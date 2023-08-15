15 Feel-Good Movies To Soothe Your Soul

What movie we choose to watch depends on what we’re in the mood for. Sometimes we want a thrilling adventure; other times, we want to be swept away with romance. And then there are times we want an undeniably feel-good movie that lifts our spirits. On a popular forum, moviegoers share their go-to soul-soothing comfort films that feel like a warm hug.

1- The Holiday (2006)

Movies set during Christmas are a natural choice, and Nancy Meyers’ charmer The Holiday has all the quintessential comforting elements. The movie follows two unlucky-in-love women who swap homes for the holiday season. Amanda (Cameron Diaz) travels to England and falls helplessly in love with handsome book editor Graham (Jude Law). And Iris (Kate Winslet) travels to Los Angeles, where she finds a kindred spirit in an older neighbor (Eli Wallach) and sweet, unexpected love with a charming composer (Jack Black).

2- Christopher Robin (2018)

In this gentle and touching film, Winnie-the-Pooh’s friend, Christopher Robin, has grown up and forgotten his boyhood companions from the 100-Acre Wood. Weary with his job and neglecting his family, Pooh finds his old chum Christopher to help him rediscover the simple joys of life.

Christopher Robin taps into the hearts of viewers universally. To anyone who feels like they’ve lost their way, this film wraps a metaphoric warm blanket around you to let you know everything will be okay. One fan expresses, “That movie makes me feel so many emotions.”

3- Secondhand Lions (2003)

Secondhand Lions is a funny and poignant coming-of-age story about a young boy (Haley Joel Osment) sent to stay with his eccentric uncles (Robert Duvall and Michael Caine) during the summer. His greedy, neglectful mother wants him to search for the money she believes they have. Instead, he delights in fanciful tales of their colorful past as bonds with these men who teach him about life.

4- A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Knight’s Tale tells the rousing and heartfelt story of a man who pretends to be a knight to enter a jousting tournament and change his fate. The movie is undeniably fun, combining a medieval setting with modern music classics from the likes of Queen and David Bowie.

Moviegoers adore the film for its upbeat vibes, witty humor, and impeccable writing. They cite Paul Bettany’s performance as Geoffrey Chaucer as one that inspires quoting matches and endless laughs.

5- Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Movies that feature relatable comedy and drama are often comforting to us. Little Miss Sunshine is such a film because it’s about an eclectic family that’s loving but imperfect. The story follows a family that embarks on a road trip to get young Olive to a children’s beauty pageant. But it ends up fraught with arguments, car trouble, and heartbreak. Still, there’s no denying this film makes us laugh and feel good. One person notes, “It’s weird to say that this is a wholesome movie considering all the depressing stuff that happens, but yet it is.”

6- Flipped (2010)

Flipped is a sweet and tender story set in the 1950s. It follows two teenage neighbors who learn about themselves and life as they navigate the pangs of adolescence. The movie switches back and forth in perspective between Julie, a curious and thoughtful girl, and Bryce, a kind but sometimes thoughtless boy. As they grow closer, bonding over family troubles and a tree Julie wants to save, we’re treated to a beautiful, relatable, and nostalgic tale.

7- The Muppet Movie (1979)

Watching a Muppet film will always be a fun and uplifting one. These films have a dry and sometimes wacky sense of humor and wholesome and heartwarming moments about friendship. The original Muppet Movie follows Kermit who meets and befriends various colorful characters on his way to Hollywood.

8- Penelope (2006)

Penelope is a whimsical modern fairy tale that revolves around a wealthy family, a years-long curse, and a beautiful message about identity, love, self-acceptance, and inner beauty. Penelope (Christina Ricci) is cursed with a pig nose, but if she receives love from “one of her own kind,” the curse will break. Her family hides her while still trying to find her a suitable match. All flee when they see her until Penelope meets Max (James McAvoy), a charming pianist with a secret of his own.

9- Nanny McPhee (2005)

With an over-saturated color palette, adorable children, and a sweet story, Nanny McPhee is the definition of delightful. Some movies genuinely feel like a hug, and this one more than qualifies. The plot involves a magical nanny who teaches the children of a kind, harried widower essential lessons.

These children are exceedingly clever, but they and their father must learn to reconnect and communicate to keep the family together. It’s a funny, heartwarming, and lovely little film with some of the cutest kids a movie has ever seen.

10- Pollyanna (1960)

Pollyanna is a gentle, thoughtful film that follows an orphaned girl who is sent to live with her wealthy and cold aunt. Despite the heartache she’s experienced, Pollyanna is an optimistic child who inspires everyone in town to look on the bright side of things. But she is not a saccharine, unrealistic character. Pollyanna is inquisitive, sometimes mischievous, and courageously outspoken.

The film conveys messages of faith and compassion without being preachy. They come across in a naturalistic way thanks to the superb performances. The entire movie is lovely, but the finale moves people the most. One viewer says, “You can’t beat the entire town showing up at Aunt Polly’s to try and cheer Pollyanna up after she’s been hurt in an accident.”

11- The Secret Garden (1993)

The Secret Garden is a gorgeous and moving film that proves that a movie need not be all sunshine and rainbows to be comforting and uplifting. The gothic, turn-of-the-century story follows the orphan Mary Lennox who is sent to live with her uncle in his large manor in the English countryside. Her new home is full of mysteries, from her bedridden cousin to the secret garden she discovers.

12- Field of Dreams (1989)

Field of Dreams is a pristine example of a movie that soothes the soul. It follows an Iowa farmer who hears a mysterious whisper while strolling through his cornfield: “If you build it, he will come.” Struck by an overwhelming feeling of purpose, he builds a baseball field. And soon, the spirits of past players appear.

The truth and revelations in this film are exceptionally moving. From a doctor who realizes his life’s greatest gift to the unbreakable desire to bond with a father, Field of Dreams is a tender, golden-hued film that gives us a lovely sense of peace.

13- The Intern (2015)

You don’t get more feel-good than the intelligent and good-natured film The Intern. The story follows a complacent widower and retiree who decides to rejoin the workforce at 70. He gets an internship at a fashion company and forms a fatherly relationship with the owner, an exceedingly kind but exhausted woman.

Writer/director Nancy Meyers' films are more than just a world of dreamy homes. She has a keen sense of the desires and insecurities of people and gives the audience an engaging, uplifting story. One movie lover raves, “The movie is so sweet, lovely, and pleasant. DeNiro plays the nicest old man possible, and the film is my favorite cozy comfort movie.”

14- Babe (1995)

One may not think a family-friendly movie about talking farm animals to be a philosophical and profound masterpiece. But Babe is all that and more. It’s an adorable and deep story of a little pig who learns to herd sheep like a dog, the gentle farmer who loves him, and the animals who realize the value of humility and friendship.

Babe masterfully taps into universal emotions in viewers of any age. Therefore, the movie becomes one of the most soothing ever made. One fan states, “I don’t know why, but Babe unlocks some deep subconscious childhood feelings for me. Something about it was just really magical and warm.” Another claims, “Babe is the sweetest movie I’ve ever seen.”

15- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris (2022)

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris is a sublimely uplifting and heartwarming film about a woman who dreams of owning a couture dress from Christian Dior. From the outside, this goal may seem frivolous. But truthfully, this story is about a selfless woman who works her fingers to the bone as a maid and seamstress in post-WWII London and merely wants one nice thing for herself.

Source: (Reddit).