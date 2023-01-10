10 Hilarious Movies To Make You Laugh Out Loud

Are you searching for laugh-out-loud comedies to lighten the mood? You've got company. Recently someone asked, “What are the funniest movies you have ever seen?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is a Christmas cult classic and the funniest of the National Lampoon Vacation films. Chevy Chase stars as Clark W. Griswold, a family man who wants to have the perfect holiday with his family and extended family.

However, everything from forgetting a saw to cut down the tree to Uncle Eddie (Randy Quaid) showing up unannounced threatens to ruin the holiday. “Surprised, Eddie? If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn into the carpet, I wouldn't be more surprised than I am right now.” – Clark Griswold.

2. Step Brothers (2008)

Step Brothers is a hilarious antidote following Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as Brennan and Dale. Two 40-year-old men whose parents wed, forcing them to share a bedroom as stepbrothers. At first, they don't get along.

However, after Dale punches Brennans' obnoxious brother Derek (Adam Scott) in the face, they become best friends. Unfortunately for their parents, their bond wreaks havoc on their new marriage with hilarious mishap after mishap. “When you fall asleep, I’m gonna punch you square in the face.” – Brennan Huff.

3. Bridesmaids (2011)

Bridesmaids is one of the funniest films to watch on repeat. It follows best friends Annie (Kristen Wiig) and Lillian ( Maya Rudolph) as Lillian gets engaged and asks Annie to be her maid of honor. However, poor Annie suffers a run of bad luck that results in her destroying nearly every aspect of Lillian's journey to the big day.

The film stars an ensemble of breakout stars, including Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, Ellie Kemper, and Wendi McLendon-Covey. “Why can't you be happy for me and then go home and talk about me behind my back like a normal person?” – Lillian Donovan

4. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)

Eli Craig's Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is the funniest horror parody film I've ever seen. I was pleasantly surprised by the unbelievable shenanigans. The plot follows a group of college students going camping in West Virginia.

However, they mistake two unsuspecting hillbillies (Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk) for being psychopathic killers. The teens somehow find themselves in a series of unfortunate accidents that coincide with their mistaken beliefs. “S-s-sounds like a good idea. I'll provide the finger sandwiches.” – Tucker McGee.

5. The ‘Burbs (1989)

The ‘Burbs is a comedic cult classic starring Tom Hanks as Ray Peterson, a man on a weeklong staycation in his suburban culdesac. Ray suspects his new neighbors are up to no good. First, he catches them digging in their backyard during the middle of the night.

Other things, such as loud noises, a neighbor who goes missing, and another neighbor (Rick Ducommun) feeding him ideas, only fuel his suspicions. Eventually, Ray and his neighbors discover the truth, and it's more than they bargained for in this hilarious 80s film.

It also stars the beloved Carrie Fisher, Bruce Dern, and Corey Feldman. “Got somebody tied up in the ole' cellar, have yah, Rube?” – Mark Rumsfield.

6. Happy Gilmore (1996)

Happy Gilmore is a classic Adam Sandler film that delivers gut-busting laughter. Sandler stars as the titular character, an unsuccessful hockey player desperate to save his grandmother's house from foreclosure. After a golf pro takes notice of his hustle at the driving range, he mentors Happy and encourages him to enter a professional golf tour.

There, he can win money to pay the IRS the back taxes his grandmother owes. It's a Sandler classic and an easy rewatch with plenty of laughs. “But she’s an old lady. I mean, look at her. She’s old. You can’t just take her stuff. She’s too old.” – Happy Gilmore.

7. Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood is a hilarious 90s film spoofing several Black coming-of-age hood movies. Some humor didn't age well, but it still splits sides for those craving nostalgias. It stars Shawn and Marlon Wayans as they spoof classics, including Menace II Society, Boyz in the Hood, Juice, Dead Presidents, and Friday, among others.

“It hurt me to wake up and see my beautiful black people suffer, victimized by the oppressive, harsh realities of the Hood. I guess, even though we were free, we were still slaves — in the mind.” – Ashtray. “Message!“

8. Liar Liar (1997)

Liar Liar is top-tier Jim Carrey. Carrey stars as Fletcher Reede, a compulsive lying defense attorney hoping to make partner at his firm. After disappointing his son Max one too many times, Max makes a wish that his father can't lie for an entire day. Unfortunately, his wish comes true right as Fletcher is on the verge of making partner with a high-profile case.

It's one hilarious mishap after another that leads to a sweet ending. “Here goes: I sped. I followed too closely. I ran a stop sign. I almost hit a Chevy. I sped some more. I failed to yield at a crosswalk. I changed lanes at the intersection. I changed lanes without signaling while running a red light and speeding!” – Fletcher Reede.

9. Grumpy Old Men (1993)

Grumpy Old Men is a romantic comedy starring Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon as retired bickering neighbors who prank each other daily. After a free-spirited English teacher (Ann-Margret) movies in across the street, the two fight over her while engaging in chucklesome shenanigans.

It also stars Daryl Hannah, Kevin Pollak, Burgess Meredith, and Ossie Davis. “There are many fish In the sea, but you’re the only one I’d want to stuff and mount over my fireplace.” – Max Goldman.

10. Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls is a teen comedy that still hits adult tickle boxes with its absurd premise and colorful cast. It follows Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) entering public high school after being homeschooled in Africa for twelve years by her Zoologist parents.

She immediately hooks up with the popular mean girls “the plastics” (Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried) and transitions into a mean girl herself. It evolved into a comedic cult classic and spawned a Mean Girl day on October 3rd, following a scene in the film. “That’s why her hair is so big. It’s full of secrets.” – Damian.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of hilarious comedies that will make you laugh out loud. Also, check out these ten funny movies that aren't technically comedies.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.