11 Movies That Aren’t Technically The Scary Genre That People Voted To Belong There

Some movies are considered horror flicks by audiences, but by the film industry, they are not. In certain movies, there are scenes, stories, and concepts that bewilder viewers and create a wave of terror among them. Here is a list of 11 movies like this.

1. Passengers (2016)

In some movies, the directors love to create a twisted plot to keep the audience in suspense. However, this movie is based on science, space, and the future. But still, the concept of sleeping for hundreds of years brings a wave of fear. The majority of the film is about a woman awake in space all alone, with nobody to talk to, listen to, or get help from.

2. Ex Machina (2014)

One movie enthusiast claimed that Ex Machina is in the horror genre. AI is horrifying in some cases and this movie is packed with suspense. In Ex Machina, a man is entitled to experiment with a robot to access AI, but he comes to know that this robot is more deceptive than humankind. This brings a thought of a horrible future in which man has to deal with AI.

3. Nightcrawler (2014)

Some movies are a mixture of suspense, thrill, and horror. But sometimes the horror part is worst of all. The movie Nightcrawler by Dan Gilroy is a perfect example of this. The story is based on a thief who is used to recording a crime scene, and from that, he makes money. The storyline creates an unpleasant environment for the audience.

4. Coraline (2009)

Caroline falls in the genre of “Family” and “Fantasy.” But some movie lovers consider it from the horror genre. It is an animated movie by Henry Selick launched in 2009. A girl finds secret doors in her home, leaving the audience with many questions.

5. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz is a Fantasy/Musical with a brilliant and outstanding musical collection. But some movie lovers have taken it as scary because it contains heavy scenes for faint-hearted people.

6. Arachnophobia (1990)

Arachnophobia is based on the fear of spiders. It may be a horror film for people who dislike spiders.

7. Identity (2003)

Identity is a thriller in which ten strangers live in an isolated hotel. They are killed one by one. The scenes are scary which leaves viewers with an unexpected thrill.

8. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992)

Another film connoisseur claimed that the movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me falls in the category of horror movies. However, it is a crime drama. The film's plot is based on the murder of a young girl, the disappearance of the detective, and dark visions.

9. Enter The Void (2009)

One passionate film enthusiast reviewed the movie Enter the Void as a horror. It revolves around the spirit of a drug dealer a policeman killed. His spirit wanders into the past, present, and future, and he sees his sister beyond the grave. This leaves the audience with a wave of terror.

10. Upgrade (2018)

A few viewers label the film Upgrade by Leigh Wannell as a horror movie. Viewers are upset to see the character controlled and paralyzed by a chip before he has witnessed the murder of his wife by thieves.

11. The Girl in The Basement (2021)

The last movie, The Girl in the Basement, created hype among people and is considered a horror movie. A girl was kidnapped by her father and kept in the basement, leaving people disturbed.

