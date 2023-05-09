12 Great Movies To Help You Get Through Dark Times

Modern life makes us sing the blues more often than Muddy Waters. When dark times hit, entertainment becomes a form of (far more affordable) therapy. Like therapists, some movies are better at helping you get out of the dumps than others.

Next time you feel down, consider these 12 movies as cinematic pick-me-ups.

1. Little Miss Sunshine

Any time you see “sunshine” in the title, you will likely smile. Little Miss Sunshine remains one of the best-feeling feel-good movies in Hollywood history. Steve Carell, Alan Arkin, and Paul Dano make this perfectly off-kilter film the ideal antidote to your moody blues.

2. Palm Springs

Andy Samberg should be on the Walgreens shelf next to Tylenol and Robitussin. The guy just makes you feel better.

3. The Straight Story

David Lynch‘s The Straight Story documents a stubborn man whose health is failing but is intent on living life on his terms. While its description can be sobering to read, The Straight Story provides just the perspective you need on a dreary day.

4. Harold and Maude

Harold and Maude is a wild ride about what it means to live, what it means to die, and what it means to truly not give an F.

5. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Based on a true story, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty will renew your hope. With Ben Stiller's help, you will re-realize that life is full of undiscovered wonders and unrealized experiences.

6. Amelie

Amelie has so many recommendations that it has to be worth your time. The decorated French film maximizes Paris's feel-good vibes. Watching Amelie will transform the lowest of lows into Eiffel Tower-level highs.

7. The Peanut Butter Falcon

Something about Shia LaBeouf at his best reminds us that life is worth living. Pair him with a young man living with Down Syndrome, and you have a concoction more heartwarming than freshly microwaved Campbell's soup.

8. Airplane!

Harvard-educated doctors agree that laughter is the best medicine. Load up Airplane!, have a laugh, and get on with life.

9. Finding Forrester

A prodigious young author with untapped potential. A reclusive author who couldn't give a darn about the world. A fortuitous meeting. A great movie. Finding Forrester. Watch it, sad sack.

10. Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Forgetting Sarah Marshall will be particularly effective if the root of your depression lies with a heartless ex. Even if your bad mood is completely unrelated to your love life, Forgetting Sarah Marshall will make you laugh.

11. The Pursuit of Happyness

It's literally the thing you're looking for: Happyness. Why not watch the movie about how to pursue it properly?

12. Intouchables

The French version, not the Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston version (The Upside). With all due respect to Kevin and Bryan, the French version is king like Louis.

