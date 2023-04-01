10 Movies That Were Huge Once but Have Been Forgotten by Most People

Some masterpieces get lost with the tides of time. But every true piece of art is timeless. It remains relevant decades later — movies like Titanic and The Sound of Music are huge testaments of this. Though these timeless films may remain as significant as the years they were made, newer films are rolling out daily. New and more brilliant movies take the world by storm, each release inching away at older films people grew up watching. Here are 10 movie masterpieces that people have forgotten about.

1. Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Danny Boyle directed this British film, and he won an Academy Award for best director. It won eight Academy Awards. It also won several BAFTA awards and Golden Globe Awards.

It is a loose adaptation of the novel Q & A by Indian author Vikas Swarup. It follows the story of an 18-year-old Indian teen who becomes a contestant on a show that changes his life. Despite all the awards and the critical acclaim, hardly anyone talks about it anymore.

2. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a crime drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Martin McDonagh. Although the town is fictional, the director says true events inspired the movie, and the inspiration for the movie came almost two decades ago. A film critic says it is “not for the faint of heart” and is one of the greatest movies from that year. Sadly, it was only famous that year.

3. The Shape of Water (2017)

The Shape of Water is a romantic fantasy film directed by Guillermo del Toro, who is known for his work in the fantasy genre.

The movie is an “otherworldly fairy tale” about a lonely woman who discovers a strange ambitious creature and forms an unusual friendship with it. The movie is highly appealing and captivating, but sadly, not everyone remembers it.

4. Ghost (1990)

Ghost is a romantic fantasy film directed by Jerry Zucker, starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg. The movie is about people in love and one young man who is murdered. Although he's dead, his spirit stays behind to warn his lover of any doom.

The film broke the movie world on its release. Now, it's hardly talked about. Luckily, Channing Tatum is allegedly planning a remake of the movie.

5. Little Children (2006)

Little Children is a 2006 American romantic psychological drama film directed by Todd Field, based on the 2004 novel by Tom Perrotta. A critic says, “It is more than a movie. This is a masterpiece that perfectly highlights the internal conflict that plagues many middle-class American marriages.”

Sounds like a movie that would leave an indelible mark on its viewers.

6. Crash (2004)

Paul Haggis shows off his superb skills in this movie. He produced, directed, and co-wrote the film, which is considered a “passion piece” for Haggis. The movie won three Oscar Awards, and it was all the rage in its release year. Now, fans aren't so fascinated with it.

One writes, “I think most think it tried too hard, but you know … Oscar and all. I liked Matt Dillon in it.”

7. Avatar (2009)

James Cameron stopped the movie world with his 2009 epic science fiction starring Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington. It broke records and remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. Avatar was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won three.

Now Avatar movie lovers are only thinking about Avatar: The Way of Water.

8. Dances With Wolves (1990)

Dances with Wolves is an American epic western film starring, directed, and produced by Kevin Costner in his feature directorial debut.

According to internet sources, Dances With Wolves chronicles the exploits of Lieutenant John Dunbar (Kevin Costner) during the Civil War after encountering and eventually being accepted by a Native American tribe.

It gained wide critical acclaim. But to this day, fans think it is grossly underrated.

9. The English Patient (1996)

The English Patient is a 1996 epic romantic war drama film directed by Anthony Minghella based on the 1992 novel by Michael Ondaatje.

Someone said, “It won nine Oscars and lots of other awards. To date, it's one of my favorite movies. No one seems to remember it.”

10. Indecent Proposal (1993)

Indecent Proposal is an American drama film directed by Adrian Lyne based on a novel. The film centers on a couple facing a moral dilemma when a millionaire proposes an insane offer that could change their lives but destroy their marriage.

Indecent Proposal was like the ultimate water-cooler movie when it came out, and it seems to have pretty much faded from the cultural memory.

