Jaw-Dropping Cinema: 25 Movies With Twists and Turns That’ll Keep You Guessing

When was the last time a movie completely surprised you? If you love films that feature surprising twists and turns, look no further. Someone in a popular online forum asked for movie recommendations for films featuring, “twists, wild endings, and an ‘I didn't see that coming' vibe.” Here are the top 25 responses.

1 – Burn After Reading (2008)

This 2008 black comedy by Joel and Ethan Coen follows a couple of knuckleheads (Frances McDormand and Brad Pitt) who believe a CIA employee's memoir notes are classified government documents. When they try to make money from their find, it doesn't go well. “I literally jumped at the plot twist,” recalled one movie lover.

2 – Malignant (2021)

This horror film, directed by James Wan, concerns a woman who starts to envision people being murdered. Turns out the murders are real. The Rotten Tomatoes site says the 2021 film has “plenty of gory thrills – and a memorably bonkers twist.” One film lover agreed wholeheartedly, noting, “What a trip!”

3 – Men (2022)

Billed as a “British folk horror” film, this unusual movie follows a recently widowed woman who flees to the countryside for peace and healing. While there, she is tormented by a series of strange men from the nearby village – all of whom are played by the same actor. Hmmm. One film fan loved the 2022 movie but pleaded, “Do not watch this with your mom!” We suggest you take their advice.

4 – The Invitation (2015)

This creepy thriller takes place at a dinner party, where there's talk of a group (or is it a cult?) that helps people work through grief and loss. Is this an invitation that you're allowed to decline, or is it too late to back out? One movie buff called the flick “an underappreciated little movie,” adding that “it's not a super-gotcha movie but it keeps you on your toes.”

5 – The Sting (1973)

A 1973 caper film that centers on two con men (Paul Newman and Robert Redford) who are out to flimflam a mob boss, The Sting created new interest in an old musical form: ragtime. “I like being surprised but don't like horror,” one person noted. “The Sting did this for me perfectly.”

6 – Shutter Island (2010)

Martin Scorsese's 2010 psychological thriller stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a U.S. marshal sent to investigate the case of a patient who goes missing from a psychiatric hospital. The noir-style film is packed with plenty of other stars (including Ben Kingsley, Mark Ruffalo, Michelle Williams, and Max von Sydow) and also packs plenty of chills. “It can't disappoint you,” promised one person.

7 – The Handmaiden (2016)

Park Chan-Wook's psychological thriller, set in Korea during its Japanese colonial period, is one wild ride. “My favorite crazy plot twist in recent years,” one admiring fan said – and they, too, suggest this isn't a movie to watch with your mom. You have been warned.

8 – The Invisible Guest (2016)

A Spanish thriller (original title was Contratiempo), this 2016 film involves a man accused of ending his lover's life. But he didn't do it! Really! Or so he tells his attorney. “Multiple twists throughout the movie, but the final twist at the end made me audibly gasp,” wrote an admiring fan. If you don't speak Spanish, use the subtitles feature.

9 – Mulholland Drive (2001)

David Lynch originally intended it as a TV series. But after network officials rejected the idea, he turned the pilot into a standalone mystery film in 2001. Lynch's usual surrealism is in full bloom here as he tells the story of an aspiring actress who befriends a woman recovering from a car wreck. “It takes things to the extreme, but it's amazing,” gushed one person.

10 – Arrival (2016)

The aliens are here! And they need Amy Adams to help translate. Adams plays a linguist hired by the U.S. government to learn to communicate with the newcomers and prevent war. Unfortunately, ET's language is a little hard to translate. The 2016 film has a great cast, with Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Tzi Ma, and Michael Stuhlbarg. The truth is out there!

11 – Incendies (2010)

This complex 2010 drama from Denis Villeueve follows Canadian siblings who travel to the Middle East to learn more about their mother's troubled past. Although the country isn't specified, it contains elements of the Lebanese Civil War. “Anyone who doesn't mind subtitles needs to watch this mind-blowing movie,” a movie fan said.

12 – The Skeleton Key (2005)

This Southern Gothic thriller concerns a New Orleans hospice nurse sent to a plantation home where hoodoo is a fact of life and the past is not really past. The 2005 movie's terrific cast, including Gena Rowlands, John Hurt, Kate Hudson, and Peter Sarsgaard, will pull you in as the supernatural mystery unfolds. “This movie haunts me to this day,” admitted one person.

13 – The Body (2012)

A complex 2012 Spanish thriller, The Body (original title: El Cuerpo) concerns the disappearance of a dead woman from the morgue and the suspicion that her unfaithful husband, Alex, had something to do with it. Meanwhile, Alex and his girlfriend are getting hints that his wife was never dead in the first place. No matter what you think is happening, you probably won't guess the shocking end.

