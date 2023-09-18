15 Movies That Resonate Long After the Credits Roll

Some movies can stay with spectators long after the final reels, having a profound effect. These movies frequently showcase unforgettable characters, deep topics, and mind- and heart-stirring narratives. An online community discusses 15 films that have left enduring marks on their audience.

1. Cinema Paradiso (1988)

The movie takes viewers to a small Sicilian village, where a little kid named Salvatore, also known as “Toto,” develops a lifelong love of cinema under Alfredo's guidance. The movie's story alternates between the formative years of Toto in the 1940s and his adult return to the town in the 1980s. Cinema Paradiso explores themes of nostalgia, remembrance, and the ongoing love affair between Toto and the movie industry.

2. Amelie (2001)

Amélie is an ode to the beauty found in the details of everyday life. The art of skipping stones on a canal, the comfort of sinking one's fingers into a sack of grain, or the excitement of splitting crème brûlée with a spoon are all brought to the audience's attention through Amélie's eyes. When seen via Amélie's vision, these instances—often missed in the hustle and bustle of modern life—become moments of wonder and magic.

3. City of God (2002)

It is a sociocultural investigation of the terrible reality experienced by those residing in Rio de Janeiro's favelas. City of God is more than just a criminal drama. It depicts a striking and lasting picture of a community fighting for survival despite tremendous hardship. The movie's appeal comes from its compelling narrative and its capacity to illuminate issues like poverty, brutality, and the human condition.

4. Whale Rider (2002)

This groundbreaking motion picture relates to universal issues of identity, heritage, and the pursuit of one's destiny, in addition to highlighting the grit and resiliency of the Maori people. It continues to strike a chord with viewers worldwide as proof of the ongoing value of cultural storytelling and the significance of embracing one's life path. At the story's heart is Paikea, whose birth as a girl causes tension and disappointment to a tribe that believes their future leader will be a firstborn male.

5. 12 Angry Men (1957)

The majority of the action takes place in a jury room as the destiny of a young man accused of killing his father is decided by 12 jurors. Most of the jurors are looking to give a hasty guilty verdict. But one juror thinks otherwise. Beyond its legal and social critique, the movie studies human nature, highlighting the intricacies and inconsistencies. Still regarded as a classic, it retains the capacity to evoke reflection on the heart of justice and the strength of the human voice in a society regulated by laws.

6. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

The film's juxtaposition of Ofelia's fairy tale adventures with the grim and oppressive reality of post-war Spain is a central theme. Finding refuge from the oppressive reality of her surroundings, Ofelia discovers a labyrinth close to the outpost. This labyrinth is the portal to a mystical and otherworldly realm inhabited by mythical creatures, including a faun named Pan. This historical fantasy delves deeply into themes of innocence, brutality, resistance, and the effects of power.

7. The Green Mile (1999)

Set in the fictional Cold Mountain Penitentiary, Louisiana, the entrance of John Coffey, a towering and gentle giant who is sentenced to death for the heinous murder of two young girls, becomes the emotional center of the film. But as the narrative progresses, it becomes clear that Coffey possesses outstanding supernatural skills, including the capacity to heal the sick and absorb the anguish of others. In the face of a terrible and unfair world, his persona illustrates purity and innocence.

8. Schindler's List (1993)

The movie is based on the real tale of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who rescued over a thousand Polish-Jewish refugees from almost certain death by using his wealth and influence. The movie has a solid emotional impact because it alternates between scenes of tragic sorrow and inspirational moments. Amid unspeakable suffering, Oskar Schindler's persona represents humanity's ability for atonement and altruism. A harrowing and visceral portrayal of one man's attempt to rescue Jewish lives during the Holocaust is provided in one of Steven Spielberg's most potent and enduring movies.

9. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

This timeless masterpiece presents a moving tale of hope, friendship, and desperation against the austere backdrop of imprisonment provided by the fictional Shawshank State Penitentiary. It follows Andy Dufresne's journey to freedom and his unwavering faith in the transformational power of hope. Andy is a quiet, seemingly innocent banker falsely accused of killing his wife and her boyfriend. The idea that “hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things,” as Andy famously asserts, is essential to the movie's message. He gives Shawshank a sense of purpose and optimism through deeds of compassion, cunning, and perseverance, affecting people around him.

10. Her (2013)

This science-fiction love story takes place in a future where artificial intelligence has advanced to the point where it is difficult to distinguish between human and machine connection. Theodore Twombly, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is the story's main character. He is an introverted and lonely writer who works for a business that writes meaningful letters on behalf of others. After investing in a new operating system with artificial intelligence, a straightforward user-OS interaction quickly develops into a close and personal bond. It calls into question how we define humanity and whether technology has the power to close the gap between loneliness and true emotional fulfillment.

11. Spirited Away (2001)

Chihiro is a little child whose parents accidentally consume food intended for the ghosts living in the area, leading to her imprisonment in a strange and faraway world. Chihiro embarks on a profound voyage of self-discovery and development in her attempt to save her parents and navigate her way back home. The animation in the movie is terrific, transporting viewers to a fantasy world that supports the narrative and concepts.

12. To Kill a Mockingbird (1968)

The narrative is told from the perspective of Scout Finch, a little child growing up in the made-up town of Maycomb, Alabama, during the racially segregated American South in the 1930s. The movie examines the pervasive racism, bigotry, and social injustice in the town, as seen through Scout's eyes. The mockingbird, which serves as the movie's title and its central metaphor, represents innocence and the belief that it is wrong to hurt or destroy something defenseless and innocent. This allusion to injustice toward Tom Robinson and Boo Radley is made throughout the story employing this figure of speech.

13. Life is Beautiful (1997)

The movie follows a Jewish Italian man who lives in the 1930s and is lively and upbeat. A sequence of bad events results in the main character and his young son being interned in a concentration camp. Its bittersweet finale serves as both a reminder of the awful truth of the Holocaust and a monument to the strength of the human spirit. Audiences walk away from it with a deep respect for the power of parental love and the tenacity of the human spirit.

14. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

This film, which Ron Howard expertly directs and is based on the life of eminent mathematician John Nash, explores the intricate interplay between genius, mental illness, and personal accomplishment. The movie highlights people's tenacity and ability to find a road to recovery and stability, even with severe mental health issues. His wife's everlasting support and love starkly contrast with the disorder and disarray of his inner world, demonstrating the power of love and the importance of understanding and compassion in the face of mental illness.

15. Whiplash (2014)

The plot centers on Neiman, a driven and aspirational jazz drummer, and Fletcher, the talented but controlling conductor of the esteemed Shaffer Conservatory studio band. The heart-pounding and emotionally dramatic drumming duel between Andrew and Fletcher that serves as the movie's climax captures the themes of the whole thing. It's a time when striving for excellence clashes with self-sacrifice, ambition, and the need for approval.

Source: Reddit