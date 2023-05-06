12 Pleasant Movies That Won’t Stress You

It's more crucial than ever to take a break from our busy schedules and relax in today's fast-paced world. Even if watching movies is a typical kind of leisure, some movies might make us feel even more worried than before. To help you relax and enjoy the show without worrying about the surprises that can have you on the tip of your seat, we've compiled a list of 12 movies that won't make you anxious. These movies, which range from delightful comedies to calming nature documentaries, will help you unwind and refuel.

1. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Based on a worldwide bestseller, this modern romantic comedy follows Rachel Chu, a resident of New York, as she travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family. She is shocked to find that Nick comes from one of the wealthiest families in the nation, though. Constance Wu and Henry Golding pair up perfectly well in this Romcom.

2. Palm Spring (2020)

The Max Barbakow-directed film Palm Springs centers on an accidental meeting between the hesitant maid of honor Sarah (Christin Milioti) and carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) at a wedding. The situation becomes problematic because they cannot leave the location, themselves, or one another because of an endless temporal loop.

3. Legally Blonde (2001)

Elle Woods, a stylish sorority queen, receives a breakup text from her lover. She decides to join him in law school. While there, she discovers that she is more than a pretty face.

4. Cedar Rapids (2011)

A viewer labeled this movie “perfect” for this theme. A corporation chooses a clueless insurance agent to represent them at a convention in Iowa. He meets three veterans there who assist him in making a turnaround in his life. Miguel Arteta directed the movie.

5. Singing in The Rain (1957)

Everyone finds it difficult to adjust from silent films to “talkies.” Don and Lina have frequently appeared in love roles together. Still, when their most recent movie is turned into a musical, only Don has the voice for the new singing role. Lina continues to sound dreadful even after much practice with a diction teacher, so Kathy, a talented young aspiring actress, is hired to record her voice.

6. The Princess Bride (1987)

Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) is smitten with Westley (Cary Elwes), a farm lad. Unfortunately, when Westley leaves to look for work and is attacked by a pirate, things in their lives take an unfortunate turn. Rob Reiner directed this classic adventure.

7. The Princess Diaries (2001)

Anne Hathaway stars as the awkward, timid teen who learns she is the princess of Genovia, a little European nation. She then has to show her grandmother that she deserves the title. Julie Andrews is in a supporting role in this Gary Marshall-directed movie.

8. Burn After Reading (2008)

Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand team up as two dishonest and naïve gym staff who wind up with a disk holding mysterious information from a CIA spy, and they try to sell it. George Clooney stars in this spy comedy that another user describes as “another comfort flick.”

9. My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Incisive humor awaits in this comedy when Billy and Stan are suspected of killing a convenience store owner. Vinny, a rookie attorney, steps in to defend them in their first-ever trial. Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei make up a skillful comic chemistry with this film.

10. The Goonies (1985)

This movie, filled with appealing funhouse tricks, centers around a group of kids in their final days together before a construction project paves over their homes to discover clues to a pirate's treasure that has attracted a gang of crooks. Richard Donner supervised this movie.

11. The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Tyler Nilson and Michael Shwartz make a stunning directorial debut with this comedy-drama that follows a guy with Down syndrome who encounters an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally when he escapes from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

12. Rushmore (1998)

In this coming-of-age story, directed by Wes Anderson, Jason Schwartzman stars as the mentee whose love interest (played by Olivia Williams) has an affair with his mentor. This prompts a revenge mission.

