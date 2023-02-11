10 Movies So Dumb You Can’t Help But Love Them

Many movies are dumb, and they correctly receive criticism for being so. Seriously, did anyone watch 1990's Troll 2 and enjoy it? We think not.

But there are some dumb movies you can't help but adore. Redditor u/Thecomedyshow17 posited the question, “What's movie so dumb that you actually enjoy? [sic]” and these are some of the best answers given in response.

EuroTrip (2004)

“Eurotrip,” said u/hamhead, which prompted u/level 2 funkme1ster to respond by saying “Eurotrip is legitimately a really good movie. Sure the plot is crass and absurd, but the flow, pacing, and character arcs are all solid. It's a well-done by-the-numbers genre film that still holds up.”

While the idea that EuroTrip is a “legitimately good movie” is arguable (to say the least), it's undoubtedly dumb and provides its viewers with silly fun.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

u/BigKittyNutz answered, “I miss movies like Honey I Shrunk the Kids. Dumb, but fun.”

This user is correct. Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is a silly movie that's as straightforward as its title suggests, but it's hugely enjoyable — and they don't make movies like it anymore. Sure, there's a science element, but it's bordering on nonsensical – not that it takes away from the movie's undeniable charm.

The VelociPastor (2017)

u/Denkir-the-Filtiarn replied, “Volocipastor [sic] was so bad yet hilarious. Especially with the backstory to how his girlfriend died.”

If you're not familiar with The VelociPastor, first of all, why? Second, it's about a pastor who becomes infected by an artifact, turning him into a velociraptor when he becomes angry — an ability he uses to fight crime. It's absurd! What's not to like?!

Zombeavers (2014)

u/devastatingdave answered, “Zombeavers” and u/Nosferatatron agreed, saying “Genius film.”

Whether or not it's “genius” is open for debate, but Zombeavers' concept — a group of college kids being attacked by zombie beavers by a river – is undoubtedly so dumb that you just have to sit back and enjoy it.

Sand Sharks (2011)

There had to be a direct-to-video movie on a list like this and u/WoodcockJohnson_ contributed with “Sand Sharks.” The user followed that up by saying, “It's even dumber than it sounds.”

Sand Sharks' star power comes from Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke, and it's about killer sharks that swim through sand — it's incredibly dumb. However, its relatively positive reviews would suggest that it is, indeed, rather enjoyable to watch.

The Number 23 (2007)

u/notjoese said, “The Number 23. Silly plot, but executed well with some great cinematography.”

The Number 23 was a much-maligned movie that many people believed made little sense, but it's a film that looks great, and this user appreciated that. It's also, admittedly, very hard not to enjoy any movie with Jim Carrey in it.

Dungeons & Dragons (2000)

u/neohylanmay answered, “Dungeons & Dragons (2000) gets everything wrong, and is also one of my favourite movies of all time.”

This user is correct in saying Dungeons & Dragons got everything wrong. Every aspect of it was criticized; the acting, the story, the offensive stereotypes, the CGI, the choreography, the costumes, and more. But, hey, if all of that comes together to form an entertaining experience for some people, who are we to argue?

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

u/KingOfTheLifeNewbs responded with “Freddy Got Fingered. By far the stupidest movie in the world, but I got some laughs out of it.”

Tom Green's 2001 vehicle Freddy Got Fingered is beyond ridiculous. It's considered one of the worst movies ever made for a reason. The plot barely exists, the humor is childish, and the acting is appalling. However, if some people enjoy laughing at it rather than with it, that could be considered enjoyable.

Street Fighter (1994)

u/egnards answered with the bold claim that “Street Fighter [1994] is the best movie ever made.”

While we can't agree with this statement, Street Fighter certainly has its charms – not least because the late Raul Julia (in his final movie performance) is sublime in the role of General M. Bison. It has little to do with the popular video game of the same name, but it's good silly fun anyway.

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

No list of this nature would be complete without this movie, and u/Blue_2023 obliged, simply answering, “Dumb and [D]umber.”

As the title suggests, Dumb and Dumber is the quintessential dumb-but-brilliant movie. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels are hilarious in their iconic roles as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne. It's a comedy classic that many generations will enjoy in the years to come.

