Unintentional Nightmares: 15 Famous Films That Creep into Your Deepest Fears

The Exorcist and Get Out, as well as more recent thrillers, have all contributed to the long history of frightening audiences with their films. However, due to their unintentionally horrifying themes or disturbing images, certain films may unwittingly give viewers the chills. Although they may not have been intended to terrify, these movies still manage to make an impact on audiences.

Here are 15 well-known films that have inadvertently scared their watchers.

1 – Click (2006)

Due to the theme of this movie, many viewers become so scared of wasting what little time they have left of their lives that one viewer speaks of having an existential crisis. Michael Newman's fast-forwarding and rewinding of certain aspects of his life goes south when the remote takes charge of affairs. Adam Sandler clicked well in the lead role for this Frank Coraci movie.

2 – Parent Trap (1998)

The thought of losing affection for your significant other and a lengthy custody battle might unsettle intending couples, but that is the act of Parent Trap, where identical twins Annie and Hallie switch parental guardianship to reunite their parents. The characters of Lindsay Lohan and Dennis Quaid fell for the trap in this Romcom.

3 – Toy Story (1995)

As kids, this frightened many, thinking toys could see and hear everything. Toys are made from several mixed pieces and scare the house in general.

4 – Gravity (2013)

Sandra Bullock and George Clooney act out the astronauts lost in space and teaming up to survive the ordeal. A sci-fi thriller but still scary for those opposed to being lost in a void.

5 – Watership Down (1975)

A civilization built around rabbits is the order of the day in this animated adventure. It makes the viewer “feel the terror that rabbits feel around humans.” Directors Martin Rosey and John Hubley had a different lesson in mind.

6 – Mars Attack (1996)

Many are yet to come to terms with the fact that this movie was never intended to scare. But the scene of the dismembered hands is etched in viewers' minds decades on. Tim Burton's film humors us with aliens from Mars who meet with the United States president under the guise of peacemaking. However, it seems like something else.

7 – Idiocracy (2006)

For some, this movie portends what the level of human intelligence will soon be. For others, their worst fears are already here. Luke Wilson, starring as Joe Bauers, is the most intelligent man on Earth after 500 years of slumber. Did Mike Judge (Director) foretell the future in this social satire?

8 – Truman Show (1998)

Another satirical fiction that unsettles viewers with its “the world is bad and scary” theme but in an unintentional way. Jim Carey stars here as an insurance salesman whose life, unbeknownst to him, is a TV show with his family members as mere actors. The reality of this is terrifying.

9 – Groundhog Day (1993)

The thought of being stuck in the same day over and over, with no knowledge of how to escape this eternal prison can be absolutely terrifying to think about.

10 – Labyrinth (1986)

The scene where certain creatures were able to take their heads off badly freaking out one viewer. Well, not necessarily for sixteen-year-old Sara, who had to save her baby brother.

11 – Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Everyone points to the kid snatcher as the scare of this movie. Potts' ingenuity practically teleports him and his family into the world of the child catcher.

12 – 365 Days (2020)

The Stockholm syndrome portrayed in this Polish film drains its romantic/comedy flavor. Massimo kidnaps Laura and holds her hostage for a year to seduce her.

13 – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)

There's a lot to be scared of in the children's movie, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. The tunnel scene, the Oompa-Lompas, the scene where Violet turns into a blueberry… There are almost too many to count!

14 – James and the Giant Peach (1996)

There is something off-putting about the animation in the Disney film James and the Giant Peach. Plus, the idea of being shrunk down into the size of a bug isn't the most comforting thought either.

15 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

A number of children, and even some adults, have been terrified of the flying monkeys in The Wizard of Oz. They can be quite off-putting. Plus, the Wicked Witch of the West can be a horror figure when you're a little kid.

