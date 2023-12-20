25 Movies We Love That Critics Hate

When picking out a movie for Saturday night, many people turn to critics for recommendations and opinions. After all, that's what they're there for. However, critics' reviews and audiences' feelings about a movie don't always line up.

Some films are trashed by critics but cherished by audiences. Unfortunately, many movies that garner audience appreciation but not critics' are female-driven films, showing how powerful and prominent bias and identity in the world of movie critics influence scores. But the moral here is that the critics are not always right, and the opinion of us non-professional audience members can be just as impactful.

1. Last Holiday (2006)

Last Holiday is a charming romantic comedy about a woman who believes she will die from a rare brain condition. She stops living frugally and embraces life, making for an inspirational and sweet story. Critics hated this movie, but it's become a rom-com favorite among many viewers.

2. The Craft (1996)

The Craft is a spooky teen movie about four high school girls who develop magical powers but don't necessarily use them for good. The freaky film got terrible scores and reviews from critics, but fans of witchy stories made it a cult classic. The unorthodox performances and dark vibe aren't for everyone, but many adore it.

3. But I'm a Cheerleader (1989)

But I'm a Cheerleader was a movie before its time, tackling societal expectations, romantic orientation, gender, and more. It's a campy and odd film that scored very low on critics' rankings, but viewers fell in love with the strange style and powerful but humorous story.

4. Beauty Shop (2005)

Beauty Shop has a score below 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it has a loyal fanbase of folks who think it's witty and fun. Some think critics don't like Queen Latifah, while audiences can't help but love her. The story wasn't groundbreaking, but the lovable cast makes it an amusing and comfy watch every time.

5. Uptown Girls (2003)

Brittany Murphy was in her fair share of bad movies, such as The Ramen Girl and Little Black Book, and critics rated Uptown Girls similarly low to those with an abysmal score of 13%. However, Murphy and Dakota Fanning fans were head over heels for the endearing simplicity of the film.

6. Jennifer's Body (2009)

Jennifer's Body may have landed in theaters too soon for audiences, as it was poorly received by critics and viewers upon release. But over time, it has developed a cult-like following of people who enjoy the over-the-top characters and grim but saucy film style. It's not for everyone, but those who like it are obsessed.

7. The Princess Diaries (2001)

This movie put Anne Hathaway on the map and launched her successful career, but not thanks to the critics. The film scored low on critics' scales but won over audiences. Not only did people love the movie when it first came out, but new generations enjoy it today!

8. Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Tyler Perry's Diary of a Mad Black Woman got a brutal Rotten Tomatoes score of 16%, but it is one of the most loved rom-coms, not just by Tyler Perry fans. Perry's movies don't appeal to everyone because of their silliness, but Diary of a Mad Black Woman was powerful and resonated with more people than his other films.

9. Beaches (1988)

This movie about the complexity of friendship and life has a unique style, with plenty of songs and performances to enjoy. This story of enduring love between two female friends did not appeal to many critics but became a meaningful movie for viewers who found it relatable and funny.

10. Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus is a brilliant example of how critics can sometimes miss the charm of a holiday movie. This Halloween hit is a classic film that many people watch every year when October comes around, but critics treated it like a total flop when it was released.

11. We're the Millers (2013)

This raunchy and hilarious movie scored below 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is hard to believe. Between the all-star cast, ridiculous storyline, and rib-tickling jokes, it's hard to understand why the critics didn't like it as much as the viewers, who rated it above 70%.

12. Jawbreaker (1999)

Jawbreaker is yet another female-driven movie that critics tore apart. It got extremely low scores from reviewers, and while not every viewer fell in love with it, it's become a cult classic. The twisted tale of popular girls murdering their best friend is unorthodox but also compelling and campy.

13. Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Critics and viewers alike adored the first Sister Act movie, but the disagreement comes with the sequel. Audiences were thrilled to see Deloris on screen again, dancing and uplifting others, but the critics were not as amused. Biases likely played a factor, with audiences feeling nostalgic and critics notoriously hating sequels.

14. Constantine (2005)

Constantine is an action movie that follows a man who sold his soul to the devil and spends every day trying to do enough good to get into heaven. This bold film has a unique storyline and captivating characters that audiences love but critics do not.

15. Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

The pattern of male critics scoring female-forward films low is frustrating, but this one stings a little extra because the movie focuses on how difficult it is to be a woman trying to find herself. The film is slow-paced and introspective, which we could call refined, but critics labeled it “safe” and moved on.

16. Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mamma Mia! is a vibrant movie full of heart and irresistible music, but not many critics were impressed by its whimsical nature. They didn't tear this one apart, but the reviews were lukewarm, while audiences were enchanted by the songs, performances, and beautiful set.

17. Jumanji (1995)

For many, Jumanji is nostalgic and one of Robin Williams' most lovable roles. The quirky story, element of fear, and unexpected ending all hit home for audiences, but critics didn't seem to find the charm. The critics' scores aren't horrendous, but they are surprisingly low, considering how many people adore this film.

18. Super Troopers (2001) ​​

Many people consider Super Troopers one of the funniest movies of all time, with silly antics and an overarching theme of stupid cops. The critics gave it a Rotten Tomatoes score below 40%, while the audience score is a whopping 90%, so the difference in opinion is substantial.

19. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Critics had no issues giving the sequel to one of the most beloved Christmas movies a dastardly low score. However, audiences were not as quick to judge this film harshly, and it received a positive response from fans, probably because of nostalgia and Macaulay Culkin's cute little face.

20. Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Critics gave Girl, Interrupted a low score, around 50%, while audiences scored it above 80%, showing the intense divide in opinion. This harrowing story of a group of girls battling mental illness was on par with One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, but it didn't get even close to the same critic appreciation.

21. Hot Rod (2007)

It seems like critics can't appreciate absurd comedies. Hot Rod is a humorous movie about a young man who still behaves like a child but tries to become a real adult. The humor may be a little raunchy and unrefined, but audiences found it hilarious, while critics didn't understand the appeal.

22. John Tucker Must Die (2006)

This movie's female-forward cast gave outstanding and funny performances, cementing it as a beloved teen flick. On the other hand, the critics were not as dazzled by the insane plot. Like all the best high school movies, it was a simple concept but executed with playfulness; it just wasn't the critics' choice.

23. The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy did not score as low as many other beloved movies, but considering what a classic this film is and how successful the franchise is, it's disappointing that the critics didn't appreciate it more. Audiences loved this movie, and the films that followed were almost as well-received, but critics only hated the franchise more and more as it went on.

24. Practical Magic (1998)

Is it possible critics just don't understand the allure of a good witch movie? Practical Magic is yet another female-driven movie about witches with a garbage critics score below 25% and a high audience score above 70%. Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock alone make this movie endearing, but the story, set, and performances bewitched audiences.

25. National Treasure (2004)

Critics gave National Treasure a score just below 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences showed their love for it with a rating above 75%! It's not the deepest film, but the plot and cinematography combined with Nicolas Cage's dramatic performance make it incredibly fun and memorable.