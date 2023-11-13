14 Movies So Bad We Demanded A Refund

It's disappointing when you watch a movie, and it's not entertaining at all. Someone in a popular online forum started discussing the movies that were so bad you should have gotten a refund. Here are 14 movies that film fans named as the worst.

1. The Love Guru (2008)

Many movie fans named The Love Guru the worst. Many assumed it would be a winner with Mike Myers starring, but that wasn't the case. “Mike Myers is so hit or miss. It’s a shame because when he gets it right, it’s amazing,” one person commented.

2. Spice World (1997)

Some people agreed that Spice World missed the mark. You definitely had to be a Spice Girls fan to appreciate it and even then, it just wasn't a great movie. The lack of a plot and limited acting talent definitely made this unwatchable.

3. Jack and Jill (2011)

An Adam Sandler vehicle in which he plays twin siblings Jack and Jill was so widely panned that some critics consider it one of the worst films ever made. It's ignominiously known as the only movie to win the Razzies in a sweep.

4. Mac and Me (1988)

A blatant, poorly developed rip-off of the movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the film was a box office and critical failure. Flicks about extraterrestrials are a dime a dozen. Still, when the plot mirrors that of a movie that shattered box office records, it's bound to fail.

5. Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Also called Daddy Day Care 2, this second of the three movie series starring Cuba Gooding, Jr. has a 1% Rotten Tomatoes score. It doesn't get much worse than that, especially for a movie billed as a supposed comedy.

6. Flatliners (2017)

A remake of the 1990 Julia Roberts film Flatliners is about medical students testing the boundaries between life and death by using themselves as the subjects of their experiments. While the 1990 version of the movie achieved modest box office success and has since become a cult classic, the redux fell far short.

7. Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997)

Adapted from the Mortal Kombat 3 martial arts video game, there were high hopes that this action-fantasy movie would become a favorite of film fanatics. Instead, audiences were underwhelmed and generally disappointed in the end product, despite the film's dazzling visual effects.

8. Cats (2019)

This ensemble musical based on a long-running Broadway show could have been better in dialogue, sets, and costuming. Even the cast of Dame Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, and Taylor Swift couldn't save this film. Andrew Lloyd Webber, the theatrical genius behind the stage play, couldn't bring himself to cosign on the production because it was so dreadful.

9. The Last Airbender (2010)

M. Night Shyamalan's live-action production, based on Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, was roundly criticized by movie buffs and film critics for failing to remain faithful to the essence of the beloved television show. It's hard to believe the creator of The Sixth Sense developed this mess of a movie.

10. The Dark Tower (2017)

When Stephen King's novels and short stories are adapted into movies, they're either good or awful. The Dark Tower falls into the latter camp. While Idris Elba received acclaim for his performance, the failure primarily stems from the unsuccessful compression of a multiple-book series into a 90-minute film.

11. Son of The Mask (2005)

The comedic genius of Jim Carrey's highly energetic and entertaining performance from The Mask was sorely missing in this inadequate sequel starring Jamie Kennedy as the title character. It was a massive letdown for fans of the original film.

12. The Lawnmower Man (1992)

Another poor adaptation of Stephen King's work, The Lawnmower Man deviated so far from his short story he successfully sued to have his name removed from the title.

13. Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

The fourth, and mercifully, the final film in the Jaws movie franchise, proves that not all sequels are created equal and that filmmakers should not try to add on to a classic like the original Jaws.

14. Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

A 20-year gap between the 1996 blockbuster film and this sequel meant it could not live up to its predecessor's popularity and box office success, disappointing movie fans looking to recreate the experience from the original Independence Day.

Source: Reddit.