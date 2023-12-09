Childhood Nightmares: 15 Classic Movies That Traumatized Us as Kids

Movies can entertain people of all ages, with some leaving a lasting impact on the viewer. Sometimes that's a good thing. Other times, however, it's not so great. There are many classic films that people say traumatized them as kids and still stick with them to this day.

1. Old Yeller (1957)

Old Yeller, at this point, is known for how it traumatized everyone, no matter their age. The movie itself is wonderful, but as you probably know, any movies involving older dogs… can only go one way.

2. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Steven Spielberg's sci-fi classic follows a young boy named Elliott, who befriends a stranded alien and helps him return home. However, the emotional climax, where E.T. appears to die, left many children in tears and traumatized. For other young children like myself, E.T. was visually terrifying. I recall having nightmares about that wrinkly brown alien hovering over my bed at night, giving me the creeps.

3. Jaws (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Jaws follows a giant great white shark that terrorizes a beach community. The film's graphic violence and intense suspense, especially during the famous beach attack scene, made it a nightmare-inducing experience for many young viewers.

Sadistically, my family had a tradition of watching the Jaws films every time we would take a beach vacation. That film made a lasting impression on my father, who was terrified of himself or his children being attacked by a shark.

4. The Exorcist (1973)



Considered one of the scariest films of all time, The Exorcist follows a young girl who becomes possessed by a demon and a priest's attempts to exorcise the demon from her body. The film's explicit depictions of violence and blasphemy made it highly controversial, and many children who watched it were left traumatized by the horrific imagery.

5. The Ring (2002)

The Ring is a horror movie about a cursed videotape that causes anyone who watches it to die seven days later. The film's creepy atmosphere, disturbing imagery, and the iconic character of the ghostly Samara made it a terrifying experience for many young viewers. For some reason, my parents (aka my dad) let me watch this movie when I was about five years old — and I'm not sure I ever recovered.

6. Signs (2002)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Signs tells the story of a family who discovers crop circles on their farm and begins to witness strange phenomena. The film's tense atmosphere, jump scares, and creepy aliens left many children scared of the dark and convinced that aliens were real. Admittedly, Signs is more of a sci-fi thriller than a horror movie, but it has quite a creepy ambiance that will spook young children and likely leave them paranoid about crop circles.

7. It (1990)

Based on Stephen King‘s novel, It follows a group of kids who are terrorized by an evil entity that takes the form of a clown named Pennywise. The film's graphic violence, creepy imagery, and the unforgettable performance of Tim Curry as Pennywise made it a nightmare-inducing experience for many children. Fearing clowns seems to be a widespread phobia, making It an unwatchable experience for many — not just kids.

8. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

A beloved classic, The Wizard of Oz follows a young girl named Dorothy as she travels to a magical land called Oz. However, the film's darker elements, such as the Wicked Witch of the West and the creepy flying monkeys, left many young viewers scared and traumatized. Even though I loved watching this film as a kid, the green Wicked Witch of the East always creeped me out, especially when she melted.

9. The Birds (1963)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, The Birds is a horror film about a town where birds suddenly attack. The film's tense atmosphere, graphic violence, and the terrifying sound of birds screeching made it a frightening experience for many young viewers at the time. Beware, this movie might leave you with a phobia of birds.

10. Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

A heartwarming story about two friends (played by AnnaSophia Robb and Josh Hutcherson) who create a magical world called Terabithia, Bridge to Terabithia takes a dark turn when tragedy strikes. The film's unexpected emotional gut punch left many children devastated and traumatized.

11. Bambi (1942)

A beloved Disney classic, Bambi follows the life of a young deer and his animal friends. However, the film's tragic death of Bambi's mother, depicted off-screen but still traumatizing, left many children in tears and devastated. This one is a real hard blow to the animal lovers out there.

12. Child's Play (1988)

Child's Play is a horror film about a doll named Chucky possessed by a serial killer's spirit. The film's graphic violence, creepy doll imagery, and the fact that the villain is a toy made countless children worldwide terrified and paranoid of their own toys.

13. Poltergeist (1982)

Directed by Tobe Hooper and produced by Steven Spielberg, Poltergeist is about a family discovering that malevolent spirits haunt their home. In addition to graphic scenes of violence, possession, and creepy imagery, the mysterious sudden death of child star Heather O'Rourke added to the mysticism surrounding the movie.

O'Rourke wasn't the only one involved in the film to die under mysterious circumstances. Four other cast members also faced an unexplainable fate, which has since been deemed the “Poltergeist curse.”

14. Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Don't let the appearance of cartoon characters fool you. The movie's villain, played brilliantly by Christopher Lloyd, is pure nightmare fuel.

We still mourn that poor cartoon shoe that met its untimely demise.

15. Gremlins

Why would a child ever see this movie? Well, it turns out that in 1984, there was no PG-13 rating. Due to complaints about Gremlins and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, the PG-13 rating was created.

If you were a child and thought you'd be seeing a film about cute and cuddly creatures, we're sorry for the nightmares.