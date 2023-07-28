24 Movies That Come To Mind When You Think of Great Soundtracks

Soundtracks play a massive role in films — they can make or break a movie. Here, we delve into an online community where some people share movies that come to mind when they think of great soundtracks; these are some of our favorites!

1- A Star Is Born (2017)

We have this cinematic and musical masterpiece thanks to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Such songs as “Always Remember Us This Way” and “Shallow” will stay with you for as long as you live. A Star Is Born is one of those films that there are way too many versions of, but this dynamic duo breathes life into the 2017 remake.

2- O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Intentionally making music a significant part of this movie, not just being considered a supporting factor, was the best thing that happened to the film. The soundtrack combines different genres, including gospel, delta blues, country, swing, and bluegrass.

3- Tron: Legacy (2010)

Daft Punk, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, and Thomas Bangalter came together to compose the songs that would go a long way in grounding the legacy of this sci-fi movie. You may not like the movie, but you cannot argue that it featured stellar soundtracks.

4- The Crow (1994)

This movie about a young guitarist who resurrects from the dead to avenge his girlfriend's brutal murder on the Devil's Night features perfect soundtracks, as fans agree. One says that in their estimation, the soundtrack is one of the best made for any movie ever.

5- The Lion King (1994)

How well can you feel the love tonight? When Hans Zimmer and Elton John come together for a masterpiece, best believe you will feel something. The movie's soundtrack is one of its most iconic things and a major part of its staying power.

6- How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

A contributor who is a music composer refers to the soundtracks featured in this movie as “a textbook example of a phenomenal film score.” The music score was composed by John Powell, who went ahead to receive an Oscar nomination for his outstanding work on the movie.

7- Jurassic Park (1993)

A month after John Williams finished scoring the film, it was recorded later, with Alexander Courage and John Neufeld providing the scores with orchestrations. Williams perfectly “understood the assignment,” says a fan.

8- Tarzan (1999)

Phil Collins wrote the score for this animated adventure film produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The soundtracks captured the heart of many from around the world. Collins did the extra work of recording the soundtracks in different languages to fit the dubbed language versions.

9- Almost Famous (2000)

One thing Almost Famous is famous for is the infusion of near to perfect soundtracks in the movie. A year after its release, the film won a Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media. “Yes: Your Move” and “Stillwater: Fever Dog” are some of the most loved songs.

10- Inception (2010)

Hans Zimmer again steals the shine with soundtracks in this film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Cillian Murphy. Hans Zimmer's masterful, intense, and intriguing soundtrack keeps us on the edge of our seats, taking us to the otherworldly and bringing us back.

11- Interstellar (2014)

Again, Zimmer strikes a hypnotic score with this one. It's much more interesting to learn that Zimmer wasn't provided with the movie script before coming up with the first scores for the soundtrack. No wonder he was named on the Top 100 Living Geniuses list, published by The Daily Telegraph.

12- The Great Gatsby (2013)

When you have Jay-Z and The Bullitts acting as executive producers to a soundtrack, you can only hope for the best, and boy, did they deliver. Baz Luhrmann as the director, ate, and he left no crumbs. He sends up back in the elite class of the '20s with such outstanding soundtracks.

13- Purple Rain (1984)

Purple Rain featured many amazing soundtracks scored by Prince, The Revolution, The Time, Apollonia 6, Dez Dickerson, and The Modernaires. Primarily, Prince and The Revolution took the shine, scoring such soundtracks as “Purple Rain” and “The Beautiful Ones.”

14- Black Hawk Down (2001)

Black Hawk Down is a fantastic blend of hard rock, mystical sounds, mood-setting instrumentals, and North African music in a modern style. It's a brilliant movie, and the soundtrack captures the emotions of it all. “I have had much of the music on regular rotation on my playlist for years,” a fan says.

15- Queen of the Damned (2002)

Richard Gibbs and Jonathan Davis did a brilliant job scoring the soundtracks for this horror/romance movie. Through their music, viewers were transported to a universe where they could feel the intensity and passion in every scene.

16- Dazed and Confused (1993)

Have you ever watched a movie where every song matches the scene where it plays on? This coming-of-age comedy movie is one of those rare kinds. Fans especially loved “Highway Star” and “School's Out.”

17- Get Rich or Die Tryin' (2005)

Quincy Jones, Gavin Friday, and Maurice Seezer team up to produce the soundtracks of this film. Get Rich or Die Tryin' is a crime drama about a young man who takes up drug peddling to sustain himself after his parent's passing.

18- Titanic (1997)

The movie Titanic reminds viewers of the song “My Heart Will Go On,” written by James Horner and recorded by the vocal powerhouse Céline Dion. Although not nearly as famous as Dion's track, the rest of the soundtrack is equally remarkable.

19- Gladiator (2000)

If Gladiator is one of the best movies ever made in the history of cinematic successes, then the soundtrack added to confer it with such a title. Again, Hans Zimmer, joined by Lisa Gerrard, transports us into the Ancient Rome era with their majestic score.

20- The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club is an unforgettable experience, thanks to the '80s pop anthems comprising the soundtrack. They depicted the essence of teenage rebellion as closely as the storyline aimed to. Several decades after its release, the movie still resonates with many.

21- Dirty Dancing (1987)

“Absolutely ten out of ten soundtrack,” says a fan. This timeless movie featured some great soundtracks that are still famous today, including “Be My Baby” and “Big Girls Don't Cry.”

22- Blade Runner (1982)

Vangelis' haunting and atmospheric epic synths perfectly complement the futuristic noir setting of the movie. A contributor shares, “I get the most overwhelming feeling when I hear the original Blade Runner soundtrack. It's beautiful.”

23- The Sound of Music (1965)

When Julie Andrews graces your ears with her phenomenal voice, you can't help but be under her spell. So she does in The Sound of Music, specifically with the track “Do-Re-Mi,” which we all couldn't help but sing along with hearts aflutter.

24- Amélie (2001)

Yann Tiersen composed the soundtrack for this movie which aims to depict contemporary Parisian life, following the story of a young waitress on a journey to help people discover happiness. It's safe to say that Tiersen's melodies brought this story to life.

