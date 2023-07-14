25 Movies That Capture Being a Teenager in the 80s Perfectly

The 80s? That was hands down one of the best times to be a teenager. The fashion was out there, the economy was rockin', the music scene was getting better by the day, and guess what? Folks' best friends weren't some fancy mobile phone or AI assistant. Nope, it was good ol' human connection.

Below, we'll explore 25 movies that capture what it was like being a teenager in the 80s.

1. The Goonies (1985)

What's better than a day out with your best friends hunting for some long-lost pirate treasures? Steven Spielberg did another big one on this teen classic, perfectly capturing the beauty of friendship and the wonders of a creative mind.

2. Stand By Me (1986)

When a couple of kids decide to take on the authorities' job and search for a missing body, there's bound to be endless trouble.

From dealing with leech-infested underwear and almost getting run down by a train, the boys pull off what some adults couldn't. However, tragedy lurks in the corner, waiting for its chance to turn a perfect story upside down.

3. Explorers (1985)

All the boys in the 80s seemed restless and thought they were Superman with a metal contraption instead of a red cape. At least, that is what Ben and his merry band of geeky friends liked to believe.

It is a healthy belief if it means you get the girl of your dreams and get a glimpse at the UFOs NASA won't shut up about.

4. The Sandlot (1993)

Socially awkward Scott Smalls moves into a new town and has his eyes set on joining the small-town baseball team at the Sandlot.

Despite initial resistance, Benny Franklin helps him settle into the group where Scout makes lifelong friendships, including an unlikely one with an animal called “the beast.”

5. Adventures in Babysitting (1987)

Whoever says babysitting is the perfect cure for being stood up by your teenage boyfriend has never seen Adventures in Babysitting.

Chris Parker is watching Sarah for a night after date night is canceled when an unexpected call from Brenda turns a perfectly planned quiet night indoors into a rat race with the kids.

6. Three O'clock High (1987)

Not everyone has a chance to turn their high school experience around and climb up the social ladders, but Jerry Mitchell did.

At school, Jerry is placed in charge of writing an article about the new school bully, Buddy Revell, hoping it will give him a soft landing. However, Buddy has other life-transforming plans for Jerry… at three o'clock.

7. Pretty in Pink (1986)

Pretty in Pink is your typical Prince Charming and Cinderella story, only that the kingdom is the fictional Meadowbrook High School, and the prince is one of the rich kids.

You know a cliche-filled teen cult classic is never complete without a best friend to complete the love triangle. Pretty in Pink incorporates this with a twist to the original ending, thanks to a very opinionated test audience.

8. Little Darlings (1980)

Angel Bright and Ferris Whitney from Little Darlings couldn't be more different. Angel is anything but angelic, and Ferris is a wide-eyed teenage girl. Both girls are determined to lose their virginity at summer camp. Kimi Peck couldn't have done a better job of describing the transition into sexual awareness among adolescents.

9. Sixteen Candles (1984)

Sixteen Candles is another classic that perfectly captures being a teenager in the 80s from John Hughes's stables.

Every teen's dream is to have a memorable sixteenth birthday, and nothing puts a damper on that than when your family forgets it's even your birthday. But sixteenth-birthday presents come in different forms, including a much-coveted kiss from your high school crush.

10. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Five high schoolers end up together after landing in an all-day detention with the vice principal. Their personalities, IQs, and preferences differ, but nine hours is all it takes for the group to realize they may not be so different.

11. Monster Squad (1987)

What do you do when the worst monsters from your nightmares and favorite movies arrive to disrupt the peace of your small town? Team up with your friends and a Frankenstein monster to stop the carnage.

12. The Gate (1987)

Sometimes monsters don't live under your bed. Instead, they hide under the tree in your backyard, lurking behind the gateway waiting to be released. And when they're in your midst, your only saving grace is a Bible, rocket launcher, and knife to stab the eyes growing on your palm.

13. The Lost Boys (1987)

Santa Carla is a town crawling with vampires and their ring leader, all hiding in plain sight, looking for a female to make the mother of the lost boys. However, a transformation is never complete until after the first kill, a loophole that'll come to bite where the sun doesn't shine.

14. ET, the Extraterrestrial (1982)

Elliott is just trying to navigate the rocky waters of adolescence while dealing with the typical problems of school, bullies, and sibling rivalry. But who needs a bully when you have a friendly extraterrestrial living in your closet?

15. Can't Buy Me, Love (1987)

In this teenage tornado, Ronald Miller, a geeky nobody, in a fit of desperation and misguided brilliance, decides to hire the popular girl, Cindy, to be his pretend girlfriend. It's like trying to buy your way into the cool kids' club with a wad of Monopoly money. Anyone can guess how that turns out.

16. Heathers (1988)

Imagine a high school where the popular girls aren't just mean but downright lethal. We're talking about the Heathers, a powerful and ruthless clique that will make Tony Montana hold his breath. But even the most ruthless reign can be ended when there's a bright and sassy Veronica with a plan.

17. Teen Witch (1989)

Louise Miller is an average girl with an extraordinary secret — witchy powers. Talk about your ultimate cheat code for high school survival. But Louise soon learns that magic can't solve all her problems.

18. The Way, Way Back (2013)

The Way, Way Back takes us to a water park where Duncan, a teenager with a seemingly permanent sunburn, resides. Duncan is stuck in the awkward limbo between childhood and adulthood. Still, salvation awaits him at the Water Wizz amusement park.

19. One Crazy Summer (1986)

Hoops McCann is an average teen with an above-average talent for drawing cartoons. He dreams of attending art school in Rhode Island, and the best way to get inspiration and a muse for applications is a summer getaway. However, life has different plans for Hoops on his little trip.

20. Weird Science (1985)

It's the 1980s, and two socially awkward high school nerds, Gary and Wyatt, decide to take their desperate pursuit of popularity to a new level. Armed with nothing but their trusty computer, a few bras, and many teenage hormones, they set out to create the ultimate woman. Ha!

21. Never Ending Story (1984)

Bastian is a classic nerdy 80s teenager with floppy hair, oversized glasses, and the perfect mix of curiosity and awkwardness. As a form of escapism, our hero stumbles upon a magical book that takes him on a wild journey through the mystical land of Fantasia.

22. Summer School (1987)

Mr. Shoop is a slacker teacher who wants to soak up some rays and avoid any semblance of responsibility. Can you blame him? But little does he know he's about to embark on a summer school adventure that will redefine his teaching career.

23. Flight of the Navigator (1986)

You're a teenager with a Walkman blasting your favorite tunes while going through adolescence. Then, out of nowhere, you stumble upon a crashed spaceship in the woods. That's right, aliens have landed and brought along a charming boy named David Freeman.

24. The Summer of 84 (2018)

Our intrepid group of teenage sleuths, equipped with a combination of wit and retro gadgets, set out to uncover the truth behind a series of mysterious disappearances in their neighborhood. It's like the Scooby-Doo gang but with more neon leg warmers typical in the 80s and fewer meddling kids.

25. Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

First up, there's Jeff Spicoli, the 80s slacker who gives new meaning to the term “laid-back.” And then there's the alluring Linda Barrett, with a heart of gold, and Mr. Hand, the strict and no-nonsense teacher who makes it his mission to whip his students into shape.

They all bring amusing observations about teenage life, keeping you laughing and agreeing like you're in on the joke.

