24 Movies With a Very Hot Summer in The City

If you’re looking for movies that will make you sweat, I have some recommendations. These 24 movies are hot, sweaty, and steamy, with the blazing sun relentlessly beating down on the characters and setting, elevating the intensity and stress of many films.

1- 12 Angry Men (1957)

The movie 12 Angry Men is a courtroom drama that follows the closing arguments and jury deliberation of a murder trial that will determine whether a young man lives or dies. The movie takes place during a hot summer, elevating the frustration and ferocity of the men’s arguments and emotions.

2- Do The Right Thing (1989)

The heat is both a character and thematic element in Do the Right Thing. The movie follows an Italian man who owns a pizza shop in Brooklyn, and the themes of racism and controversy mix with the incessant heat of the Brooklyn summer to create a boiling movie.

3- Rear Window (1954)

Rear Window is an iconic movie about a man who becomes wheelchair-bound in his apartment after an accident. With nothing else to do, he spies on his neighbors during the hot summer and sees some disturbing things that lead him into near-madness. The heat adds more fear and intensity to the already captivating plot.

4- The Florida Project (2017)

The Florida Project is a brilliant movie about poverty and parenting, among other potent themes, that will leave you with an abundance of feelings. The weather in the movie is always sunny and hot, creating a sense of pressure among the characters, especially considering many don’t have access to AC and live in cheap motels.

5- The Seven Year Itch (1955)

The Seven-Year Itch is one of Marilyn Monroe’s most successful movies. It’s about a married man who begins to fantasize and pine after his sensuous neighbor. It takes place during a spicy hot summer adding to the erotic and passionate feelings the central character is having.

6- Predator 2 (1990)

Predator 2 takes place during a heat wave in Los Angeles, so heat and sweat are present throughout the film. The stress of the high crime rates is doubled by the feeling of inescapable heat, making this a sensational follow-up to the first movie, matching the intensity and suspense.

7- The Long Hot Summer (1958)

I think the name of the film says it all. This Paul Newman movie is about a man who returns to his hometown and becomes part of several complex situations involving his pyromaniac father and other people in the town. The combination of summer heat and the series of fires makes this one of the hottest movies ever made.

8- Jaws (1975)

Something about the heat in Jaws makes the shark all the more terrifying. People in the movie are trying to escape the heat by plunging into the cool, refreshing water, only to be met with the ferocious jaws of the shark. It creates this overwhelming sense of suffocation and terror throughout the movie.

9- West Side Story (1961)

West Side Story is one of the most complex romance stories, capturing the tragedy of Romeo and Juliet. It takes place during a hot summer, adding to the discomfort of the characters who are constantly fighting with one another as emotions are persistently high.

10- Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Weekend at Bernie’s is one of the quirkiest and most absurd movies, but it’s become a cult classic with plenty of adoring fans. While it’s not as intense as many other flicks on this list, the heat does add to some of the stress experienced by the characters and the audience.

11- Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Speaking of Romeo and Juliet, Romeo + Juliet is the eccentric retelling of the famous story and takes place during a spicy summer. The whirlwind romance in the movie is elevated in passion by the sweaty summer and only makes the ending all the more tragic and impactful.

12- Body Heat (1981)

Body Heat is about a lawyer who begins a passionate affair with the wife of a successful and wealthy businessman. He decides to kill his lover’s husband in a crazy scheme.

13- High Noon (1952)

High Noon is about a town marshall who decides to take on a deadly gang of killers. He wants to protect his town, despite everyone, including his new wife, pleading with him not to take the risk. The heat and glaring sun make the showdown even tenser. The movie is all about revenge, and the heat kicks the ferocity up a level.

14- To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

To Kill a Mockingbird takes place during a steamy summer in Alabama, adding to the discomfort many of the characters feel. Similarly to 12 Angry Men, the heat adds to the pressure of the intense court trial going on in the film, but it also unites the characters in a way, even the ones on opposing sides of the trial.

15- Holes (2003)

The heat may as well be a minor character in Holes. The lack of water and coolness in the movie relays to the audience how awful the experience at Camp Green Lake is, driving home the misery the characters feel. I can just imagine sweating through those stinky orange jumpsuits and wanting to die, so I understand why Barf Bag opted for the snake bite.

16- The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Great Gatsby takes place during one tumultuous summer, and the heat comes and goes as the weather mimics the character’s emotions. In one particular scene, everyone is dying of the heat and complaining endlessly as tensions rise between Gatsby and Tom Buchanan. You can feel the stress and malice rising with the temperature.

17- The Beach (2000)

The Beach uses the heat of the sand and air to contrast the coolness of the water and the secret civilization the main characters eventually find. The heat in the movie is brilliantly used as a device to show when the characters are uncomfortable and in danger versus when they think they have found salvation.

18- Chinatown (1974)

This movie is about a private investigator hired to catch a woman’s husband cheating on her. However, he becomes entangled in a web of betrayal and deceit, and the vibrant stress of the situation is highlighted by the haze of the hot summer in the city.

19- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

One of the most iconic horror movies ever made, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre takes place in rural Texas, where the air is hot and the sun is strong. If you’ve seen it, you know there is plenty of chase scenes where characters are fleeing for their lives, making the heat an additional obstacle that works in the murderer’s favor.

20- Warriors (1979)

Warriors is a wild movie with a bright, glaring sun throughout. The characters barely wear shirts because the weather is so hot all the time. It takes place in New York City, where various street gangs rule the city and basically do nothing but fight with one another.

21- Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

This crime drama is about an amateur bank robber in Brooklyn. While attempting to rob a bank, things go awry, and the situation devolves into a tricky hostage negotiation. The movie perfectly depicts the criminals’ distress as things spiral out of control, and the extreme heat adds to the confusion and fear.

22- Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Since this movie takes place almost entirely in Arabia, it’s no surprise that the heat and sun play a significant role in the film. The movie involves war, rebellion, royalty, and wild journeys, all of which are surrounded by hot air and the bright, relentless sun. It’s a brilliant movie that will have you craving ice water.

23- Flashdance (1983)

Flashdance follows the story of a young woman who dances at a bar at night and works at a steel mill during the day. Both of her demanding jobs put her in the center of hot, sweaty places, and the heat throughout the film creates a sense of passion and struggle.

24- The Hurt Locker (2008)

One of the most subtle but emotional movies I’ve ever seen, The Hurt Locker is a fantastic but very hot movie. Jeremy Renner plays his part sensationally, and the extreme heat shown on screen, both from the blazing sun and the heavy bomb suits the characters must wear, will make you feel suffocated and claustrophobic.

