24 Movies That Can Be Summed up as “Nothing Really Happens”

There are some movies where not a lot happens. Sure, the characters may have embarked on some emotional journey or had an epiphany by the end of the film, but in the grand scheme of things, nothing significant has changed or happened to them.

Recently members of a popular film forum were asked which movies can be summed up as having a plot where “nothing really happens.”

The collected movie buffs didn't disappoint, so here's our list of films where the protagonists either don't change, don't leave, or end up right back where they started because nothing really happens.

1- Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Jered Hess's quirky comedy follows the exploits of the awkward and socially inept Highschool student from Idaho. He tries running for class president and impressing his crush.

2- Clerks (1994)

Kevin Smith's cult comedy chronicles an eventful day in the lives of two 20-something slackers that work in a convenience store.

3- High Fidelity (2000)

Based on the novel by Nick Hornby, High Fidelity stars John Cusack and Jack Black in a romantic comedy about a snobbish record store owner who has just broken up with his girlfriend.

4- Waiting for Godot (2001)

Based on the classic stage play by Samuel Beckett, this made-for-TV movie adaptation directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg stars Barry McGovern and Johnny Murphy as Vladimir and Estragon, a pair of homeless men waiting by a tree for their friend Godot to arrive.

5- My Dinner With Andre (1981)

Louis Malle's intense character study sees two old friends, Wallace and Andre, have dinner in a New York City restaurant. Nothing really Happens.

6- The Man From Earth (2007)

In this captivating Sci-fi drama directed by Richard Schenkman, a retiring college professor admits to his colleagues that he is 14,000 years old and immortal. He then spends the evening telling them tall-tales about his incredibly long life while they wonder whether he is telling the truth.

7- Locke (2013)

Steven Knight's gripping drama stars Tom Hardy as a construction manager whose life unravels as he takes a late-night drive by himself from Birmingham to London.

8- My Neighbour Totoro (1985)

Hayao Miyazaki's animated classic revolves around a family moving to a house in the country to be closer to their mother, who is recuperating in a hospital. The children meet a wood spirit called Totoro and visit their mother for the afternoon. Typical weekends (minus the spirits) don't make for good entertainment.

9- Dazed and Confused (1993)

This coming-of-age comedy by Richard Linklater, starring Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey, and Milla Jovovich, follows a day in the life of a group of high school students on their last day as they transition from adolescence to adulthood.

10- The Happening (2008)

M. Night Shyamalan's psychological follows a high school science teacher and his wife as they try to survive a mysterious event that causes thousands of unexplained deaths in the Northeastern United States. Despite an interesting plot, there's very little action.

11- The Straight Story (1999)

Based on a true story, David Lynch's heartwarming drama follows an elderly man traveling across America to visit his estranged brother on a ride-on lawnmower as he believes he may be dying.

12- Rubber (2010)

In this surreal self-aware horror-comedy directed by Quentin Dupieux, a sentient tire named Robert goes on a killing spree in a small desert town. Nothing really happens, except the crimes.

13- Lost in Translation (2003)

Written and directed by Sofia Coppola, Lost In Translation tells the tale of a washed-up actor (Bill Murray) and a bored housewife (Scarlett Johansson) who spend a few days hanging out with each other after meeting in a hotel in Tokyo. That's it, that's the movie.

14- The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Coen Brothers' irreverent neo-noir-comedy stars Jeff Bridges as a slacker who gets pulled into a convoluted kidnapping plot after he is mistaken for a millionaire.

15- I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

Charlie Kaufman's thought-provoking psychological thriller follows a young woman as she travels with her boyfriend to visit his parents at their remote mid-western farm, even though she's thinking about ending their relationship. Nothing else happens.

16- Amélie (2001)

This whimsical romantic comedy by Jean-Pierre Jeunet revolves around a Parisian waitress called Amélie (Audrey Tautou) who decides to dedicate her life to bringing happiness to others. A nice sentiment, but that's all this movie has going for it.

17- The Blair Witch Project (1999)

In Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez found footage horror movie, a group of student filmmakers get lost in the woods and yell at each other for an hour and a half after one of them loses the map. Nothing really happens.

18- Waiting (2005)

Directed by Rob McKittrick and Starring Ryan Reynolds, gross-out comedy Waiting… follows a day in the life of the waiting and kitchen staff working a double shift at a popular chain restaurant. Who was waiting more: the staff or the moviegoers?

19- Brief Encounter (1945)

In David Lean's drama, a married woman and a married doctor consider having an affair after connecting with each other on their regular train commute work but decide not to. All that build up for nothing.

20- The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Set in the 1920s on a fictional Island off the West Coast of Ireland, Martin McDonagh's pitch-black comedy stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two lifelong friends and drinking buddies who stop being friends after one of them decides that carrying on their relationship is a waste of time. Too real and boring.

21- Withnail and I (1987)

Bruce Robinson's dark comedy revolves around two failed actors who leave London to spend the weekend in the English countryside at a remote rural cottage owned by Withnail's eccentric uncle Monty. It's as exciting as it sounds.

22- A Ghost Story (2017)

David Lowery's introspective drama follows the story of C, a ghost who haunts the house he once shared with his wife, M. And that's it.

23- The Terminal (2004)

Tom Hanks stars in Steven Spielberg's comedy-drama about a man forced to live in an airport terminal for months after his passport becomes invalid due to political upheaval in his home country. If you've spent any amount of time in an airport terminal, you already know how exciting this movie is.

24- The Lord of The Rings: Fellowship of The Ring (2001)

In Peter Jackson's fantasy epic based on JRR Tolkien's classic novel, a group of friends go on a long walk to throw a malicious magical ring into a volcano to stop an ancient evil from returning to Middle-Earth. Besides a whole lot of walking, nothing happens.

Source: (Reddit).