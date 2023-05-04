12 Movies That Look Like 80s Music Videos

Neon headbands. Scrunchy thigh-high socks. More pastels than a fraternity party in the South. Smoke. Synths.

You know the 80s music video vibe, and you love it. We've tracked down 12 movies that will immediately transport you into the vibrant, nostalgic world of an 80s music video.

1. The Last Dragon

Fans of 80s cinema dubbed The Last Dragon as the movie that most resembles an 80s music video. Yup, checks out.

2. Labyrinth

Labyrinth is so much like a 1980s music video that David Bowie even makes an appearance. Sure, it's a music video that will haunt your dreams for the next week and a half, but it's a music video nonetheless.

3. The Warriors

“Warriors, come out to play-ay” (in your leather vests with absolutely nothing on underneath, just to prove that The Warriors is peak 80s outrageousness).

4. UHF

UHF looked like an 80s movie because it was an 80s movie, but just barely. Released in 1989, the film starring Weird Al Yankovic has a perfectly campy 80s plot about a loser who becomes the mastermind behind a wildly successful television channel.

5. Flashdance

Could any other era have produced a movie about a woman who is a welder and an exotic dancer? Flashdance has a premise readymade for an 80s music video, in fact.

If we're directing the video, Alexandra Owens incorporates the welding torch into the stage routine. Talk about too hot to handle!

6. Purple Rain

So much about Prince is quintessentially 1980s, including his movie Purple Rain. This musical classic gives you plenty of smoke, atmospheric lighting, and 80s kitsch.

7. The Neon Demon

Nicholas Winding Refn's The Neon Demon hit streaming platforms in 2016, but everything about it screams 1980s. The technicolor visuals complement a far darker storyline, though.

8. Staying Alive

The sequel to Saturday Night Fever was all style, no substance. But boy, did Staying Alive go heavy on the early 1980s aesthetic.

John Travolta in full-body lube and a Rambo-style headband? How could this movie have possibly bombed?

9. Batman

Michael Keaton's Batman walked so Christian Bale's version could zipline. Tim Burton proved to be no Christopher Nolan when it came time to bring Bruce Wayne to the big screen. In some very 80s ways, though, that's a great thing.

10. The Lost Boys

Corey Feldman. Jason Patric. Corey Haim. Kiefer Sutherland. Vampires. Comic book shops. B-grade action sequences. If The Lost Boys isn't 1980s action at its peak, tell me what is.

11. Blade Runner

The original Blade Runner is exactly what you'd think an 80s film about the future would look and feel like. From the over-the-top personas of the replicants to the synth-heavy soundtrack, Blade Runner offers everything we loved about the decade.

12. Swingers

From the glitz of the Vegas strip to Vince Vaughn's effortless cool, Swingers has many components that, at an elemental level, are very 80s. Few things are cooler than a well-designed 80s music video, but Jon Favreau's Swingers might be one of them. You're so money, baby, and you don't even know it.

