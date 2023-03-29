10 Big Movies People Voted to Entirely Remove From History

If you could delete one movie from history, what would it be? The obvious answer would be the movie you hate the most (right now, I'm thinking Closer — it's sad what they did with such a fantastic cast). However, this is a one-chance offer. A movie can be mind-blowing; still, it can have adverse impacts, moving the industry in the wrong direction or inspiring the world negatively. So, think again, what would it be?

As far as movie enthusiasts are concerned, they should erase these 10 films from history.

1. Birth of a Nation (1915)

The Birth of a Nation is an American controversial Civil War epic film. One person says it might be the worst movie ever, impact-wise because it got the KKK reformed. For context, the Ku Klux Klan, shortened to the KKK or the Klan, is an American white supremacist, right-wing terrorist, and hate group. Even though it had a notable impact on filmmaking, most people think it's “extremely racist and extremely terrible.”

2. Iron Man (2008)

It is an eternal debate whether the MCU is now more focused on creating “eye-candy” films, dripping with excessive CGI, than actual movies with solid storylines. I say, why can't we have both? When it comes to Iron Man, one movie lover says, “I love the movie but I really wonder what the cinematic landscape would be today if the MCU had never happened.”

3. Jaws (1975)

When a great white shark terrorizes the seaside community of Amity, a police chief, a marine scientist, and an old seafarer go on a hunting quest. According to a fan, this 1975 classic by Steven Spielberg may have had a negative impact on aquatic life. But in the aftermath of Jaws, even the directors wonder whether this was the right story.

This fan says, “If both Benchley and Spielberg regret how absolutely devastating it's been for shark conservation, then I'm not going to argue with them.”

4. The Hobbit (2012 — 2014)

“Imagine a world where The Lovely Bones garners better reviews,” one says. “This is realistic enough, my opinion is that the movie was ahead of its time and deserved more acclaim. That success would get Peter Jackson back to his roots; maybe he starts veering back into horror comedy and creature features.”

The movie does seem ahead of its time. The brilliance of the cast, plotline, and special effects makes it as exhilarating as it was a decade ago.

5. Reefer Madness (1936)

This movie centers on two high school students, Bill and Mary, who become addicted to “reefer” cigarettes and are pulled into a world of drugs. No, fans don't think this movie portrayed a realistic depiction of cannabis use. One writes the film is “part of the propaganda machine that demonized a naturally growing plant and set cannabis research and acceptance back by over half a century.”

6. The Notebook (2004)

The Notebook is about two ill-fated lovers of different socio-economic backgrounds. It gained wide critical acclaim and was based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks — the only book he ever published. Many fell in love with the movie for the same reason as another person thinks they should remove it from history.

“It provided a generation of young women with bizarre, unrealistic, and downright dangerous expectations of love and romantic relationships.”

7. Music (2021)

Music is an American musical drama film directed by singer-songwriter Sia. The film also stars Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr., and Maddie Ziegler, who also stars in the film. Music is Zigler's debut directorial role and another classic example of when a musician tries to branch into the movie industry.

Fans say they wish she hadn't. “As an autistic person, I hate that film with every fiber of my being.” Others refuse to watch the movie because they love Sia and don't want any “conflictions”.

8. A Serbian Film (2010)

A Serbian Film is an exploitative horror film that centers on the life of an aging porn star who agrees to take part in an “art film” to make a clean break from the business, only to discover she has gotten into something worse. One movieholic thinks A Serbian Film “really brings nothing to the table except extreme shock factor and is horribly disgusting.”

9. Ready Player One (2018)

Adapting Ernest Cline's novel Ready Player One was a brilliant attempt to connect with a younger audience. But for many critics, it was Spielberg “at his weakest” and a “desperate” attempt at trying to stay relevant.

It also doesn't help that it inspired “the worst trend in movie history,” according to one cinephile. Space Jam (2021) and Free Guy (2021) also fall under this category of “awful bottom-of-the-barrel cynical pieces of consumerist garbage.”

10. Human Centipede (2009)

The Human Centipede is a horror film written, directed, and co-produced by Tom Six that goes “where few films have dared to go.” It centers on two stranded women who become the missing pieces in a psycho doctor's fantasy.

One commenter says Human Centipede is the only movie they regret watching and would never watch again. “The idea is just so sick in and by itself. I felt kinda sick for days after watching it, and even remembering it makes my stomach go weird.”

Well, it's definitely for the squeamish, easily grossed-out, or faint-hearted.

This thread inspired this article.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.