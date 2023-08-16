Unpopular Opinions: 20 Divisive Movies With Surprisingly Fervent Fanbases

Even the worst movies have legions of fans. Sometimes these films have redeeming qualities. Other times, however, we're left wondering why people love them.

A recent online discussion calls for movies that suck but are still loved by people. Here are the top responses.

1 – The Jurassic World Movies

Jurassic Park is a landmark achievement in filmmaking that still holds up well today. Many fans argue that the recent Jurassic World movies are disappointing cash grabs attempting to tug on our nostalgia strings. It must have worked since they made a lot of money!

2 – Most Marvel Movies

Moviegoers are experiencing some serious burnout from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. People complain that the franchise, as well as superhero movies in general, are exhausting to keep up with. It's impossible to follow every movie, series, and story.

3 – Transformers, Fast and Furious

Fans like these movies for the action, even though the story sucks. Michael Bay has even said something to that effect, which is why he makes movies like Transformers. He doesn't care about the story. He has a bunch of fights/chases/explosions and calls it a day. They still make him money, so he sticks to this format.

4 – Sleepless in Seattle

Some movie fans don't understand the hype behind this Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks classic.

Plus, they keep comparing themselves to An Affair to Remember, which made me avoid that for years, and when I finally watched it, I was insulted on its behalf for Sleepless in Seattle riding its coattails. I will say it's not the worst movie I've had recommended to me a thousand times, but I definitely found it lacking.

5 – Twilight

Twilight made more money than most people would ever dream of seeing. Yet, some people can't shake this guilty habit of watching these movies. “Nobody who likes Twilight thinks it's good,” says one fan. “Most of us like it for sheer nostalgia.”

6 – 50 Shades of Grey

Another film series that made oodles of cash but also glamorizes unhealthy relationship behavior because it looks sexy on screen.

The only thing romantic about Christian Grey is that he's a billionaire.

7 – Breakfast at Tiffany's

Where do we begin with this beloved classic? There's the racist landlord, the plot about the protagonist getting sugar daddies to pay for everything she has, and then there's a guy who has a sugar mama. What's the one thing that brings them together? Getting other people to buy them everything.

8 – Avatar

Despite impressive visuals, the plot of Avatar felt a little too similar for some fans, reminding them of Pocahontas or Dances with Wolves.

9 – The Shape of Water

One of the more shocking Best Picture winners in recent memory, but not for all the right reasons.

Fans expressed that they were turned off by the film's underlying message of, as one person put it, “hot woman owes her nerdy guy friend a chance because he's nice.”

10 – A Quiet Place

Logic decided not to show up in this movie. It's filled with plot holes and confusing rules for the monsters but found a loyal audience.

11 – Bohemian Rhapsody

The Queen biopic won several awards, including the Golden Globe for Best Picture and Academy Award for Best Actor (Rami Malek).

However, instead of being impressed, many moviegoers are confused. Fans wonder how such a mess of a movie saw such critical acclaim. They often compare it to more of the greatest hits that breeze through Queen's history rather than being an actual movie about the band.

12 – Us

After the success of Jordan Peele's debut film Get Out, many were excited about his follow-up in 2019.

However, moviegoers lament that the film tries too hard and misses the mark. The doppelgangers, which appear threatening and dangerous in the trailers, end up disappointing.

13 – A Star Is Born

2018 marked the fourth time A Star Is Born has been made. The original was released in 1937, with remakes in 1954 and 1976. I'm sure we'll see the next retelling of the story in 2051.

Fans hope that version will fare better than the one starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. While Gaga's performance is enjoyable, Cooper's character is off-putting.

14 – Slumdog Millionaire

Despite winning Best Picture and Best Director (Danny Boyle) at the 81st Academy Awards, it feels like Slumdog Millionaire has disappeared from the minds of moviegoers.

One common complaint is how much it differs from the novel written by Vikas Swarup.

15 – Bird Box

When it was released on Netflix in 2018, it seemed like the internet would not shut up about how much they loved this film.

Here we are, five years later, and I'm pretty sure no one has talked about it since that initial hype. Maybe people were just excited about an enjoyable movie that came from nowhere when the idea of original Netflix content was still new.

16 – Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia hit the big screen in 2008 after being adapted from the already popular stage musical.

While Mamma Mia is a cult classic for many fans, a few people online agreed it wasn't as entertaining as everyone hypes it up to be. But movie musicals, especially jukebox musicals aren't for everyone.

17 – Bridesmaids

When Bridesmaids came out in 2011, a lot of people loved the dynamic and the relatability between the women in the movie. Who hasn't stood up in a wedding where you really didn't know anyone else in the party? But some people didn't find the movie all that funny and it just doesn't land for others.

18 – Inception

This 2010 Christopher Nolan movie was a big hit when it was released, but some people aren't a big fan of the mind-bending movie.

One fan online admitted they really just don't like any Christopher Nolan films because they feel like the films are “overrated.”

19 – Insidious

Horror movies can be really hit-and-miss for a lot of people, but one person online said that the first Insidious movie should be considered an “unfortunate punishment” for people to watch. But maybe, this film is just so bad, it's fun to love?

20 – Risky Business

Risky Business has the very iconic scene where Joel is running across the house singing “Old Time Rock & Roll,” and that just didn't do it for everyone.

One moviegoer online said the movie was “extremely cringeworthy” and other people said any Tom Cruise movie would also fit the bill for movies they can't stand.

Source: Reddit.