15 Movies With Insane Twists You’ll Never See Coming

Some of the best movies are those that end in unexpected ways. Redditor u/therealbobcat23 was on the hunt for recommendations on movies with crazy twist endings.
They asked the subreddit r/MovieSuggestions for ideas of “Movies with twists partway through that completely change what the film is about.”
Here are the best responses.
1: The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
u/ComparisonChance said, “The Place Beyond the Pines.”
“That’s like 3 films in one lol,” added u/OnMePhone.
2: The World's End (2013)
u/FloridaFlamingoGirl shared, “The World’s End.”
“The twist is so completely out of nowhere, it’s so good!” added u/Bar_Har.
3: From Dusk til Dawn (1996)
u/SlantLogoEPU answered, “From Dusk til Dawn.”
“I remember watching this movie back in the day and really wanting more of the first part of the movie,” replied u/Amadeus_Ray.
4: Parasite (2019)
u/ForidaFlamingoGirl suggested, “Parasite.”
“My immediate first thought. Great film,” added u/cakesdirt.
5: Gone Baby Gone (2007)
u/Fluid-Ideal-7438 recommended, “Gone Baby Gone.”
“This is Ben Affleck's best job as director, IMO,” added u/SherbertEquivalent66.
6: Cabin in the Woods (2011)
u/meat_strings said, “Cabin in the Woods (majorly).”
“Every time I see a variant of this question here I always click to add cabin in the woods. Not trying to over hype it up I just was definitely enthralled by it,” replied u/wowyouregood.
7: Barbarian (2022)
u/Enriquez77 responded, “Barbarian.”
“My first thought. That movie was a wild ride,” added u/The_Original_Gronkie.
8: Gone Girl (2014)
u/an-amusing-username shared, “I'm surprised no one has said Gone Girl yet.”
“I love how it changed from a normal crime thriller at first to a procedural revenge movie from the second half and everything Amy had established had turned completely upside down,” added u/keerthanaa_.
9: Psycho (1960)
u/Signal_Lie_6785 suggested, “Psycho (1960).”
“I feel like this is a classic example,” replied u/iJon_v2.
10: Sorry to Bother You (2018)
u/Batman0127 said, “Sorry to Bother You (2018). Thematically you can see where it's going if you're keen but plot-wise it's a total surprise. And a terrifying one at that. Love this movie.”
11: Little Miss Sunshine (2006)
u/tPTBNL recommended, “Little Miss Sunshine (2006). Recently watched it for the first time in a while and was struck by how much it changes halfway through. It’s also really entertaining.”
12: Click (2006)
u/OldPolishProverb answered, “I came here to recommend Click. It goes from a goofy comedy to something dark very quickly.”
13: The Big Lewboski (1998)
u/jang859 said, “The Big Lewboski changes genres like 3 times.”
“I think of it being more an absurdist stoner comedy AND a noir AND a western all the way through….but that’s just, like, my opinion, man,” replied u/gregorsamwise.
14: Stripes (1981)
u/WishieWashie12 responded, “I always thought Stripes could have been split into two movies. One for the basic training and one for the RV adventures.”
15: Lost Highway (1997)
u/mikep120001 replied, “How has nobody written Lost Highway? It's like 2 completely different movies with arguably one of the best soundtracks ever.”
