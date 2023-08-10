Tissues Required: 24 Movies That Will Leave You an Emotional Mess

Grab your tissues — we're going on an emotional rollercoaster. Here, you'll find cinematic gems that some movieholics in an online community swear will surely tug at your heartstrings. These films aren't just stories; they're journeys that reflect the human experience.

1 – Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

Guillermo del Toro‘s masterpiece explores the power of imagination amidst the backdrop of post-Civil War Spain. Follow the touching story of young Ofelia navigating through a labyrinth of fantastical and heart-wrenching challenges. Guided by a fairy, she discovers her royal lineage and a chance to reunite with her father, a king.

She faces three grim tasks in the labyrinth's heart to prove her royalty: her path to destiny.

2 – Breaking Away (1979)

This coming-of-age story is a nostalgic trip back to innocence and camaraderie. As “cutters,” they grapple with social divides and shattered dreams. Follow the heartwarming tale of four friends on the cusp of adulthood trying to find their place in the world. Dave's passion for cycling and a daring ruse collide when he falls for Katherine, an IU student.

A pivotal race shatters illusions, prompting soul-searching and transformation. Amidst friendship's unwavering support, they navigate a path from fractured pasts to hopeful futures.

3 – October Sky (1999)

Based on a true story, this film captures the spirit of determination and dreams. Witness Homer Hickam's inspiring journey as he overcomes obstacles to pursue his passion for rocketry against all odds. In 1950s Coalwood, mining's grip on Homer Hickam seems inescapable. Then, Sputnik's orbit changed everything.

Fueled by inspiration, Homer and his friends defy norms, striving to build rockets against all odds. The doubt and adversity make their journey a testament to the power of unwavering hope.

4 – Up (2009)

This heartwarming Pixar film follows an aged widower, Carl, and a young scout, Russell, as they embark on an adventure to fulfill a lifelong dream. But before all this adventure, Carl — when he was just a quiet boy — had this unexpected and life-altering moment with Ellie, a super happy and lively little girl. Fast-forward by many years into the future, right to Carl and Ellie's wedding. And boom, that's when the legendary tear-jerker montage kicks off.

The movie represents all the ups and downs of their decades-spanning marriage in a short burst.

5 – Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Love and mental health take center stage in this heartwarming yet bittersweet tale. After being released against all odds, Pat Solatano Jr. returns home, determined to reclaim a life shattered by bipolar disorder. Now, he must learn to navigate strained relationships, elusive silver linings, and a longing for lost love.

When he crosses paths with Tiffany Maxwell, a kindred spirit harboring her scars, they forge an unconventional bond that defies their struggles and offers a glimpse of redemption and a chance at redefining their futures.

6 – Chronicle (2012)

This unconventional take on the superhero genre dives deep into the psyche of three friends who gain extraordinary powers. As they grapple with their newfound abilities, their relationships take unexpected turns. Bullied and friendless, Andrew seeks solace behind a camera lens. Passion fuels his inner turmoil as he gains telekinetic powers, threatening to consume him.

As he grapples with his mother's suffering and spirals into darkness, his cousin Matt fights to rein in the storm within.

7 – The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Lovely Bones explores the afterlife of a young girl who watches over her family and friends after a tragic incident. From the ethereal realm between Heaven and Earth, she narrates the aftermath. As she watches over her grieving community, she unveils the intricacies of their lives, the wounds they bear, and the transformations sparked by her tragic fate.

Bound to her unfinished story, she yearns for closure as she guides those she left behind to unearth the truth.

8 – The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (1947)

Step into the whimsical world of Walter Mitty, a man who escapes his mundane life through elaborate daydreams. As a timid publisher at Pierce Publishing, he's eclipsed by his overbearing mother, disinterested fiancée, and a world barely noticing him. Walter seeks refuge in daydreams, where he's the hero of his tales.

But as Walter's fantasies collide with reality, he discovers newfound courage, unraveling a story of intrigue and self-discovery in a world far beyond his wildest dreams.

9 – The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

This heart-shattering film shows the unlikely friendship between two young boys on opposite sides of a concentration camp fence during World War II. Young Bruno's world is upended when his family moves to the countryside, where his father oversees a grim concentration camp during World War II.

Bruno's curiosity leads him to an unlikely friendship with Shmuel, a Jewish boy. Across barbed wires, their friendship blossoms, transcending the horrors surrounding them.

10 – Atonement (2007)

Based on Ian McEwan's novel, this film explores the consequences of a young girl's misunderstanding and its lasting impact on the lives of those involved. Briony Tallis misinterprets her sister's relationship with one Robbie Turner and eventually tells a lie that ruins not just Robbie's life but hers and her sister's. The film starts with pure joy but touches on guilt, sadness, and a tragic love story. One film lover comments, “Very high quality and unique, no other movie quite like it.” And you know what? We totally agree.

11 – Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar shows us that, according to Dr. Brand, “love is the one thing we're capable of perceiving that transcends dimensions of time and space.” A daring mission propels a courageous team of astronauts through an enigmatic wormhole, defying the cosmic unknown. Their destination: a distant planet, a potential sanctuary for a beleaguered species.

Amidst the tumultuous narrative, this movie boldly embraces scientific frontiers. Yet, amidst these cosmic wonders, the film circles back to the emotional core — a father's poignant quest to reunite with his daughter.

