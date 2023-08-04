15 Fantastic Movies to Cozy Up with During a Stormy Afternoon

Rainy days give you the perfect excuse to stay inside and cozy up with a great movie. Whether you're in the mood for a heart-pumping, action-packed flick or a heartwarming romance, we've got you covered with this list of 12 fantastic films that will make your rainy day just a little bit brighter. So grab a blanket and a warm beverage and settle in for some cinematic magic!

1 – Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

During a hurricane, a group of young adults find themselves trapped in a secluded mansion. The atmosphere turns ominous as a seemingly innocent party game escalates into a deadly scenario, leaving one of their own dead. With trust in each other broken and suspicion running high, the group embarks on a treacherous journey to unmask the killer among them.

2 – The Lighthouse (2019)

The Lighthouse is a psychological horror film directed by Robert Eggers. The movie follows two lighthouse keepers, played by Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, who become stranded on a remote island during a storm. As they struggle to maintain their sanity in isolation, supernatural occurrences plague them, leading to a descent into madness.

3 – 1408 (2007)

1408 is a horror film based on a Stephen King short story. John Cusack plays a skeptical writer who specializes in debunking paranormal phenomena. He checks into room 1408 at a haunted hotel in New York City, intending to write about his experiences. However, he soon discovers that the room has a dark history, and his skepticism is tested as he fights to survive the night.

4 – Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Wes Anderson directs this coming-of-age film in his signature style. The movie follows two 12-year-olds, Sam and Suzy, who run away together on a small New England island. As a search party is launched to find them, the young couple explores the island and their identities, navigating the challenges of growing up and falling in love.

5 – Twister (1996)

An action-adventure film directed by Jan de Bont, Twister follows a group of storm chasers tracking a series of deadly tornadoes in the Midwest. As they race against time to deploy their experimental equipment and gather data, they encounter unexpected obstacles and personal dramas, including a rivalry between two lead characters played by Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton.

6 – Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner is a science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott. Set in a dystopian Los Angeles in 2019, genetically engineered humanoids called replicants are used for labor and other purposes. Harrison Ford plays a “blade runner,” a detective tasked with hunting down and “retiring” rogue replicants. As he investigates a group of escaped replicants, he begins to question his humanity.

7 – The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

This disaster film portrays a catastrophic climate shift that triggers a new Ice Age, leading to global chaos and destruction. Dennis Quaid plays a climatologist who tries to save his son, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, as they face a series of deadly weather events in New York City.

8 – The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Perfect Storm is a drama film directed by Wolfgang Petersen. The movie is based on the true story of the crew of the fishing boat Andrea Gail, which was lost at sea during a fierce storm in 1991. George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, and John C. Reilly play crew members as they battle the elements and try to survive in one of the deadliest storms in history.

9 – Skyfall (2012)

Skyfall is a spy film directed by Sam Mendes. The movie is the 23rd installment in the James Bond franchise and stars Daniel Craig as Agent 007. The story follows Bond as he investigates an attack on MI6 and the emergence of a dangerous new adversary, played by Javier Bardem. Bond must use all his skills and resources to stop the villain's sinister plan as he confronts his own past and fights to protect those he cares about.

10 – Resident Evil (2002)

Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, this horror film is based on the video game series of the same name. It follows Milla Jovovich as Alice, a woman with amnesia who awakens in a secret underground facility. As she and a team of commandos navigate the facility and fend off hordes of zombies, they discover that the facility was conducting illegal genetic experiments that have gone awry, putting the survival of humanity at risk.

11 – Closer (2004)

Closer is a romantic drama film directed by Mike Nichols. The movie explores the complex and sometimes destructive relationships between four characters played by Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, and Clive Owen. As they navigate love, intimacy, and betrayal, the characters confront the consequences of their choices and desires.

12 – John Wick (2014)

This modern cult classic action thriller directed by Chad Stahelski stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, a retired hitman who is reeled back into the criminal underworld after the theft of his car and the killing of his beloved dog. Wick uses his lethal skills and resources to take on the criminal organization that wronged him as he seeks revenge on those responsible.

12 – Ponyo (2008)

This feel-good movie about childhood love and exploration follows as a young boy rescues a goldfish princess who wants to become a human so she can stay with her new friend who she loves. This cozy watch also makes rainy days better.

12 – Hard Rain (1998)

In Hard Rain, an armored-truck driver tries his best to prevent three million dollars from being stolen in the middle of a horrible flood that's taking over the entire town. The movie is a cheesy drama, but it's hard not to think about this movie when it rains.

12 – Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

This dark, fantastical movie from Guillermo del Toro, is about a young girl who in the midst of World War II, escapes into an eerie, fantasy world. While the creatures that live in this world look creepy, the real monsters are those in the war.

Source: Reddit.