14 – Arlington Road (1999)

Playing off the “homegrown terrorist” paranoia of the late 1990s, this drama centers on a widowed university professor who thinks his neighbors are planning a political attack. The cast includes Jeff Bridges, Joan Davis, Tim Robbins, and Hope Davis. One film buff noted, “That movie wrecked me for a while,” while another called it “such a gem, but not well known.”

15 – The Palm Beach Story (1942)

This 1942 film shows that plot twists aren't a new thing. Preston Sturges directed in his signature fast-paced, “screwball comedy” style, which follows a down-on-their-luck married couple who decide to split up for a while. All sorts of comedic mayhem ensue with stars like Claudette Colbert, Joel McCrea, Mary Astor, and singer Rudy Vallee. One cinephile claimed this film has the “most (insane) last 10 seconds of a movie ever.”

16 – Knives Out (2019)

This old-style mystery follows an old-school, Hercule Poirot-style detective (Daniel Craig) who tries to unravel the death of the patriarch of a wealthy and very dysfunctional family. The 2019 movie has an amazing cast, including but not limited to Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer (his final role).

One fan said the best thing about Knives Out is that the clues are all there if you can stitch them together fast enough. “I caught every twist as the key clue was revealed, and I still loved it,” they explained.

17 – Glass Onion (2022)

This sequel to Knives Out has Daniel Craig playing gumshoe once more, this time with a billionaire (Edward Norton) and his wealthy pals. It, too, has a stellar cast, including Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, and Kate Hudson. The 2022 film has “even more twists than the first Knives Out movie, especially towards the end,” noted one person.

18 – The Game (1997)

A wealthy investment banker gets a mysterious birthday present from his brother: a game that incorporates into his day-to-day life. Before long it's unclear which parts of his life are genuine and which ones are part of the game. “I was shocked the first time I watched The Game. Definitely didn't see that coming,” cheered one film lover. Another fan called the 1997 film “a fantastic movie that will keep you guessing.”

19 – The Village (2004)

M. Night Shyamalan caught lightning in a bottle with The Sixth Sense and has been associated with twist endings ever since. This film is set in a 19th-century village in Pennsylvania, where the residents fear monsters in the nearby woods. A commenter praised the twist while acknowledging the surprise is “kinda the only good thing about the movie.” Unlike films that stand up after repeated viewings, this 2004 offering is likely “a one-and-done” experience.

20 – The Others (2001)

A Gothic psychological thriller starring Nicole Kidman, The Others is set on the Isle of Jersey, where a young mother who lived through the German occupation can't shake the feeling that her house is haunted. “If I had a kid in their early teens, it would be a great introduction to horror,” one person commented about this eerie 2001 film.

21 – Hide and Seek (2005)

After the death of his wife, a psychologist (Robert DeNiro) takes their 9-year-old daughter (Dakota Fanning) to the countryside to recover. His little girl creates an imaginary friend named “Charlie” and spooky things happen. The ending is a shock, with one fan noting, “What a twist!” And here's a further twist: The 2005 movie has five different endings, which you can view on the DVD version.

22 – Frailty (2002)

Matthew McConaughey, Bill Paxton (who also directed), and Powers Boothe star in this 2002 psychological thriller about a man who claims God has told him to kill people who are demons in disguise. Roger Ebert gave it four stars, saying that Frailty contains “not only unexpected story turns but also implications, hidden at first, that make it even deeper and more sad.” One movie lover called it “one of the best movies.”

23 – Cloverfield (2008)

This 2008 found-footage monster movie runs around with six young New Yorkers who are trying to stay alive during an alien invasion. What happens at the very end is very unsettling. This is not to be confused with the 2016 movie 10 Cloverfield Lane.

24 – The Outfit (2022)

This twisty crime drama is set in a custom tailor shop favored by 1950s gangsters. The British tailor who makes their suits seems to have no life outside the shop and just wants to be left alone. However, he gets pulled into their drama after a shooting and subsequent search for “the rat” who's been talking to the FBI. In addition to plot twists, this 2022 film offers viewers the chance to see a tailor make a suit from scratch (which is fascinating).

25 – Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

A working-class girl from Eastern Europe winds up at a party where, while waiting out a storm, wealthy folks drink, dance, and play a creepy parlor game called “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Predictably, mayhem and murder ensue – yet the course of the action in this 2022 film is anything but predictable. One cinephile noted, “I love predicting horror and thriller movies. Bodies Bodies Bodies is one that totally blindsided me.” Another added, “the ending… was shocking; I will leave it at that.”

Source: Reddit.