12 – The Blind Side (2009)

As a wealthy family takes in a homeless teen, they discover how love and support can shape a young person's life. Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy's lives take an unexpected turn when they welcome Michael Oher, a homeless African-American teenager, into their home. Struggling against a past marred by adversity, Michael finds solace in the embrace of his newfound family. As Leigh Anne's determination fuels his potential, Michael's journey from poverty to triumph unfurls on the football field.

13 – The Imitation Game (2014)

This drama delves into the depths of a genius tormented by his truth. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the legendary Alan Turing embarks on a mission of unprecedented urgency — to crack the seemingly impenetrable German Enigma code. Yet, as they strive to rewrite history, the film unveils Turing's heart-wrenching struggle of grappling with his identity, keeping or revealing life-altering secrets, and forging a connection between the enigma of cryptography and the human soul.

14 – Schindler's List (1993)

Schneider's List goes into the harrowing depths of the Holocaust like no other. Oskar Schindler, a complex German businessman driven by vanity and greed, embarks on an extraordinary journey. Viewers witness his emotional transformation into an unlikely savior as he transforms his factory into a haven for over a thousand Jewish refugees, defying the Nazi regime's cruel grip. This awe-inspiring tale, rooted in truth, is a testament to the triumph of humanity's innate goodness, even in the darkest times.

15 – The Pianist (2002)

Like millions of other Jews, Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Jewish pianist, was trapped in the horrors of the Holocaust. As World War II descends upon Warsaw, Szpilman's life fractures. The Pianist takes us from the confines of the Warsaw Ghetto to the haunting aftermath of Operation Reinhard. We watch Szpilman navigate a labyrinth of despair, separated from his family and forced to endure the unthinkable. His eluding capture and crafting an astonishing testament of survival was not the emotional rollercoaster many viewers were ready for.

16 – My Left Foot (1989)

Amid poverty, Christy Brown's birth with cerebral palsy seemed daunting. But even though he's dismissed by many, his mother's unwavering belief reveals his vibrant mind. Against all odds, Christy evolves from a dismissed child to a spirited artist, defying limitations with his left foot. A symphony of determination and creativity unfolds, showcasing the brilliance that thrives within the human spirit. What could be more heart-melting than that?

17 – A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Follow the life of brilliant mathematician John Nash as he battles schizophrenia. From brilliance to despair, John's life is a tumultuous tale. A prodigious mathematician's rise to fame dims in the shadows of personal turmoil. Haunted by arrogance, he embarks on a grueling odyssey of self-discovery. And, after years of anguish, triumph emerges. Many fans also agree they love the score to A Beautiful Mind.

18 – The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Theory of Everything chronicles the extraordinary journey of physicist Stephen Hawking and his profound love for Jane Wilde. Despite a grim prognosis of two years, Stephen finds his life's purpose in Jane's devotion. Their love story defies boundaries as Stephen becomes a luminary, a husband, and a father. As his fame escalates and his body betrays, their unyielding bond faces trials that redefine their paths.

19 -After Yang (2021)

Jake's quest to mend his daughter's android friend, Yang, leads him on a transformative journey. As he looks into repairs, he unwittingly heals his broken connections. Yang's malfunction shows the hidden chasm between Jake, his wife Kyra, and their daughter. Experience a touching narrative of repair beyond circuits as love bridges the most unexpected distances and reunites hearts long estranged.

20 – Beginners (2010)

We've all dealt with grief, and this heartfelt film connects viewers deeply to Oliver as he navigates a new phase of life after his father's coming out and subsequent passing. Oliver navigates parental complexities after losing his mother, Georgia, and father, Hal to cancer. Hal's liberated life reshapes Oliver's outlook as he embraces an intense romance with actress Anna.

21 – The Father (2020)

The Father, an emotional journey through the maze of dementia, follows Anthony, an aging Londoner grappling with fading reality. His daughter's imminent move to Paris shatters his fragile world. Dementia's relentless grip blurs past and present, threading a tumultuous love, loss, and confusion narrative. As fragments of truth intersect with fleeting glimpses of coherence, Anthony's life becomes a kaleidoscope of shifting perceptions, unraveling family bonds and the threads of his very identity.

22 – The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Grief unites three brothers in the wake of their father's tragic passing. But as demons plague each man, their turbulent interactions weave a tapestry of raw emotion. Their fractured bond confronts a bewildering destination, and they struggle to forge healing amidst heartache. The cultural riches, the poignant pursuit of closure, and the quiet spirituality make the film even more moving.

23 – Arrival (2016)

Science fiction meets profound emotion in this thought-provoking masterpiece. As linguist Louise Banks deciphers an alien language, the film delves into the complexities of communication, time, and human connection. In a world on the brink, she stands as a beacon of hope, assembles a team to bridge the cosmic gap, and dares to forge a connection that could rewrite history.

24 – Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

This film delves into the struggles of a young man grappling with social anxiety and the consequences of a well-intentioned note. A secret letter for his eyes only falls into fateful hands, triggering a tragedy that transforms his existence. As Evan grapples with guilt and grief, an unexpected journey of self-exploration ensues.

Fans experience a full spectrum of emotions as shattered lives mend, and the shattered boy finds an unexpected path to acceptance, redemption, and unimaginable belonging. One writes, “This movie destroys me.”

