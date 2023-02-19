Need a Good Cry? These 10 Movies Are It

From time to time, it's healthy to flush out the emotional pipes with a good, solid cry. Even if you just shed the cliche single tear, having a brief encounter with self-produced waterworks never hurts.

When life isn't providing the material you need to get your cry on, try these ten films proven to yank on your heartstrings (and tear ducts).

1. Dead Poets Society (1989)

When Reddit user cms_art1 asked for suggestions of films that get you every single time, Dead Poets Society was the top response. And, since Robin Williams' passing, the movie's emotional weight has only become heavier.

Oh Captain, My Captain, would you please pass the tissues?

2. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

After all their trials and tribulations in Shawshank State Prison, there is just something about (spoiler alert) Andy Dufresne and Red's reunion on a picturesque beach that ties together a darn near perfect movie in the darn near perfect way.

I'm not crying. You're crying.

3. Field of Dreams (1989)

Putting on Field of Dreams is like unleashing a firehose of tears for any father or son with half a heart. The scene where Kevin Costner's Ray Kinsella reunites with the ghost of his father to have a catch is where most viewers lose it, especially if they have lost their pops.

4. Stand By Me (1986)

“I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve. Jesus, does anyone?” Want to feel the tinge of sadness that comes with nostalgia and perhaps even cry a little bit over long-lost friends? Watch Stand By Me, one of the most reliable coming-of-age films ever made.

5. Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

After three epic films culminating in the crowning of Aragorn as the king of Gondor, Reddit user SkyofFallingWater gets choked up at the line “My friends, you bow to no one,” which Aragorn speaks to his hobbit companions Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin.

6. Manchester by the Sea (2016)

Anyone who has experienced a loss will find that Manchester by the Sea strikes a nerve or perhaps even a well of tears. While the film explores the complicated ways that each person processes grief, those who know grief well will likely find that this film resonates with them and may conjure memories of loved ones lost.

7. Magnolia (1999)

Paul Thomas Anderson's masterpiece Magnolia intertwines several different narratives, each of which is heartbreaking in its own way. Unabashedly diving into themes of addiction, loneliness, peaking too early, and estranged loved ones. The ending of Magnolia is as poignant as endings come.

8. Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

Like its predecessor Marley & Me, the pup-centric film Hachi: A Dog's Tale preys upon our affinity for domesticated canines. Predatory as it may be, the filmmakers' bet that we couldn't resist yet another man's-best-friend trope is a winning one.

Rather than recycle the dog-dies-too-soon narrative, though, Hachi puts a new spin on the dog film genre to the same tear-jerking effect.

9. The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Knowing that The Pursuit of Happyness is based on the true story of rags-to-riches stockbroker Chris Gardner makes your tears all the more justifiable.

Cry away, you big baby. You've earned this one.

10. Up (2009)

You're crying about a kid's film? Aren't you like 30?

Yes, I am, and yes, I am. However, the animation doesn't make the timeless story of Carl and Ellie Fredrickson any less touching.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.