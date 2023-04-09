12 Fabulous Movies You’ll Want to Watch at Least Once a Year

Movies have always been a source of entertainment and inspiration for people of all ages. With so many movies out there, choosing which ones to watch can be challenging. We've compiled a list of movies that movie fans insist they have to watch every year. Whether you're looking for a feel-good romantic comedy, an action-packed thriller, or a heart-warming drama, there's something for everyone on this list.

1. Scarface (1983)

Scarface tells the story of Tony Montana, a Cuban immigrant who rises to power in the Miami drug scene. As he becomes more successful, his lust for power and money leads him down a path of destruction, ultimately leading to his downfall. Al Pacino's legendary performance as Tony Montana has made this movie a classic and a must-watch for any crime-drama fan.

2. Shrek (2001)

This hilarious and heartwarming animated movie about an ogre named Shrek who is forced to go on a quest to rescue a princess to save his swamp from being overrun by fairytale creatures is a 2000s favorite. Along the way, he meets a donkey named Donkey and falls in love with the princess, who has a surprising secret of her own.

3. We're the Millers (2013)

We're the Millers is a raunchy comedy about a small-time drug dealer who enlists a stripper, a runaway, and a neighbor to pose as his family to smuggle a large amount of marijuana across the border from Mexico. Hilarity ensues as the fake family tries to avoid getting caught by the authorities and the drug cartel.

4. Final Destination (2000)

A group of high school students cheat death when one of them has a premonition about a deadly plane crash. However, they soon realize that death is coming for them one by one in a series of freak accidents in this horror thriller. The tension and suspense build as the characters try to outsmart death and escape their fate.

5. Rush Hour (1998)

This action-comedy is about a Hong Kong detective, played by Jackie Chan, who comes to Los Angeles to help the FBI solve a kidnapping case. He is partnered with a wisecracking LAPD detective, played by Chris Tucker, and the two of them must overcome their cultural differences and personal quirks to solve the case and save the day.

6. The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy is an action-adventure movie that follows adventurer Rick O'Connell as he and a team of archaeologists uncover a cursed Egyptian tomb. As they unwittingly release a powerful mummy, they must race against time to stop him from unleashing his evil upon the world.

7. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a stop-motion animated movie about Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who becomes bored with his annual holiday and decides to take over Christmas. The movie is a beautifully crafted blend of Halloween and Christmas themes, with unforgettable songs and characters.

8. Coraline (2009)

Coraline is a dark fantasy movie about a young girl who discovers a secret door in her new home that leads to an alternate universe where her “Other Mother” and “Other Father” seem perfect. However, she soon discovers that the “Other World” is not what it seems and must fight to escape its clutches.

9. Superbad (2007)

Superbad is a raunchy coming-of-age comedy about two high school seniors, played by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, who are desperate to attend a party and lose their virginity before they graduate. Along the way, they encounter hilarious and awkward situations that make for a memorable night.

10. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Inglourious Basterds is a World War II action thriller about a group of Jewish-American soldiers tasked with taking out as many Nazis as possible. The movie is full of Tarantino's trademark style and features memorable performances by Brad Pitt and Christoph Waltz.

11. Beetlejuice (1988)

Beetlejuice is a dark comedy about a recently deceased couple who hire a “bio-exorcist” named Beetlejuice to scare away the new living residents of their home. However, things quickly spiral out of control as Beetlejuice proves to be more trouble than he's worth.

12. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is the beloved sequel to the classic Home Alone movie. Kevin McCallister finds himself separated from his family once again, this time in New York City. He must once again use his wits and resourcefulness to outsmart a pair of bumbling burglars and protect his home away from home. The movie is full of heartwarming moments and slapstick humor that make it a holiday favorite.

This thread inspired this post.

