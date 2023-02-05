15 Movies With Insane Twists You’ll Never See Coming

Some of the best movies are those that end in unexpected ways. Redditor u/therealbobcat23 was on the hunt for recommendations on movies with crazy twist endings.

They asked the subreddit r/MovieSuggestions for ideas of “Movies with twists partway through that completely change what the film is about.”

Here are the best responses.

1: The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

u/ComparisonChance said, “The Place Beyond the Pines.”

“That’s like 3 films in one lol,” added u/OnMePhone.

2: The World's End (2013)

u/FloridaFlamingoGirl shared, “The World’s End.”

“The twist is so completely out of nowhere, it’s so good!” added u/Bar_Har.

3: From Dusk til Dawn (1996)

u/SlantLogoEPU answered, “From Dusk til Dawn.”

“I remember watching this movie back in the day and really wanting more of the first part of the movie,” replied u/Amadeus_Ray.

4: Parasite (2019)

u/ForidaFlamingoGirl suggested, “Parasite.”

“My immediate first thought. Great film,” added u/cakesdirt.

5: Gone Baby Gone (2007)

u/Fluid-Ideal-7438 recommended, “Gone Baby Gone.”

“This is Ben Affleck's best job as director, IMO,” added u/SherbertEquivalent66.

6: Cabin in the Woods (2011)

u/meat_strings said, “Cabin in the Woods (majorly).”

“Every time I see a variant of this question here I always click to add cabin in the woods. Not trying to over hype it up I just was definitely enthralled by it,” replied u/wowyouregood.

7: Barbarian (2022)

u/Enriquez77 responded, “Barbarian.”

“My first thought. That movie was a wild ride,” added u/The_Original_Gronkie.

8: Gone Girl (2014)

u/an-amusing-username shared, “I'm surprised no one has said Gone Girl yet.”

“I love how it changed from a normal crime thriller at first to a procedural revenge movie from the second half and everything Amy had established had turned completely upside down,” added u/keerthanaa_.

9: Psycho (1960)

u/Signal_Lie_6785 suggested, “Psycho (1960).”

“I feel like this is a classic example,” replied u/iJon_v2.

10: Sorry to Bother You (2018)

u/Batman0127 said, “Sorry to Bother You (2018). Thematically you can see where it's going if you're keen but plot-wise it's a total surprise. And a terrifying one at that. Love this movie.”

11: Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

u/tPTBNL recommended, “Little Miss Sunshine (2006). Recently watched it for the first time in a while and was struck by how much it changes halfway through. It’s also really entertaining.”

12: Click (2006)

u/OldPolishProverb answered, “I came here to recommend Click. It goes from a goofy comedy to something dark very quickly.”

13: The Big Lewboski (1998)

u/jang859 said, “The Big Lewboski changes genres like 3 times.”

“I think of it being more an absurdist stoner comedy AND a noir AND a western all the way through….but that’s just, like, my opinion, man,” replied u/gregorsamwise.

14: Stripes (1981)

u/WishieWashie12 responded, “I always thought Stripes could have been split into two movies. One for the basic training and one for the RV adventures.”

15: Lost Highway (1997)

u/mikep120001 replied, “How has nobody written Lost Highway? It's like 2 completely different movies with arguably one of the best soundtracks ever.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.