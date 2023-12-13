15 Movies To Watch When Spending the Holidays Alone

Even when spent alone, the holiday season can be a time of rich emotions and cozy contentment. It's the perfect opportunity to enjoy your me-times with movies, where stories of warmth, joy, and nostalgia await. If you're seeking comfort or simply a delightful evening at home, these films promise not just entertainment but also companionship that can turn a solitary holiday into an unforgettable viewing adventure.

1. Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979)

The comedy-drama tells of Brian, a young guy born the same night as Jesus and one stable down, who finds himself drawn to Judith, a young rebel. Brian joins the People's Front of Judea, an independence movement against the Romans, to win her over. But to flee the Romans, he shares some of the lessons he learned from Jesus, which ultimately inspires a mob to accept him as the Messiah. He goes on several escapades to get rid of his supporters and get back together with Judith.

2. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

George Clooney's character, Seth Gecko, and Quentin Tarantino's character, Richard, are on the run from a bank heist that left multiple police officers dead. They flee to the Mexican border. After stealing the RV belonging to pastor Jacob Fuller (Harvey Keitel) and his children, the robbers hide in a bar on the other side of the border. Regretfully, the brothers and their captives must battle to escape the pub since it also serves as the base of operations for a group of vampires.

3. Enemy Mine (1985)

Along with enemy fighter Jeriba Shigan (Louis Gossett Jr.), spacecraft pilot Willis Davidge (Dennis Quaid) finds himself stuck on an extraterrestrial planet during a conflict between humans and the reptile Drac race. Even though Willis and his Drac counterpart can breathe on the Earth, they must cooperate to survive because of the hazardous climate and its inhabitants. Over time, Willis and Jeriba develop an unusual friendship despite many obstacles to their special bond.

4. They Live (1988)

Wandering through life, Nada (Roddy Piper) finds a set of sunglasses that can display the world as it is. Nada discovers that most of the social elite are skull-faced aliens bent on taking over the globe as he strolls across Los Angeles and finds that the government and media are both made up of subliminal messages designed to keep the populace in check. After making this startling discovery, Nada battles to liberate humanity from the mind-controlling aliens.

5. The Castle (1997)

The eccentric Kerrigan family resides in a temporary house they proudly constructed, complete with strange attention to detail, just a short distance from the bustling Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, Australia. Following the building inspector's condemnation of the building and the government's announcement that their land will be used for an airport expansion, Michael Caton's character, Darryl Kerrigan, and his family hire hack attorney Dennis Denuto (Tiriel Mora) and get ready for the battle of their lives.

6. Aeon Flux (2005)

After a catastrophic epidemic nearly wiped off all human life 400 years ago, the Earth's population has shrunk to five million people in the twenty-fifth century. A group of rebels, led by Handler (Frances McDormand), imprisoned in a single city-state, aims to overthrow the repressive regime. They begin by killing a prominent chairman (Marton Csokas). Given this duty, Aeon Flux (Charlize Theron) has to acclimate herself to a world of mystery and duplicity.

7. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale (2010)

Pietari (Onni Tommila) and his friend Juuso (Ilmari Järvenpää) believe that Santa Claus's tomb has been discovered near their home in northern Finland thanks to a covert mountain drilling project. But this Santa is a terrifying, evil character, unlike the jolly St. Nick of mythology. Pietari's father, Jorge Tommila, may know why reindeer are being killed and young people are missing when he catches a savage older adult, Peter Jakobi, in his wolf trap.

8. True Grit (2101)

A fiery 14-year-old farm girl named Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) employs Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges), a drunken, trigger-happy lawman, to help her track down and get revenge on an outlaw named Tom Chaney (Josh Brolin), who killed her father. The argumentative pair is not alone in their search. Matt Damon's character, LaBeouf, a Texas Ranger, is also after Chaney for personal motives. The unusual trio sets out to administer some Old West justice by traveling into dangerous areas together.

9. Sorcerer (1977)

Four law-evading men in the small South American village of Porvenir are offered $10,000 and legal citizenship in exchange for moving a consignment of extremely unstable nitroglycerin 200 miles to an oil field. The guys embark on a perilous voyage led by Jackie Scanlon (Roy Scheider), where they will have to deal with mountainous, precarious roads, shaky bridges, and guerilla attacks. The four try to finish their difficult journey while fighting for their lives.

10. Andhadhun (2018)

A sequence of unexplained events alters a blind pianist's life, and he is now required to report a crime about which he should theoretically know nothing. Pretending to be blind, Akash plays the piano. He meets Sophie, who offers him a gig at her father's restaurant. Motivated by his skill, former actor Pramod Sinha extends an invitation to perform in his home on Simi's birthday. When Akash arrives, he discovers Pramod is dead, and he acts as though he is oblivious to the surroundings. However, problems arise when Simi believes he is not blind.

11. The Meg (2018)

A gigantic beast previously believed to be extinct attacks a deep-sea submersible, rendering it inoperable and trapping the crew at the Pacific's bottom. As time passes, a bold oceanographer enlists rescue diver Jonas Taylor to save the team and the ocean from an unfathomable threat: the Megalodon, a 75-foot-long prehistoric shark.

12. Prey (2022)

Expert tracker and healer Naru, a Comanche, trains in warfare. She is determined to show her worth and earn a spot among the tribe's warriors. Always under the expert gaze of her hunting brother Taabe, Naru finally gets her opportunity when a vicious mountain lion attack reveals something far more evil than the wild animals of the habitat. Additionally, Naru realizes she is prepared for the big hunt—her rite of passage—after spotting a sign in the early sky. But is the quick-witted Naru up to taking on the Predator?

13. Contact (1997)

Dr. Ellie Arroway (Jodie Foster), in this Zemeckis-directed adaptation of the Carl Sagan novel, rushes to decipher a potential message coming from the Vega star system. Following confirmation of the first evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence, Arroway faces opposition from hawkish National Security Advisor Kitz (James Woods) and zealots determined to control the fallout from the discovery. Will Arroway be the one to respond to the signal's astounding message concealed within?

14. The Long Kiss Goodnight (1996)

Samantha Caine (Geena Davis), a schoolteacher and single mother, leads a typical suburban existence up until she starts experiencing bizarre flashbacks of violent incidents and learns she has abilities she never would have thought possible. Samantha hires private investigator Mitch Hennessey (Samuel L. Jackson) to examine her history. Through his investigation, Samantha learns that she is a skilled government assassin who vanished after experiencing amnesia and that her previous handlers want her back.

15. RRR (2022)

Bheem, the courageous protector of the Gond tribe, enters the great city of Delhi under a false name, determined to bring Malli, an abducted Gond girl, back to her mother. However, the population is controlled by the British. Thus, hard-as-nails policeman Rama Raju is given a crucial assignment by the vicious Governor Scott Buxton: go undercover to find an unidentified Gond warrior.