12 Fantastic Movies That Prove Al Pacino Is The Man

You can't compile a list of legendary modern actors without including Al Pacino. Though polarizing, virtually every “Best Movies Ever” list contains at least two Pacino films and typically two or three more.

These are some of the highlights of one of the most impressive acting resumes you'll ever encounter.

1. Carlito's Way (1993)

Brian de Palma's Carlito's Way is perhaps the most underrated gangster movie of its time. Stylish, thoughtful, and led by Al Pacino as a former convict trying to avoid the street life, Carlito's Way is worth your time and money.

2. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

The true story of amateur robbers who hold up a Brooklyn bank (for a good cause) is one of Pacino's shining moments. Director Sidney Lumet paints Al in a gritty, believable light, making Dog Day Afternoon a must-see affair.

3. Heat (1995)

In a rare change of pace, Al Pacino plays the cop in Heat. His pursuit of Robert DeNiro's band of strong-armed robbers in seedy Los Angeles makes for one of the most timeless movies of the 1990s.

4. The Godfather Films

No, you can't skip The Godfather Part III. It's not nearly as bad as critics suggest, plus Al is in it.

5. Serpico (1973)

Frank Serpico was a real-life legend who risked his life to unearth corruption in the New York Police Department. Al Pacino may have been born to bring Serpico to the big screen.

6. The Irishman (2019)

Many fans complained that The Irishman dragged on too long and that Robert DeNiro was far too old to play a young man. For our money, Al Pacino's portrayal of Jimmy Hoffa was well worth the price of admission.

7. Any Given Sunday (1999)

Al Pacino transcends the most mediocre movies. You should give the over-the-top Any Given Sunday a chance merely to see Al Pacino play a football coach trying to corral a squad of ruthless, boisterous athletes.

8. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Al Pacino doesn't have to wield a weapon to command respect. In Glengarry Glen Ross, Al proves just as dangerous with a phone and a stack of sales leads as he does with an arsenal and goons.

9. Donnie Brasco (1997)

In most movies (Scarface, Carlito's Way), Al Pacino is doing the duping. Donnie Brasco, which is based on a true story, sees Al Pacino as an aging gangster who has lost his wits and lets a rat into the mafia's living room. It's a compelling movie made all the more interesting by the fact that it's true.

10. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Al Pacino shines brightest when he's working alongside his fellow Hollywood heavyweights. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood grants him that opportunity.

11. Scent of a Woman (1992)

Once you find out that Al Pacino can convincingly play a blind military veteran, you have to ask: What can't this fella do?

12. Scarface (1983)

It's against the law in seven states to make a list of Al Pacino movies and leave Scarface off. I had no choice.