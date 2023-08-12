Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar had us all starstruck for the longest time, mainly because it had a narrative filled with emotion, philosophy, and breathtaking visuals. For those who yearn for more films with the same magic, here's an online entertainment community’s compilation of 15 movies to watch if you still can’t get over Interstellar.

1- District 9 (2009)

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, this isn't your typical alien invasion flick. It offers a raw, grimy portrayal of extraterrestrials stranded on Earth and the subsequent tensions with humanity. Its pseudo-documentary style masterfully comments on segregation and xenophobia within society.

2- Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

This masterpiece by David Lean takes you through the vast deserts as you get to know the enigmatic T.E. Lawrence, portrayed brilliantly by Peter O'Toole. If you thought space was vast, wait until you see these deserts!

3- Oppenheimer (2023)

Oppenheimer delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. If you're still hung up on the blend of emotional depth and technical brilliance that Interstellar offered, this film hits the sweet spot. While several users pointed out that this isn’t a typical Christopher Nolan flick, one person believes that he felt changed after watching it.

4- Sunshine (2007)

Directed by Danny Boyle, Capa, played by Cillian Murphy, and a group of astronauts are on a desperate mission to reignite the sun. This is a thriller that combines intense drama with stunning visuals of space. Sounds familiar? This one equally dazes Interstellar enthusiasts.

5- Moon (2009)

On a lunar base, Sam Rockwell's character grapples with loneliness and identity crises in this thought-provoking tale directed by Duncan Jones. This film truly shows that space can be both breathtaking and isolating. It's a reminder that sometimes the darkest phases of isolation can be eclipsed by self-revelation.

6- I Am Mother (2019)

In a post-apocalyptic future, a robot named Mother raises a human child. In this film, the line between humanity and machinery blurs. A film enthusiast couldn’t help but gush over it. Even though they mentioned that this movie might not have the same space “vibe” as Interstellar, it is just as thought-provoking.

7- The Martian (2015)

Ridley Scott's adaptation of Andy Weir's novel shows Matt Damon's character stranded on Mars. It's a survival tale filled with wit, science, and human resilience. Thus, an Interstellar deja-vu, according to many fans.

8- There Will Be Blood (2007)

This cinematic masterpiece, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, boasts Daniel Day-Lewis in a role many consider his finest. A user even went as far as to say this film is peak cinema.

9- Fatal Attraction (1987)

Interstellar may have catapulted us into cosmic chaos, but Fatal Attraction plunges us deeper into the chilling depths of obsession and the dark corners of passion. If you love psychological thrillers, this one’s for you!

10- Arrival (2016)

Aliens, linguistic puzzles, and Amy Adams at her finest – what more could you ask for? This film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, tackles communication barriers in the most extraterrestrial way possible.

11- Children of Men (2006)

Infertility issues in a dystopian future? Sounds intense. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, this is a scary view into humanity's bleak future. One user even complained that this film is often overlooked. So, after the cosmic chaos of Interstellar, if you're looking to stay grounded but still slightly unsettled, this one’s for you.

12- Tenet (2020)

If Interstellar took us on a journey through wormholes, Tenet unfolds a palindrome of events that might leave you more tangled up. That’s why one user commented that this film just gets better with each re-watch. Directed by the legendary Nolan himself, Tenet is a must-watch for all Interstellar fans.

13- Ernest Scared Stupid (1991)

Jim Varney is epic in this hilarious troll-tracking treat, resulting in more chuckles than fear. But this one doesn’t only deliver in terms of humor; it also offers a critical message.

14- Contact (1997)

Robert Zemeckis’s visionary film feels like a voicemail left by the universe itself. If you thought Interstellar was extraordinary, wait till you see this stellar play on frequencies and faith. No wonder a film-goer described it as their favorite film of all time.

15- The Lord of the Rings (2001-2003)

Peter Jackson's magnum opus follows the epic tale of Frodo, Gandalf, and a band of travelers across the breathtaking landscapes of Middle Earth. This isn’t just a story about resilience and friendship but also a visual spectacle that redefined cinema, according to many cinephiles.

