10 Movies You’re Probably Too Chicken To Watch

All horror fans (myself included) love the feeling of being scared, but the more you watch, the more you become used to the usual filmmaking tricks that might make you happy to have roommates. One horror fan on Reddit, recently asked for some terrifying recommendations.

They said they’d “seen a lot of horror” and were looking for something new to watch because they “want[ed] to be scared s***less.” They specified that they wanted something with “Jump scares and paranormal if possible.” As usual, other Redditors took to the task and offered a variety of horrifying films.

1. Rec

One respondent received a lot of support for their pick of found footage film Rec. The Spanish film follows a local news crew at an apartment building where they are covering an emergency only to be quarantined as an infectious disease spreads through the people in the building. It’s an incredibly tense movie that has an iconic jump scare in its finale.

2. Host

From a classic handheld found footage film to a mid-pandemic update, another user suggested Host. Host is a film in the still new “screenlife” genre, in which all of the action of a movie takes place on a computer screen. In Host that formal gambit is then built upon by having all of the action play out in real time as we see a group of friends on a zoom call perform a seance. It’s a movie that’s as exciting as it is inventive.

3. Skinamarink

Recent horror craze Skinamarink got several mentions from users, but one highlighted that “It’s a controversial take because a lot of people hate it” (those people include our own Andrea Thompson who gave the film a 3/10 score in her review). The film is an experimental feature film that doesn’t show any characters faces and is largely composed of incredibly grainy shots of dark walls and hallways as two siblings attempt to figure out where they’re parents have gone. As that same user who noted its controversy stated, “It’s not a movie for everybody by any means. But if it hits you right it’ll get under your skin like you wouldn’t believe.”

4. The Wailing

Many people suggested the Korean film The Wailing which follows a policeman in a small town who investigates a series of murders and their connection to a mysterious illness that his daughter seems to have contracted. One user said that in their opinion it’s the “scariest horror of the last 10 years.”

5. The Medium

Several people highlighted that The Medium was a great movie for fans of The Wailing. The Medium is a Thai film that follows a documentary crew who travel to interview a medium who says that she is possessed by a local goddess. One commenter said that the film “gets a bit silly towards the end but build-up is great and the titular lead actress is top-notch.”

6. Incantation

Mockumentaries clearly have some serious credibility in horror as the recent Taiwanese Netflix-released Incantation received several mentions as well. Incantation is a found footage/mockumentary hybrid told non-linearly as we see a woman investigate and document the practices of a cult with some friends and years later see her attempt to regain custody of her daughter who seems to be possessed. It’s a horror movie that, as one user said is “pretty terrifying,” but also packs an emotional punch.

7. The Descent

Modern cult classic The Descent got a couple mentions for its double pronged cave and creature horror. The film follows a group of friends who go spelunking in an unexplored cave system and discover that they aren’t alone underground. One of the commenters also made the case that “I don’t think there’s anything else quite like it out there.”

8. Terrifier

After the shocking success of Terrifier 2, some horror fans have been returning to the first film, and one respondent on the thread suggested that the first film might, you know, terrify viewers. Terrifier is a simple movie that follows Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) as he brutally murders several people over the course of an evening. It’s not a movie to watch for the story so much as the dingy atmosphere and horrific kills.

9. Kwaidan

While most recommendations were for more recent films, one commenter suggested classic Japanese horror anthology Kwaidan. The film tells four distinct stories based on Japanese folklore over a three hour runtime, but it’s time that’s very well spent. The original poster said they’d seen it but that it was “absolutely incredible.”

10. The Ruins

The Ruins is a personal favorite of mine that I was delighted to see mentioned. Based on the book of the same name by Scott Smith, the film follows a group of American tourists in Mexico who find themselves quarantined on ruins by an indigenous community. They soon discover that they’ve been quarantined because the plant life on the ruins is fatally carnivorous and can infect humans’ bodies.

