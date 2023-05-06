12 Movies That Make You Feel: “I Want to Not Waste One More Second of My Life”

The alternative for moving on from the low ebbs of life differs for individuals. A thought-provoking book, a rousing song, or an upbeat motion picture might do the trick. They can guide us on a path of self-discovery, impart essential life lessons, and inspire us to follow our passions and aspirations. Whether it's a tale of selfless courage, a triumph over hardship, or a portrayal of the human spirit at its best, inspirational films can emotionally connect with us sincerely and leave a lasting impact. Here are 12 movies that can alter how we view ourselves, our surroundings, and our prospects.

1. Hector and The Search for Happiness (2014)

Simon Pegg was the star of this Peter Chelsom-directed movie that highlights several formulas to happiness but summarized as not one emotion but all of them. Hector (Pegg) abandons his routine psychiatrist life and travels to find happiness. What he found could make you realize your satisfaction is in your own hands. Rosamund Pike and Christopher Plummer also make the cast.

2. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Resilience in the direst of circumstances is a difficult feat to attain. Many, though, have found inspiration from this movie that pits Chris (Will Smith) against all odds after he is left separated from his wife, financially broke with no pay, and battling his son's (Jaden Smith as Chris Jr.) custody issue. Gabriele Muccino directed this movie.

3. Sideways (2004)

One user says of this movie: “I always watch it when I'm down… we are all very human just trying our best.” Sideways is a great one on the upheaval of middle age and how to deal with the curveballs life throws at us. Paul Giamatti (Miles) powers this act of finding purpose and love during difficult times.

4. Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Andy (Tim Robbins) perfectly portrayed a critic's description of this prison-break movie – “Get busy living.” That you can still control a lot in life with so little wiggle room as a prisoner unjustly serving two consecutive life sentences could not be better exemplified. Frank Darabont directed this movie starring Morgan Freeman.

5. Into The Wild (2007)

“It gives me the urge to explore the world,” noted another user. Getting out of your comfort zone is the primary theme of this adventure as Christopher (Emile Hirsch) gives up everything he owns and journeys on foot through the states. The several experiences he encounters shape him personally. Sean Penn directed this film.

6. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller) had to stop dreaming of being a hero. He had to be one. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty is a moving comedy about how we have to let go of that instinct of playing it safe all the time.

7. Wild Strawberries (1958)

Ingmar Bergman directs this Swedish film that hovers around appreciating life's pleasures and finding closure on life's failures. Old Borg's (Victor Sjöström) face radiating joy in the concluding scene does justice to the movie's concept.

8. Only Lovers Left Alive (2013)

With an almost immortal life, these creatures inexplicably enjoy all the artistry of humans. A perfect nudge to, as one movie freak puts it: “Do as much as I can with the time I do have,” to read more books, listen to more music, experience, and learn more about the world. Only Lovers Left Alive stars: Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, and Mia Wasikowska in prominent roles, with Jim Jarmusch directing.

9. Paterson (2016)

Only when he loses it does Paterson (Adam Driver) fully appreciates the little book of poems he compiled over breaks at work. But blessed with the coincidental gift of an empty notebook, he starts a new compilation. So moved by this Jim Jarmusch drama many viewers would not squander another minute not appreciating the little things in life.

10. After Life (1998)

This Japanese fantasy movie gives a jolt to making good memories of the life one has. It stars Arata Iura and Erica Oda as main characters and is directed by Kore-eda Hirokazu.

11. Adaptation (2002)

“Getting out of your own head and enjoying life and making connections,” could just break the block standing in the way of achievement. Chris Kaufman (Nicolas Cage) realized this in his struggle to adapt a book into a screenplay against a deadline. Spike Jones directed this adaptation, which also stars Meryl Streep and Chris Cooper.

12. Click (2006)

This movie pinpoints the lesson to examine priorities and strike a good work-life balance. Adam Sandler, as Michael Newman, seamlessly enacts how life can easily be on autoplay on its terms. Frank Coraci directed this movie.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.