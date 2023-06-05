13 Movies So Terrible They Should Have Negative Scores on Rotten Tomatoes  

When I choose a movie to watch, I do not check Rotten Tomatoes first. However, I know many people that take their movie ratings and critic reviews seriously. Here is a list of a few movies that were so bad, they should’ve ended up with a negative score on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. The Swarm (1978)

When The Swarm came out, The Sunday Times said it was, “simply the worst film ever made.” There were plenty of other critics who wrote about it, and they had nothing positive to say. Still, this movie has a 9% Rotten Tomatoes score, compared to the movie with the same name from 2020, which currently has an 80% score.

2. I Spit on Your Grave (1978)

Some incredibly negative reviews and controversies followed the release of I Spit on Your Grave in 1978. Roger Ebert even said it was, “a vile bag of garbage…without a shred of artistic distinction… Attending it was one of the most depressing experiences of my life. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is 51%, which is generous based on the critique it received.

Still, this version of I Spit on Your Grave later turned into a remake, which was released in 2010. That remake has resulted in two sequels since.

3. Mommie Dearest (1981)

I’m a big fan of psychological dramas myself, but this one is considered to be one of the worst movies ever released. It won five awards at the second Golden Raspberry Awards and was nominated for nine! Those awards included worst actress for Faye Dunaway and Worst Picture. Now, Mommie Dearest has a surprising 47% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. Troll 2 (1990)

Unlike the newer movies in the Trolls franchise that are popular among kids (and adults of varying ages), Troll 2 was an indie horror movie that was poorly made and grotesque. It has a 5% Rotten Tomatoes score.

5. Showgirls (1995)

Some might argue that Showgirls was so badly received due to the controversy over the film containing graphic language and content. However, this movie was a box-office bomb and most reviews were highly critical. This film has a 23% Tomatometer rating on Roten Tomatoes.

6. Battlefield Earth (2000)

It’s hard to believe there were ever plans for a sequel with how badly received Battlefield Earth was—and how difficult of a time Travolta had to get the project funded. Other than being associated with L. Ron Hubbard, the movie wasn’t good.

Critics had something negative to say about almost every part of the film—from the acting and characters to the screenplay and score. This movie currently has a 3% score, but that seems generous.

7. Glitter (2001)

I hate to say anything negative about Mariah Carey, but this movie was disappointing. Despite the soundtrack, the film bombed at the box office and critics tore it apart. Her performance led to her receiving an “award” at the 22nd Golden Raspberry Awards for the worst actress. Glitter has a 6% Rotten Tomatoes score.

8. The Master of Disguise (2002)

I might be biased because I find Dana Carvey’s acting hysterical in this film. It seems others did not share my appreciation since the movie has been called “one of the worst movies ever made” by critics. Looking back, I can see that much of the material was problematic. It currently has a 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

9. Teeth (2007)

Although I love a good revenge/femme fatale movie, Teeth was not well-received by most. This horror movie disgusted many. Regardless, it stands now with an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score.

10. All About Steve (2009)

This rom-com has a cast of big names and funny actors, including Ken Jeong, Bradley Cooper, and Sandra Bullock. However, other than the cast, the movie left… well, everything to be desired. This film currently has a 6% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

11. Footloose (2011)

Remakes always struggle to satisfy viewers, especially when you remake an iconic, beloved film. Unfortunately, many viewers thought this one was a miss, despite the attempt to keep the energy from the original 1984 film. Rotten Tomatoes, however, thought otherwise, with a 68% rating.

12. Movie 43 (2013)

Although intended to be a parody film, it had enough big stars on the cast list that it could have been much funnier. Instead, it felt like Movie 43 was trying too hard and hit the mark. Movie 43 stands with a 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

13. Drinking Buddies (2013)

With a cast of funny actors, like Anna Kendrick and Olivia Wilde, you would’ve hoped this movie was better—and had more laughs. This movie is about coworkers at a brewery disappointed, with a lackluster storyline and frequently boring dialogue. The Rotten Tomatoes score? An undeserved 84%.