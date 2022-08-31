These 10 Movies are Better on Second Viewing

Are you searching for movies that are better on the second watch? So was Redditor u/ScandalousMurphy when he asked, “Did you ever watch a movie and not care for it initially, then you catch it a second time around and have more appreciation for it?”

Redditors had various responses and agreeance. Here are ten movies that, according to Reddit, are better on their second viewing.

1. 12 Monkeys (1995)

12 Monkeys is a science fiction film. The year is 2024, and James Cole (Bruce Willis) is a prisoner who agrees to travel back in time to circumvent a near-extinction -level plague.

In exchange, he will be set free. However, after returning to 1999, he is imprisoned in a psychiatric facility for sounding insane.

The film co-stars Madeleine Stowe as Dr. Kathryn Railly. Brad Pitt stars as Jeffrey Goines, the crazed son of a distinguished virologist.

2. Carrie (1976)

Based on Stephen King‘s novel of the same name, Carrie is a supernatural horror film about a teenager with telekinetic powers.

Carrie White (Sissy Spacek) is bullied unmercifully by the popular girls at school. After they get in trouble, Nancy Allen (Chris Hargensen) plots revenge with loverboy Billy Nolan (John Travolta).

It involves pigs' blood and causes Carrie to unleash her wrath onto the entire high school senior prom. Piper Laurie as Carrie’s mom Margaret White is a legendary psychotic performance.

3. Shutter Island (2010)

Based on Dennis Lehane's novel of the same name, Shutter Island is a neo-noir psychological thriller that keeps viewers guessing until the end.

After one of the patients goes missing, Deputy U.S. Marshal Edward “Teddy” Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his partner Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo) investigate a psychiatric facility on Shutter Island, Boston Harbor.

A patient who drowned her three children is missing, but things aren't as they seem.

4. The Sixth Sense (1999)

M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense is a bone-chilling story. It’s about a child psychiatrist Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), working with a patient Cole (Haley Joel Osment), who sees dead people.

Malcolm attempts to help Cole make his fear disappear and, in turn, discovers his own. But, again, things aren't as they appear, and the movie has multiple twists and turns with a notorious surprise ending.

5. Inception (2010)

A thief (Leonardo DiCaprio) steals corporate secrets by using dream-sharing technology. He must invade the mind of a C.E.O. and plant an idea.

However, his troubled past distracts him and could cause disastrous results for his team and himself. Inception co-stars include Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, and Elliot Page.

Redditor Alone_Regular_4713 admits they “Could not hang onto all the threads the first time” watching Inception.

6. The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is an action-packed sci-fi film starring Keanu Reeves as Thomas Anderson / Neo. Anderson uncovers a disturbing truth about a simulated reality known as the Matrix.

It's a dystopian future where machines have unknowingly enslaved humans while using their bodies as an energy source. Once Anderson unplugs, he joins a group of other people who know the truth and are fighting a battle.

The Matrix costars include Carrie-Anne Moss, Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano.

7. Mulholland Drive (2001)

David Lynch's Mulholland Drive is a surrealist neo-noir mystery with many twists and turns, starring Naomi Watts, Justin Theroux, and Laura Elena Harring.

It follows several characters' stories, including a Hollywood film director Adam Kesher (Theroux), and an aspiring actress, Betty Elms (Watts). Betty befriends an amnesiac woman (Harring) recovering from a car accident.

8. Big Lebowski (1998)

The Big Lebowski is a black comedy crime film that follows the story of Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski (Jeff Bridges). Lebowski is an avid bowler but an overall slacker in life.

Then, due to mistaken identity, he's assaulted. Lebowski discovers the other Lebowski (David Huddleston) is a millionaire. After the millionaire's wife is kidnapped, he employs Dude Lebowski to deliver the ransom.

But Dude's friend Walter Sobchak (John Goodman) schemes to keep the ransom money, and things go awry quickly.

9. Midsommar (2019)

Midsommar is a folk horror film that follows a couple, Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor), as they travel to Sweden with a group of friends for the midsummer festival.

However, things don't go as planned when they find themselves in the clutches of a sinister Scandinavian pagan cult. Supporting actors include William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter, and Vilhelm Blomgren.

However, be warned, Redditor chillseshh admits, “The first time I saw Midsommar, I paused the painting frame scene trying really hard to get ahead of the movie. Shouldn't have done it.”

10. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The late Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut is an erotic psychological mystery thriller. It follows a doctor named Bill Harford (Tom Cruise), who is stunned when his wife Alice (Nicole Kidman) admits to almost having an affair.

Then, Harford experiences a bizarre, night-long odyssey where he invades a secret society. Redditor ScandalousMurphy stated, “I loved Eyes Wide Shut the first time I saw it! I was completely enthralled at how bizarre that movie was.”

