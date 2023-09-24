Twists and Turns: 14 Movies With Completely Unexpected Endings

Audiences can't get enough of plot twists and surprise endings. Here are 14 of the best movies with carefully created ending scenes that have stuck in the minds of movie lovers ever since, as discussed by members of a popular online forum.

1. The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sixth Sense follows the story of a troubled child psychologist, Dr. Malcolm Crowe, played by Bruce Willis, who tries to help a young boy named Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), who claims to see ghosts.

As the story unfolds, the film builds towards a stunning revelation that reshapes everything we thought we knew about the characters and their connection to the supernatural.

2. The Departed (2006)

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Departed is a gripping crime thriller set in Boston. It revolves around two men, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon, who find themselves undercover within the Massachusetts State Police and the Irish mafia, respectively.

There's one particular scene in an elevator that is so shocking but carried out with such emotional detachment it's jarring.

3. The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Usual Suspects follows the aftermath of a destructive boat explosion and the interrogation of the only survivor, Roger “Verbal” Kint, portrayed by Kevin Spacey. Through his storytelling, the film reveals a labyrinthine plot filled with double-crosses and deception, culminating in a mind-bending twist that redefines the nature of truth and identity and plays with the concept of an unreliable narrator.

4. The Crying Game (1992)

Set against the backdrop of the Irish Troubles, The Crying Game explores the complex relationship between an IRA member named Fergus, portrayed by Stephen Rea, and a British soldier's lover named Dil, played by Jaye Davidson.

As their unconventional bond develops, the film takes an unexpected turn, challenging preconceived notions and leaving audiences with a poignant and surprising ending.

5. Time Bandits (1981)

Directed by Terry Gilliam, Time Bandits is a whimsical adventure that follows a young boy named Kevin, who is swept away through time by a group of time-traveling dwarves. Their escapades take them to various historical periods, but as the film concludes, unexpected twists and philosophical musings leave viewers contemplating the true nature of reality and imagination.

6. American History X (1998)

Starring Edward Norton in a powerhouse performance, American History X tells the story of Derek Vinyard, a former white supremacist seeking redemption after his release from prison. The film's powerful climax challenges expectations and delves into the consequences of hatred and the potential for personal transformation.

There is an emotional twist at the end of the film that serves as a poignant reminder that life catches up with you.

7. Planet of the Apes (1968)

In this classic science fiction film, an astronaut named George Taylor, played by Charlton Heston, crash-lands on a mysterious planet ruled by intelligent apes. As Taylor navigates this unfamiliar society, the film builds towards a shocking twist that not only redefines the protagonist's reality but also raises profound questions about the nature of humanity.

This plot twist subverts the audience's expectations, turning the story into a cautionary tale about the potential consequences of humanity's actions.

8. The Wicker Man (1973)

The Wicker Man is a suspenseful mystery that follows Police Sergeant Neil Howie as he investigates the disappearance of a young girl on a remote island. As he delves into the island's secretive community and pagan practices, the film builds towards a shocking plot twist that challenges expectations and takes the story in an unexpected direction.

The twist leaves audiences stunned and raises thought-provoking questions about faith and human nature.

9. Revolutionary Road (2008)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Revolutionary Road depicts the unraveling marriage of a suburban couple in 1950s America. As their discontent and frustration boil over, the film's unexpected ending presents a heartbreaking and thought-provoking exploration of shattered dreams and societal pressures.

10. The Mist (2007)

Based on a Stephen King novella, The Mist follows a group of townspeople who become trapped in a supermarket when a mysterious and lethal mist envelops their community. As they struggle to survive within the confines of the store, tensions rise, and the film steadily builds towards a jaw-dropping conclusion that challenges notions of hope and despair in the face of unimaginable horrors.

11. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

In the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s epic storyline, Avengers: Infinity War brings together an ensemble cast of superheroes as they battle the powerful villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. As the film hurtles towards its climactic moments, audiences are left stunned by a shocking turn of events that forever alters the landscape of the Marvel universe.

The film showcases the formidable nature of the villain and the high stakes faced by the heroes, challenging conventional expectations of a traditional superhero movie

12. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

In this iconic adventure film, archaeologist Indiana Jones, portrayed by Harrison Ford, embarks on a quest to find the mystical Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis do. As the film approaches its conclusion, the unexpected nature of the artifact and its impact on those who seek it adds a thrilling twist to the already action-packed story.

13. Inception (2010)

Okay, okay, hear me out: the ending may not have been jaw-dropping, but its ambiguous nature starts making you question everything else you saw on the screen. Was the entire plot reality? Or was it nothing more than a vivid dream?

14. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, directed by Quentin Tarantino, a nostalgic journey through the golden era of Hollywood takes center stage. Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the story follows fading television star Rick Dalton, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his loyal stunt double Cliff Booth, played by Brad Pitt.

