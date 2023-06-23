A Rollercoaster of Regret: 12 Movies That Only Get More Disappointing

Have you ever sat through an entire movie despite it being terrible? One moviegoer asked, “What is the single worst movie you sat through hoping it would get better but didn't?”

The internet responded, and these are twelve movies that people admitted to sitting through to the end. We included the top responses from film fans and critics as well.

1. 365 Days (2020)

One movie fan said this one in particular summed up 2020 spectacularly.

“‘365 days. It got worse' should have been the tagline for 2020.”

“I consider it a parody of the already terrible Fifty Shades of Grey. I was laughing at the music the whole film,” another added.

2. Dolittle (2020)

“The movie's climax is him pulling a bagpipe out of a dragon's bum. I was just sitting there like, who approved this?”

“I have never wanted to watch this movie more than right now, but I feel like I'd be left with more questions than answers.”

3. Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

“For a movie that's called Transformers, they sure do put a huge emphasis on everything EXCEPT them. Optimus is in the movie for about 8 minutes and painfully long.”

“I almost walked out watching this movie. I was on a plane.”

4. Allegiant (2016)

“Nothing happens in the film. I could've watched the paint dry for two hours, and it would've been a more productive use of my time. Super disappointing, especially since the first two films were fairly decent.”

“They didn't finish the series because the rating for it was so bad.”

5. Mean Girls 2 (2011)

“I thought it was going to be like the first one, ended up with a Walmart version.”

“There's a Mean Girls 2?” One user replied, “Unfortunately.”

6. Slender Man (2018)

“Y'all ever seen Slender Man? Absolute cr*p! As soon as the credits were rolling in the theater, a guy in the back yelled, “well, that was sugar-honey-iced-tea!”

“I agree, nothing is interesting in that movie. You should rather go watch Marble Hornets on YouTube if you are interested in good Slender Man content!”

7. Artemis Fowl (2020)

“What an absolute disaster. A huge disaster that movie was. Disney obliterated the source material and set fire to the hard copy.”

“I haven't watched Artemis Fowl, but I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Youtube reviewers losing their sugar-honey-iced-tea talking about Artemis Fowl.”

“It's absolute garbage. The husband was watching it. I sat with him for about 10 minutes, then considered asking him to move out.”

8. Fantastic Four (2015)

“That movie is a dumpster fire of epic proportions, but I wanted to see what they did with Doom, so I stayed till the end, but they messed him up too.”

“The first two were bad in a fun way. The 2015 version was just kinda depressing.”

“The first two were cheesy as all heck. I remember loving them as an 8-year-old.”

9. Eragon (2006)

“I was a little kid and excited to see the movie since I loved the books. Unfortunately, that movie was arguably the greatest cinematic disappointment of my childhood.”

“I went to a book signing the author did after Inheritance came out. There was a bit of a Q&A, and someone asked about the movie. He just said, “what movie?”

“I actually saw the movie before I read the books, and I really enjoyed it. Then I read the books and realized how bad it was in comparison.”

10. The Last Airbender (2010)

“I saw this movie at midnight in HS. Everyone dressed up in costume. As the film starts, everyone laughs and is excited about the movie. After the movie, everyone is silent, and someone shouts, ‘What was that?!' Yes, sir, my sentiments exactly!

“It's been ten years, and I still become enraged when I think about it!” I-Exist-Hi shared, “Firebenders suddenly can't produce flames. ALL the names are wrong, and the acting is terrible. Need I continue?”

11. Percy Jackson Film Series (2010, 2013)

“There were two?”

“Yeah, ” changed the prophecy to garbage, and then made the 2nd movie the ending. As in, they actually used the golden fleece to bring Kronos back, and in some weird way, Percy killed him. Every part of those movies was wrong!”

12. Titanic II (2010)

“Not the parody that appeared recently, but the 2010 feature film for which I would love to talk to the manager about.”

“The same company ended up making the Sharknado series and ZNation and Black Summer. They've come a long way.”

“Titanic 2: It's Still at the Bottom of the Atlantic!”

“What moron would buy a ticket for a ship called “Titanic 2“. That's like begging Poseidon to off you!”