10 Movies That Were Masterpieces Right After You Watched It but Now It’s Just Alright

Sometimes, movies are only great for one watch. Here are 10 movies that used to be mind-blowing but are now just meh.

1. Tenet (2020)

Anyone familiar with Christopher Nolan's work knows the amount of craft, dedication, and brilliance that goes into it. But in the end, he's only a man. Every Christopher Nolan movie leaves you stunned, mouth agape, and mind grappling to understand the intricacies of the plot long after the film has ended.

But do they retain that incredible value? A movie critic thinks not. They say, “Most Christopher Nolan movies have that effect. Not bad movies, but you notice the plot holes and gaps in logic much more upon rewatches.”

Another pointed out Tenet specifically, saying the more they watch it, the more they dislike it.

2. Flatliners (2017)

Flatliners is an American science fiction psychological horror drama film and a remake of the Joel Schumacher cult hit. It follows the lives of five medical students fascinated by the afterlife and experiments with near-death experiences.

One fan says they used to love the movie, but now they are more critical of it. Another thinks, “it's so bad it's a fun watch.”

3. Legends of the Fall (1994)

Legends of the Fall is based on the 1979 novella of the same title by Jim Harrison. The movie was nominated for three Oscars and won one.

Legends of the Fall is a film about a man who moves to the countryside to raise his children — three brothers who share an unbreakable bond. Fans say while they still enjoy the landscape and cinematography, the story seems lacking now.

4. North by Northwest (1959)

North by Northwest is a spy thriller film produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Like the rest of Hitchcock's work, the movie is suspense and adventure-filled. But according to a critic, that may be the problem. A movie lover writes, “For a story that relies so heavily on the action/adventure angle, it's definitely lacking at points in terms of plot & pacing.”

Another person says they still love the movie, but compared to other Hitchcock movies like Rare Window and Rope, it looks like child's play.

5. Us (2019)

Us is a psychological horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele. The movie stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker. The psychological horror also deeply explores America's dark history.

Here's what a fan says: “I don't think I would have said ‘masterpiece', but I really liked Jordan Peele's Us when I first saw it in theatres, it was just such a whoa experience. I've cooled on it a lot upon rewatch.”

6. A Star Is Born (2018)

This romance musical features the iconic duo of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga so it should be perfect. It follows the story of a struggling artist and an alcoholic musician. It touches on issues like substance abuse and the dark side of fame.

It blew viewers' minds to the point that they wondered if it was the best movie they had ever seen. Now, they don't love it as much.

7. The Lost Boys (1987)

The Lost Boys is an American supernatural black comedy horror film directed by Joel Schumacher. The plot revolves around a mother and her two sons in a small town in California. However, mysterious events plague the town, and soon, her two sons are sucked into it.

Apparently, growing up has changed the way many movieholics see this film. One says, “I thought it was amazingly cool when I first saw it now it's just an OK comedy horror. I'm sadly no longer 13 though, so this may have something to do with it.”

8. Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Forever is a superhero film directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Tim Burton, based on the DC Comics character Batman. Its cast includes Jim Carrey, Val Kilmer, Drew Barrymore, and Nicole Kidman.

It is a fantastic watch. However, one critic thinks, “It hasn't aged well.” They add, “It's a little OTT. Gotham is too surreal. The soundtrack is still killer, though.”

9. River's Edge (1986)

River's Edge is a crime drama film directed by Tim Hunter. According to internet sources, River's Edge is a dark movie. It showcases the lives of outcast teenagers as they try to figure out what life is, what love is, and what friendship is.

A movie lover shares their thoughts on it: “Thought it was really edgy and cool when I was a teenager, in large part because of the soundtrack. Now it comes across as almost laughably angsty.”

10. American Beauty (1999)

American Beauty is a black comedy-drama film written by Alan Ball and directed by Sam Mendes in his directorial debut. It centers on a struggling, depressed man who grows infatuated with his daughter's friend.

It's still impressive, but a fan “couldn't stop thinking about the moronic window-related plot contrivance in the third act.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.