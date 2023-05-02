12 Popular Movies That Are Unintentionally Scary

The Exorcist and Get Out, as well as more recent thrillers, have all contributed to the long history of frightening audiences with their films. However, due to their unintentionally horrifying themes or disturbing images, certain films may unwittingly give viewers the chills. Although they may not have been intended to terrify, these movies still manage to make an impact on audiences.

Here are 12 well-known films that have inadvertently scared their watchers.

1. Click (2006)

Due to the theme of this movie, many viewers get scared of wasting what little time they have left of their lives that one viewer speaks of having an existential crisis. Michael Newman's fast-forwarding and rewinding of certain aspects of his life goes south when the remote takes charge of affairs. Adam Sandler clicked well in the lead role for this Frank Coraci movie.

2. Parent Trap (1998)

The thought of losing affection for your significant other and a lengthy custody battle might unsettle intending couples, but that is the act of Parent Trap, where identical twins Annie and Hallie switch parental guardianship to reunite their parents. The characters of Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid fell for the trap in this Romcom.

3. Toy Story (1995)

As kids, this frightened many, thinking toys could see and hear everything. Toys are made from several mixed pieces and scare the house in general. Another viewer notes that “nothing was to the level of scary.”

4. Gravity (2013)

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney act out the astronauts lost in space and teaming up to survive the ordeal. A sci-fi thriller but still scary for those opposed to being lost in a void.

5. Watership Down (1975)

A civilization built around rabbits is the order of the day in this animated adventure. It makes the viewer “feel the terror that rabbits feel around humans.” Directors Martin Rosey and John Hubley had a different lesson in mind.

6. Mars Attack (1996)

Many are yet to come to terms with the fact that this movie was never intended to scare. But the scene of the dismembered hands is etched in viewers' minds decades on. Tim Burton's film humors us with aliens from Mars who meet with the United States president under the guise of peacemaking. However, it seems like something else.

7. Idiocracy (2006)

For some, this movie portends what the level of human intelligence will soon be. For others, their worst fears are already here. Luke Wilson, starring as Joe Bauers, is the most intelligent man on Earth after 500 years of slumber. Did Mike Judge (Director) foretell the future in this social satire?

8. Truman Show (1998)

Another satirical fiction that unsettles viewers with its “the world is bad and scary” theme but in an unintentional way. Jim Carey stars here as an insurance salesman whose life, unbeknownst to him, is a TV show with his family members as mere actors. The reality of this is terrifying.

9. Groundhog Day (1993)

“Essentially a depiction of hell,” as one viewer puts it, the movie follows Phil (Bill Murray) reliving the same day until he gets it right.

10. Labyrinth (1986)

The scene where certain “creatures can take off their head and throw it around” badly freaks another viewer. Well, not necessarily for sixteen-year-old Sara, who had to save her baby brother.

11. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Everyone points to the kid snatcher as the scare of this movie. Potts' (Dick Van Dyke) ingenuity practically teleports him and his family into the world of the child catcher.

12. 365 Days (2020)

The Stockholm syndrome portrayed in this Polish film drains its romantic/comedy flavor. Massimo kidnaps Laura and holds her hostage for a year to seduce her.

