drug enforcement agents killed on a private Hawaiian island. Two operatives intercept a diamond delivery inadvertently that belonged to a drug lord. So they must avoid his revenge and simultaneously dodge a dangerous snake infected by deadly toxins from cancer-infested rats.

8 – Troll 2 (1990)

Troll 2 is a comedy horror movie with a cult following. It tells the story of a family pursued by vegetarian goblins seeking to transform them into plants and eat them.

9 – The Wicker Man (2006)

The Wicker Man is a remake of the 1973 British film of the same name. It follows a police officer (Nicolas Cage) who goes to an island in the Pacific Northwest after his ex-fiancée (Kate Beahan) tells him their daughter has disappeared. He becomes suspicious about the neo-pagans living there.

10 – I Love You Beth Cooper (2009)

I Love You Beth Cooper is a romantic teen comedy following a nerdy kid (Paul Rust) harboring a crush for the head cheerleader in high school (Hayden Panettiere). At graduation, he announces that he loves her and she shows up at his house later, promising a wild night.

11 – Day Shift (2022)

Day Shift is a vampire film following a vampire hunter (Jamie Foxx), his partner (Dave Franco), an old friend, and a veteran vampire hunter (Snoop Dogg).

12 – Sharknado Series (2013 – 2018)

Sharknado is a made-for-television sci-fi comedy disaster series with six terrible films and a cult following. The first film follows the story of a waterspout lifting sharks out of the ocean and depositing them in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Reddit