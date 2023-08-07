15 Heartbreaking Movies Depicting Unforgettable Romances

While many romance films have happy endings full of love and connection, others focus on losing love and how to move forward after heartbreak. On a popular online movie forum, one user asked others for suggestions for films with stories of people developing a deep connection and infatuation with one another that ends in tragedy. People replied with their favorites in the comments.

1 – Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Image Credit: Focus Features.

In the Wyoming countryside, a cowboy and his ranch hand begin a lifelong relationship riddled with sexual intimacy and disconnection. Each man marries a woman but has a neverending infatuation for one another their entire lives. But their refusal to commit to their true feelings in a harsh hyper-masculine environment only causes suffering in the long run.

2 – Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

Image Credit: Pyramide Films.

When a talented painter takes a job to create a wedding portrait of a young woman who recently left the convent, she's told the bride must never know she's being painted. The painter must hide to watch the bride go about her daily tasks and soon realizes her muse is not satisfied with her life circumstances. As the painter watches the bride, she longs to meet her one day.

3 – Atonement (2007)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

In this English period drama, a jealous younger sister sabotages the love of her older sister and her lover when she hatches a plot that gets the man sent to prison. But the older sister and the man meet once more years later during World War II.

4 – Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Classics.

When a teenage boy spends the summer at his parents' Italian villa, he soon catches the eye of an intern at his father's company. As the two bond, they grow infatuated with each other in the Italian summer sun.

5 – God's Own Country (2017)

Image Credit: Picturehouse Entertainment.

A depressed British sheep farmer who lives with his ailing father grows weary of his tiresome life, seeking out booze and casual sexual encounters whenever possible. But when the lambing season begins, a Romanian migrant worker comes to the farm to help. Soon, the two men develop a passionate and tumultuous relationship that neither could have predicted.

6 – A Star is Born (2018)

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

When a talented and popular musician falls in love with a talented young artist with once-big hopes of finding fame, he helps bring her skills into the spotlight. But as she rises to stardom, tension builds in their once-loving relationship. Can the two work through their issues to rekindle their love once more?

7 – Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

A tired housewife begins visiting an older woman at a nursing home, who tells her stories of two women from her childhood. The women's love story is subdued and powerful at the same time, as they work together to open a restaurant and fight gender norms in the 1920s.

8 – Black Swan (2010)

Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

A ballerina obsessed with perfection meets her match when a new talent in her ballet company. The first woman gets the role of the White Swan, while her competitor becomes the Black Swan. The two share a passionate, obsessive rivalry that brings them to their breaking point by opening night.

9 – The Shape of Water (2017)

Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

When a lonely cleaner accidentally discovers a hidden water tank in the classified government lab she works for, she finds a humanoid fish-like creature living in the tank. The two form a bond as she finds ways to sneak into the room with his enclosure.

10 – The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

The Fault in Our Stars is a heartbreaking story about a sixteen-year-old girl with terminal cancer who meets a young man in remission at a cancer support group. The two grow close despite the girl's fears that she will cause even more grief when she dies. But as their relationship develops, tragedy suddenly strikes in a way no one expected.

11 – In the Mood for Love (2000)

Image Credit: Block 2 Pictures and Océan Films.

When a woman moves into a new apartment complex, she's constantly lonely because her husband often travels for business. She soon meets a neighbor whose husband is also frequently absent, and the two connect over their similar situation. But soon, their relationship reaches new heights as the two women fall for each other and try to build walls to keep each other out.

12 – Blue is the Warmest Colour (2013)

Image Credit: Wild Bunch.

This classic French lesbian romance is about a young woman who meets an aspiring artist at a bar. The two quickly fall into a passionate romance in which both women grow and discover new elements of themselves. But tensions rise between the two women and cause them to split, allowing them to face their issues head-on as they learn from love and loss.