From Plot Twists To Shocking Endings: These 10 Movies Will Leave You Reeling

Do you love movies that twist and turn to a mindblowing end? You've got company. Recently a Redditor asked, “I'm looking for movies that twist and turn. I don't know how to explain it properly, but I'm looking for movies that are not just those with one major plot twist/twist ending.”

They elaborated, “Instead, I want movies that make you think, ‘Hold up?' Or bring out new information like a piece of the puzzle every 15 mins or so. Any countries or genres are welcome!” People responded to deliver this list of films that will blow your mind.

1. Archive (2020)

Archive is a British sci-fi movie set in the year 2038. It follows a scientist George Almore (Theo James), working on an accurate human-equivalent artificial intelligence (AI). He seeks to bring his wife back from the dead with these AI advancements. It stars Stacy Martin, Rhona Mitra, Timea Maday Kinga, Toby Jones, and Peter Ferdinando. Watch Archive on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Bullet Train (2022)

Bullet Train is an action comedy thriller following an anxious assassin, Ladybug (Brad Pitt), battling fellow killers while aboard a fictionalized version of the Tokaido Shinkansen (Japanese rail line). It stars Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, and Bad Bunny.

3. The Handmaiden (2016)

The Handmaiden is a South Korean psychological thriller inspired by Sarah Water's 2002 novel Fingersmith by Welsh. It follows an orphaned pickpocket (Kim Tae-ri) helping a Korean con artist (Ha Jung-woo) devise a scheme to swindle a Japanese woman (Kim Min-hee) out of her inheritance.

4. Wild Things (1998)

Wild Things is a neo-noir thriller following a South Florida high-school guidance counselor (Matt Dillon) accused of rape by two female students (Neve Campbell and Denise Richards). A police Sergeant (Kevin Bacon) starts investigating the accusations, and subsequent revelations occur. It stars Theresa Russell, Robert Wagner, and Bill Murray. Watch Wild Things on Paramount+.

5. A Simple Plan (1998)

A Simple Plan is a neo-noir crime thriller based on Scott B. Smith's 1993 novel and directed by Sam Raimi. It follows three men discovering a plane crash with $4.4 million. The wife of one of the men and the trio begin doubting each other while trying to keep their discovery a secret. Lies and deceit lead to murder, and a mindblowing film. It stars Bill Paxton, Billy Bob Thornton, and Bridget Fonda. Watch A Simple Plan on HBO Max.

6. Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a black comedy slasher film following a group of 20-somethings hunkering down at a remote mansion during a hurricane. After a party game goes wrong, resulting in a dead body, the group suspects each other while trying to identify the killer in the pack. It stars Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Lee Pace, and Rachel Sennott.

7. The Invisible Guest (2016)

The Invisible Guest is a Spanish mystery thriller following a young businessman waking up next to his dead lover in a locked hotel room. So he hires Félix Leiva (Francesc Orella), a prestigious attorney, for his defense. They work to piece the events of that fateful night together.

8. Mirage (2018)

Mirage is a Spanish mystery drama following a nurse who inadvertently changes the future when altering the past to save a life through supernatural means. It stars Adriana Ugarte alongside Chino Darín, Álvaro Morte, Javier Gutiérrez and Nora Navas. Watch Mirage on Netflix.

9. Identity (2003)

Identity is an ensemble neo-noir thriller following ten strangers stuck in a storm together in an isolated hotel. They cannot reach the outside world as they wind up dead one by one. It stars John Cusack, Amanda Peet, Ray Liotta, Alfred Molina, Clea DuVall, and Rebecca De Mornay. Watch Identity on Netflix.

10. Fractured (2019)

Fractured is a psychological thriller following a husband (Sam Worthington) convinced a hospital is hiding the truth after his wife and daughter go missing. The staff has no record of them being there despite his daughter being admitted for an injury. It stars Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky, Adjoa Andoh, and Lucy Capri.

