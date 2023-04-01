10 Best Non-Kubrick Movies That Closely Resemble a Stanley Kubrick Film

Stanley Kubrick was a legendary filmmaker known for his unique vision and meticulous attention to detail. He’s the guy who made movies that you don’t just watch; you experience them and then spend the next few days trying to figure out what the heck just happened.

If you’ve ever left a Kubrick movie feeling confused, disturbed, or just plain freaked out, then you’re in good company. His films were like Rorschach tests for moviegoers – you could project your own meaning onto them or just pretend you understood what happened.

As a perfectionist, several other auteurs strive to achieve what Kubrick has, and while no one truly has captured the essence of the legend, here are a few movies that come close.

1. Enemy (2013)

Enemy was directed by Denis Villeneuve, who is like Stanley Kubrick’s weird cousin who came to Thanksgiving dinner and never left. Both are known for using surreal imagery and symbolism to explore themes of identity and the human condition.

Plus, they both love to leave you scratching your head in wonder. Enemy is like the trippier, more mysterious version of The Shining or Eyes Wide Shut. It’s a mind-bending journey that’ll make you question everything you thought you knew about spiders and doppelgangers.

2. Her (2013)

Her directed by Spike Jonze shares some similarities with Stanley Kubrick’s work. Both directors explore themes of humanity, identity, and technology. But where Kubrick’s films can be cold and distant, Her is warm and intimate.

The film’s gorgeous cinematography and pastel colors recall Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange. Still, instead of a dystopian future, we’re treated to a cozy, romantic vision of the future where the only danger is falling too deeply in love with your AI assistant. Hey, Siri?

3. Ex Machina (2014)

Ex Machina is like Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey but with a more hipster vibe. Both films explore the idea of artificial intelligence and its relationship with humanity, but Ex Machina trades in Kubrick’s cold, clinical aesthetic for a sleek and stylish look. But have no fear; it’s still an existential headscratcher.

4. Under The Skin (2013)

Both Kubrick and Jonathan Glazer are known for their willingness to push the boundaries of cinema and explore uncomfortable truths about the human experience. But while Kubrick’s films often feel cold and distant, Under the Skin is raw and visceral, like a punch to the gut. It’s a film that stays with you long after the credits roll, like a nightmare that you can’t shake.

5. The Tree Of Life (2011)

While The Tree of Life stands on its own roots, it has parallels to Kubrick’s style. However, The Tree of Life takes a more introspective and personal approach, exploring the meaning of life and the relationships between family members.

It’s a poetic and dreamlike film that’s more concerned with emotions than the plot, like a cinematic meditation on the human experience. While Kubrick’s films often feel like puzzles waiting to be solved, The Tree of Life is a journey that invites you to slow down and contemplate the mysteries of existence.

6. The Favourite (2018)

The Favorite, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is a period piece that’s unlike anything Kubrick would have made, but it’s as if Kubrick took a break from his usual intellectual explorations and let loose. Both directors have unique visual styles and unconventional storytelling, but The Favorite is a hilarious and irreverent romp through 18th-century England that’s more concerned with sharp humor than deep meaning.

7. Dunkirk (2017)

Dunkirk is a war movie directed by Christopher Nolan that shares Kubrick’s attention to detail and technical precision. It’s as if Kubrick directed a World War II film, with breathtaking shots and an intricate timeline that keeps you on the edge of your seat. It’s a cinematic masterpiece that captures the chaos and heroism of war in a way that will leave you breathless.

8. Apocalypse Now (1979)

It’s got everything: helicopters, napalm, and a bald Marlon Brando spouting cryptic lines like he’s auditioning for a Kubrick movie. This classic war movie was directed by Francis Ford Coppola, but it’s often compared to Stanley Kubrick’s work because of its dark and surreal atmosphere.

Both directors are known for taking risks and pushing the limits of what’s possible on screen, and the viewers are left to enjoy.

9. Wag The Dog (1997)

Robert De Niro as a spin doctor trying to distract the public from a presidential scandal will leave you begging for more. This satirical political movie shares some similarities with Stanley Kubrick’s work in terms of its biting humor and cynical view of human nature. Both directors are known for their dark and subversive takes on society.

10. Solaris (1972)

When a psychologist is sent to investigate strange occurrences on a space station orbiting the mysterious planet Solaris, he experiences strange and unsettling phenomena that challenge his understanding of reality.

The film's stunning visuals, haunting score, and ambiguous ending leave viewers with much to ponder, a feeling synonymous with the Kubrick Blueprint.

This thread inspired this post.

