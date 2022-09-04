10 Classic Movies Guaranteed to Make You Ugly Cry

Are you searching for movies that give you a tremendous ugly crying experience? We got you covered.

Redditor u/NotSoSnarky asked for ugly-cry films, stating, “I'm not talking about movies that get you teary-eyed or movies where it's one scene, and that's it.”

They elaborated, “I'm talking about movies where you cry in more than one scene.” So here are ten nominations for movies guaranteed to make you ugly cry.”

1. Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Fried Green Tomatoes follows the story of a lonely and depressed housewife, Evelyn (Kathy Bates). She befriends an elderly lady named Ninny (Jessica Tandy) at a nursing home.

Ninny entertains her with stories of people she used to know. The film's narrative alternates between Ninny's story set between World War I and World War II and Evelyn's life in the 1980s.

2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Joel Barish (Jim Carrey) discovers that his girlfriend, Clementine Kruczynski (Kate Winslet), had her memories of him erased by a procedure done at the New York City firm Lacuna.

When Joel discovers she's erased his memory, he undergoes the same process but decides he doesn't want to forget her. So he tries to hide her memories in his mind while the firm is actively erasing them.

3. Big Fish (2003)

Tim Burton's Big Fish tells the story of a frustrated son who attempts to distinguish what is fact from fiction in his dying father's life. There are multiple moments of tears.

It features an ensemble cast, including Ewan McGregor, Albert Finney, Billy Crudup, Jessica Lange, Helena Bonham Carter, Alison Lohman, Robert Guillaume, Marion Cotillard, Steve Buscemi, and Danny DeVito.

4. Steel Magnolias (1989)

Steel Magnolias follows a group of tight-knit women in a small Southern community. When they lose one of their own, the group grieves together. Sally Field's performance makes it nearly impossible to keep a dry eye.

The all-star cast includes Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, and Olympia Dukakis.

5. The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook follows a senior named Duke (James Garner) as he reads a romantic story from his Notebook to a female patient (Gena Rowlands) in a nursing home they reside in together.

It's a love story about Ally (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) in the 1940s. So the film alternates between the present day and the story.

6. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

The Fault in Our Stars tells a tragic story about kids with cancer. Hazel (Shailene Woodley) is a sixteen-year-old cancer patient whose parents force her to attend a support group.

She meets and subsequently falls in love with another cancer patient, played by Augustus (Ansel Elgort).

7. Titanic (1997)

Titanic is based closely on the events of April 14th, 1912, when the R.M.S. Titanic sunk. However, the tragic love story of Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) is fictional.

Titanic, perhaps, has one of the most notoriously talked about endings in film history. Was there room on the wardrobe door?

8. What Dreams May Come (1998)

The film, What Dreams May Come tells the tragic story of a couple (Robin Williams and Annabella Sciorra) who lose their children to a car accident. Soon after, the husband dies in an accident.

In heaven, he discovers his wife killed herself and that she's in hell for committing suicide. He vows to pull her out of hell but may lose himself permanently to hell if unsuccessful.

9. A Star is Born (2018)

The story, A Star Is Born, has four film adaptions. The 2008 film follows an alcoholic musician (Bradley Cooper) discovering and falling in love with a talented young singer (Lady Gaga).

He helps launch her career while drowning in jealousy and liquor. The story is a must-watch but tearful experience, according to Reddit.

10. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Set in World War II, The Boy in the Striped Pajamas is a Holocaust drama about the horror of a Nazi extermination camp.

The story is told through the eyes of two eight-year-old boys: Bruno (Asa Butterfield), the son of the camp's Nazi commander, and Shmuel (Jack Scanlon), a Jewish prisoner.

