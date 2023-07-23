25 Movies To Add to Your Favorite Films List

Are you tired of watching Titanic and Pulp Fiction for the one-hundredth time but can't bring yourself to explore other films because you don't believe a world of equally brilliant cinematic gems exist? We're here to prove you wrong. The biggest movie buffs on an online community share some interesting movies every film lover should have on the list of their favorite films and I wholeheartedly endorse these!

1 – Ghostbusters (1984)

The 1984 American supernatural comedy film directed by Ivan Reitman has been most loved by millions worldwide since its release for several reasons, including an infusion of highly comedic scenes. Three men might have just lost their jobs — Peter, Raymond, and Egon — but they're surely not losing a career. They decide to begin the Ghostbusters, an establishment that aims to fight evil ghosts lurking in New York City.

2 – A River Runs Through It (1992)

Paul and Norman, the two sons of a highly respected minister, lead completely different lives. Norman might be considered responsible with a career as a professor, and Paul, the gambler. But something still keeps them bonded together now as adults — their shared love for fly fishing. The movie is based on a semi-autobiography by Norman Maclean, and will mesmerize you with its characters and storytelling.

3 – Master and Commander: The Far Side of The World (2003)

According to a movie critic, this film achieves the epic without losing sight of the human. We believe a movie's ability to achieve a real-life connection with the audience is all it needs to stand out. It tells the story of Captain Jack Aubrey, who orders his team to move in search of a French war vessel. But the action doesn't come as easy as the commands do when he finds that his own ship has suffered severe damage.

4 – Pretty Woman (1990)

This movie is a classic for a reason. Watching Edward slowly fall for Vivian, an adult worker he has decided to hire to join him for a few social events, was the film's highlight for most. The movie is a romantic tale filled with comedy and it is one of the highlights of Julia Roberts‘ career.

5 – Magnolia (1999)

Jason Robards and Philip Baker Hall star as Earp Partridge and Jimmy Gator. They are cancer patients working together on a TV show. Their dysfunctional families affect their professional and personal lives, and the movie exemplifies the resilience of the human spirit.

6 – The Wedding Singer (1998)

This movie follows Robbie Hart, whose job is to sing at wedding events, and his meeting with Julia, a waitress. He promises to sing at her wedding, given that they both had plans on who to spend the rest of their lives with, but they never knew what future lay in wait for them.

7 – Die Hard (1988)

John McTiernan's 1988 action movie, Die Hard, explores the themes of kindness, selflessness, family, and empathy. Detective John McClane has decided to return to Los Angeles to spend Christmas with his family. But as soon as he arrives in town, he's informed of a hostage situation in which his wife is one of the hostages.

8 – Good Will Hunting (1997)

Will Hunting is a genius mathematician who solves any problematic mathematical question faster than you can say Jack Robinson. However, life leaves him with an emotional crisis, and he seeks therapy with Dr. Sean Maguireto, with whose assistance he begins his path to healing. It turns out there are some problems even the genius mathematician needs help solving.

9 – Dead Poets Society (1989)

A progressive English teacher with unorthodox teaching methods encourages his students to live unapologetically and pursue their greatest calling, even if it means breaking societal norms. Soon, the students learn that this teacher, John Keating, was formerly a member of the Dead Poet Society, and they decide to restart the club by sneaking off campus to read poetry in a cave.

10 – The General (1926)

This is an American silent film directed by Clyde Bruckman and Buster Keaton. The storyline follows the story of Johnnie Gray, an infamous coward, and his inner struggles with this label. He, however, gets the rare opportunity of proving his strength when his lover, Annabelle Lee, is abducted during the Civil War by the Union Spies.

11 – The Interview (2014)

This is a masterful piece that blends both action and comedy in the most exciting way ever. In this movie, Dave and Aaron own a famous late-night show. They're presented with the opportunity of interviewing Kim Jong-in. However, the CIA decides to seize the opportunity for their own interest, aiming at assassinating Kim Jong-in, the infamous dictator.

