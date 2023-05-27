12 Movies That Will Cause You To Cry in the Fetal Position Like a Baby

From animated classics like Toy Story 3 and heartwarming tales like Up to gripping war dramas like Saving Private Ryan and soul-stirring romances like Call Me By Your Name, these films will leave you curled up in the fetal position, sobbing like a baby. So, cancel your plans today and get ready to unleash the floodgates of emotions with these twelve heart-wrenching movies that will reduce even the toughest souls to tears.

1. Aftersun (2022)

Prepare to be emotionally shattered by Aftersun, a profoundly moving film that captures the complexities of love, loss, and the intricate bonds between a father and daughter. Set two decades after their last vacation at a fading resort, Sophie reminisces about the cherished time she spent with her loving and idealistic father, Calum.

As Sophie grapples with the encroaching realities of adolescence, she begins to unravel the layers of her father's struggles beyond his role as a parent. Through Sophie's poignant recollections, Aftersun paints a heartbreaking portrait of their relationship, forcing viewers to confront the tender yet painful process of reconciling the image of the father she knew with the enigmatic man he truly was.

2. Toy Story 3 (2010)

In the third installment of the beloved animated franchise, Woody, Buzz, and their toy companions face an existential crisis as their owner, Andy, prepares to leave for college. The toys, faced with the prospect of being forgotten and abandoned, embark on a heart-rending adventure that forces them to confront themes of friendship, loyalty, and the bittersweet nature of growing up.

3. Up (2009)

A heartwarming and tear-jerking tale of adventure and unlikely companionship Up follows an elderly widower named Carl Fredricksen, who embarks on a journey to fulfill a lifelong dream. With the help of a young Wilderness Explorer named Russell and a house lifted by balloons, Carl discovers the true meaning of love, loss, and pursuing your dreams.

4. The Elephant Man (1980)

Based on a true story, The Elephant Man follows the life of Joseph Merrick, a severely disfigured man living in 19th-century London. The film explores Merrick's profound humanity, struggle for acceptance, and profound impact on those around him.

5. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022)

Guillermo del Toro's highly anticipated adaptation of Pinocchio‘s classic tale offers a dark and imaginative twist on the beloved story. Set in a fantastical world where humans coexist with mythical creatures, the film follows the journey of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet brought to life by a magical force.

As Pinocchio navigates a treacherous and morally complex world, he encounters eccentric characters, faces profound challenges, and grapples with themes of identity, redemption, and the pursuit of humanity.

6. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this gripping war drama follows a group of soldiers as they embark on a dangerous mission to retrieve Private James Ryan, the sole surviving brother of four servicemen. Through visceral and harrowing battle sequences, the film explores the nature of sacrifice, camaraderie, and the profound toll that war takes on the body and the soul.

7. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Set against the backdrop of a sun-soaked Italian summer in the 1980s, Call Me By Your Name chronicles the poignant romance between Elio, a precocious teenager, and Oliver, an older graduate student who comes to stay with Elio's family. As their connection deepens, the film beautifully captures the intoxicating joy and heart-wrenching pain of first love, leaving viewers emotionally raw.

8. Train to Busan (2016)

A thrilling and emotionally charged South Korean zombie apocalypse film, Train to Busan, follows a group of passengers aboard a high-speed train who must fight for survival as a viral outbreak ravages the country. Amidst the pulse-pounding action and terrifying encounters, the film explores themes of sacrifice, parental love, and the indomitable human will to protect those we hold dear.

9. Pig (2021)

Starring Nicolas Cage, Pig is a deeply affecting drama that tells the story of a reclusive truffle hunter who embarks on a journey to find his beloved truffle-hunting pig after she is stolen. Through this seemingly simple premise, the film explores themes of loss, identity, and the power of connection, delivering a poignant and unexpected emotional punch. Many are calling this Nicholas Cage's career-defining performance.

10. Dead Poet's Society (1989)

Set in a conservative boarding school in the 1950s, Dead Poets Society follows the unorthodox teachings of English teacher John Keating, portrayed by Robin Williams. Through his passion for poetry and unconventional methods, Keating inspires his students to challenge societal norms and seize the day.

As the students embark on a journey of self-discovery and rebellion, the film explores themes of youth, conformity, and the transformative power of literature, culminating in a devastating climax that will leave viewers emotionally shattered.

11. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Set in 18th-century France, Portrait of a Lady on Fire depicts the clandestine relationship between a young painter, Marianne, and her subject, Héloïse, a young woman destined for an arranged marriage. As Marianne secretly observes and captures Héloïse's likeness, an intense and forbidden love blossoms between them.

With breathtaking cinematography and a hauntingly beautiful score, the film captures themes of desire, sacrifice, and the poignant exploration of an all-consuming love that transcends societal constraints.

12. Titanic (1997)

James Cameron‘s epic romantic disaster film, Titanic, takes viewers on a tragic journey aboard the ill-fated RMS Titanic. Against the backdrop of the ship's maiden voyage, a young aristocrat, Rose, falls in love with a penniless artist, Jack, sparking a passionate and doomed romance.

As the ship's grandeur contrasts with the impending tragedy, the film explores themes of class divide, sacrifice, and the overwhelming power of love, leading to a heart-wrenching conclusion that has left audiences weeping for decades.

(Source: Reddit)

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.