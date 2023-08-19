Nostalgia Gone Wrong: 15 Movies We Regret Loving

We all have one or more movies that once excited us but now make us cringe or feel disgusted. Sometimes, we loved films as kids and couldn't notice the subtle racism and bigotry. That's pardonable. However, looking back at those movies now makes us question our past cinematic choices.

Some movie enthusiasts in an online community disclosed a few examples of not-so-glorious moments in their movie-loving history. Here, we'll share a few of them with you.

1- Revenge of the Nerds (1984)

This film is a story of lovable oddballs at Adams College who decide it's high time they stand up against the bullies and reclaim their dignity. But that's just a slice of the whole pie. A movie buff shares, “I haven't watched the movie, but from what I've heard, it's pretty vile, even by 80s standards, it sounds awful.”

You heard right. It took die-hard fans a while to fully realize that, from sneaky camera antics in the girls' locker room to the downright assault impersonation incidents. Let's just say… it didn't age well.

2- The Blind Side (2009)

This film is based on the true story of Michael Oher's incredible journey — a homeless, scared kid who becomes a football legend thanks to the heartwarming support of a compassionate lady. This flick had viewers smiling until some surprising truths came to light.

Michael Oher revealed he was brought into a conservatorship, not an adoption. The Tuohys managed to spin this into a silver screen jackpot, giving their biological kids a financial boost, but not Michael. Also, he wasn't thrilled with how he was portrayed. The movie painted him as a raggedy street urchin while he went to school with their kids.

Fans weren't thrilled with the “white savior” vibe either.

3- Shallow Hal (2001)

Meet Hal, a man whose shallowness knows no bounds. Hal had to be hypnotized into viewing a plus-size woman as slender to date her. And that's not even the part that eventually raises eyebrows.

Hal's buddy swoops in to “rescue” him from engaging with a plus-size lady named Rosemary. But Hall falls head over heels for her “inner beauty” since he can't see her shape. Fans now see it as a mixed bag — a flick that claims to champion self-acceptance while serving up giggles at body types that don't fit the model mold.

4- Crash (2004)

In the heart of Los Angeles, diverse people from different walks of life intersect, all against the backdrop of simmering racial tensions. This flick felt like an urgent and revealing piece of cinema back in the day. It was a film that tackled the subtle shades of racial friction in a way that caught audiences off guard. However, people gradually realized that the movie was heavy-handed and preachy over time.

5- A Christmas Story (1983)

Ralphie Parker is a young lad on a mission to convince everyone, from his parents to Santa Claus, that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun is the be-all and end-all of Christmas gifts. Fast forward to Christmas Day, and the family's plans are ruined when their dogs decide to mess up their dinner.

They must now visit a Chinese restaurant for some “Chinese turkey” and are serenaded by servers with exaggerated accents singing “Deck the Halls.” Many viewers call this scene a real letdown, with one even stating they “can't even be in the same room when that scene comes on, it's so ridiculously racist.”

6- Raw (2016)

Meet Justine, a vegetarian who lands in the decadent world of veterinary school. Temptations abound, and she abandons her meat-free principles. As if that wasn't enough, she began to enjoy raw meat. Raw had moments of captivating but cannibalistic scenes that looked almost too real.

At first, the audacity intrigued some, but as time passed, many viewers confessed that the sight of it all was nauseous. And the vegans/vegetarians aren't pleased with the filmmakers making Justine abandon her principles.

7- Soul Man (1986)

In Soul Man, a Caucasian man decides to sport a curly wig, black face, and a questionable accent, all to score a scholarship. We're sure you can already see what's wrong with that story. This flick stirred the pot even back then, but it struck gold at the box office and gathered a fanbase.

However, as society takes strides away from harmful stereotypes, many people who once got a kick out of this movie are now raising eyebrows at the entire premise. Times have certainly changed!

8- Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

This film is loved for its chic and fashionable femininity. Back in the day, no one thought it questionable. Fast-forward to today, many people reveal that there are certain elements that they can't stand. Take the zany neighbor, for instance. The filmmakers could've just brought in an actual Asian actor. Instead, they thought it'd be brilliant to create a cringe-worthy, stereotype-driven Asian character portrayed by a non-Asian actor.

9- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

The pet detective had us in stitches. This quirky movie followed his journey to track down a missing Miami Dolphins mascot. It was all fun and games. But with time, viewers noticed a not-so-cool undertone. What once tickled the funny bone now has some folks cringing, mainly because of some transphobic content that didn't age well.

One viewer says, “I loved it as a kid, and then I didn't think of it for 20 years. When I did, I was like, yes, I love that movie! Then it slowly dawned on me how transphobic and gross it was.” Sometimes, what we find amusing at the moment can evolve into something far less appealing.

10- Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967)

Even with two Asian characters in nearly every scene, about 80-90% of the film, they're relegated to mere labels like “Asian 1” and “Asian 2” in the credits. And fans now notice those over-the-top Chinese accents that couldn't have been more cringe-worthy if they tried. The movie's portrayal falls short of the rich, meaningful characters that could have been. While it may have been a product of its time, today's audiences aren't in the least bit impressed.

11- From Justin to Kelly (2003)

In 2003, fans were all in for this “unique” take on romance, music, and coming of age. But looking back, it's hard to ignore that the movie could have steered more thoughtfully. Instead of diving into the deep end and exploring the intricacies of relationships and emotional growth, it waded into the shallow waters of clichés and predictable plot twists.

It gave us catchy tunes and a dose of nostalgia, but movie buffs can now see how it skimmed the surface when it could dive into deeper waters.

12- Lost in Translation (2003)

Lost in Translation swept movie lovers off their feet in their younger days. It's a tale of being stuck in a liminal holding pattern in a foreign land. In hindsight, the movie paints Japanese culture as a joke. Accents, traditions, and practices unique to Japan are treated as easy punchlines, all for cheap laughs.

There was an opportunity to shift the protagonists' point of view on both the culture they're encountering and their selves. Instead, it readily played into stereotypes rather than striving for a richer exploration.

13- Short Circuit (1986)

In Short Circuit, robots and tech intertwine for a futuristic adventure with buzzing audiences. But Fisher Stevens taking on the role of an Indian character is where we draw the line. Yes, you read that right. This film definitely had its moments, but why was a non-Indian actor chosen for a character that's supposed to be from a completely different background?

Imagine ordering a classic dish at a restaurant and getting a weird fusion version. If they really had to create an Indian character, they should've gone all the way instead of serving racist and stereotypical tropes.

14- My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

This rom-com had audiences rooting for romantic chaos, for a home to be wrecked. Now, the storyline feels like a moral dilemma, and the movie's appeal has dulled over time. Julianne, who initially didn't want to marry her best friend, tries to sabotage his wedding when she finds out he's getting married. One fan points out how the movie “helped to give way to a whole new generation of Pick Me's.” It's like re-reading a childhood book and realizing its moral compass isn't relatively as steady as you once thought.

15- Superbad (2007)

In the chaotic last weeks of high school, inseparable friends Seth and Evan stumble upon a golden ticket — an invite to a party. With their nerdy pal Fogell, they try to secure booze for the bash to gain experience and impress girls before college.

Sounds promising, right? But some fans agree there was a lot of unnecessary perversion in the film, and they no longer feel it. One commenter says he felt like a prude because he did not like all the perversion. Another writes, “My husband, who I didn't know then, really liked that movie, and I never understood the appeal.”