12 – Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan is an American psychological horror movie starring Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and Vincent Cassel. It follows the story of Nina (Natalie Portman), a ballerina who gets to play the White Swan, Princess Odette. But a replacement is found against her when the artistic director, Thomas, confirms that another lady, Lily, would better perform the role, and this sends Nina into a litany of madness.

13 – The Platform (2019)

This 2019 Spanish thriller/horror movie packs an ensemble of stellar casts, including Iván Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan, and Emilio Buale. A man finds himself in a futuristic concrete cell where prisoners who are housed in vertical cells watch those in the upper cells properly fed while the others in the lower cell starve. His cellmate guides him through what happens in the cells and why things are how they are.

14 – Scent of a Woman (1992)

Martin Brest's Scent of a Woman follows the story of Charlie Simms, who is a scholarship student at Baird, an elite preparatory school in New England. In his quest to fill his pockets for his upkeep, he picks up a job as a caregiver to a man with visual impairments whose family is far away. But he may have bit more than he could swallow, especially when the older man is played by no other than Al Pacino.

15 – WarGames (1983)

A critic describes the movie as “an amazingly entertaining thriller” and one of the year's best films. It follows the story of a young man who walks into a military central computer from the back door, where he learns that reality isn't exactly what it is.

16 – The Phantom of The Opera (2004)

Based on a novel of the same title by Gaston Leroux, published in 1910, this classic musical follows the story of Christine Daaé, who is not just a powerful soprano singer, but also a gorgeous woman. It is no wonder the mysterious musical genius who's always masked, living beneath the Paris Opéra House in a subterranean labyrinth, becomes obsessed with her. But where does this obsession lead?

17 – American History X (1998)

This crime drama tells the story of Derek, an ex-convict who had walked the prison walls for three years for a hate crime, and his attempt at changing his brother's thought process, who happens to be leading the same path. But will Derek succeed in bringing Danny to a different view of things?

18 – It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

This 1946 classic is a heartwarming and rib-cracking romantic comedy starring James Stewart and Donna Reed. It follows the story of George Bailey, a man attempting self-assisted demise from life, which has not been friendly to him as a businessman. However, before he does, heaven's angel, Clarence, is sent down to him to convince him otherwise. Clarence illustrates to George what life would have been without him — that's a first.

19 – Annie Hall (1977)

A divorced comedian of Jewish descent, Ally Singer, reflects on his previous relationship with Annie Hall, his ex-lover, an aspiring nightclub singer. It's not an easy reflection for Ally as he is reminded that this relationship has ended the same way his previous marriages had.

20 – All About Eve (1950)

In All About Eve, Eve is an upcoming actress with dreams of becoming like her idol, Margo. She works her way up to Margo's side, but her intentions are far from innocent. It hits Margo like a blow in the guts when she learns of Eve's long intentions of taking over her career.

21 – The Silence of The Lambs (1991)

Jonathan Demme's most loved movie, The Silence of the Lambs, follows the story of an FBI agent, Clarice Starling, who seeks help from an ex-psychiatrist and psychopathic serial killer to bring another serial killer who has been cruel to women to his knees.

22 – Citizen Kane (1941)

Orson Welles plays Charles Foster Kane, a wealthy newspaper publisher who utters a mysterious word before his death. His best friend and a reporter for the Inquirer, Jedediah Leland (Joseph Cotten), embarks on a daring journey to reveal the secret behind Kane's dying words.

23 – Tin Cup (1996)

Only a few sport comedy films truly stand out, and Tin Cup is one of those. In a small Texan town lives a golf player. He has qualified and is joining the U.S. Open golf tournament. His primary purpose is not only to win the game but also the respect of his rival's girlfriend.

24 – Rear Window (1954)

Enter Alfred Hitchcock's cult classic, Rear Window, in which a disabled professional photographer sits before his window, spying on his neighbors, to whittle away the time. Things take a sharp turn when those eyes familiar with the neighborhood encounter an apparent murder.

Source: Reddit