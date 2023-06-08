From Masterpiece to Mediocre: 12 Films That Lost Their Initial Hype

Some films are an incredible experience on first viewing. After that, however, they become just meh. Here are twelve movies that are only great for one watch.

1. Tenet (2020)

Anyone familiar with Christopher Nolan's work knows the amount of craft, dedication, and brilliance that goes into it. But in the end, he's only a man. Every Christopher Nolan movie leaves you stunned, mouth agape, and mind grappling to understand the intricacies of the plot long after the film has ended.

2. Flatliners (2017)

Flatliners is an American science fiction psychological horror drama film, and a remake of the Joel Schumacher cult hit. It follows the lives of five medical students fascinated by the afterlife and experiments with near-death experiences.

3. Legends of the Fall (1994)

Legends of the Fall is based on the 1979 novella of the same title by Jim Harrison. The movie was nominated for three Oscars and won one.

It is a film about a man who moves to the countryside to raise his children — three brothers who share an unbreakable bond. Fans say the story seems lacking while they still enjoy the landscape and cinematography.

4. North by Northwest (1959)

North by Northwest is a spy thriller film produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Like the rest of Hitchcock's work, the movie is suspense and adventure-filled. But according to a critic, that may be the problem. A movie lover writes, “For a story that relies so heavily on the action/adventure angle, it's definitely lacking at points in terms of plot & pacing.”

Another person says they still love the movie, but compared to other Hitchcock movies like Rare Window and Rope, it looks like child's play.

5. Us (2019)

Us is a psychological horror film written and directed by Jordan Peele. The movie stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, and Tim Heidecker. The psychological horror also deeply explores America's dark history.

For many, Us was an enjoyable experience, but possibly overrated due to the strength of Peele's first film, Get Out.

6. A Star Is Born (2018)

This romance musical features the iconic duo of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, so it should be perfect. It follows the story of a struggling artist and an alcoholic musician. It touches on issues like substance abuse and the dark side of fame.

It blew viewers' minds to the point that they wondered if it was the best movie they had ever seen. Now, they don't love it as much.

7. The Lost Boys (1987)

The Lost Boys is an American supernatural black comedy horror film directed by Joel Schumacher. The plot revolves around a mother and her two sons in a small town in California. However, mysterious events plague the town, and soon, her two sons are sucked into it.

The older its fans get, though, the less they like the film.

8. Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Forever is a superhero film directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Tim Burton, based on the DC Comics character Batman. Its cast includes Jim Carrey, Val Kilmer, Drew Barrymore, and Nicole Kidman.

It may have hit all the right notes when we were teenagers, but time has not been kind to this film.

9. River's Edge (1986)

River's Edge is a crime drama film directed by Tim Hunter. According to internet sources, River's Edge is a dark movie. It showcases the lives of outcast teenagers as they try to figure out what life is, what love is, and what friendship is.

At first, it seemed like an edgier movie that resonated with viewers. Upon examination, it's just overly angsty.

10. American Beauty (1999)

American Beauty is a black comedy-drama film written by Alan Ball and directed by Sam Mendes in his directorial debut. It centers on a struggling, depressed man who grows infatuated with his daughter's friend.

11. Booksmart (2019)

The Olivia Wilde comedy starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever has drawn many comparisons to Superbad. Many fans point out that, at first, the film was just as funny. However, the humor grew stale with subsequent viewings, while Superbad remains just as hilarious today.

12. The Avengers: Age of Ultron

Regardless of how you feel about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's hard to deny its popularity. After successfully bringing everyone together in 2012's The Avengers, moviegoers were blown away with 2015's follow-up, Age of Ultron. As time has passed, though, and we've started to reexamine the MCU, we've begun to think less of the second Avengers film.

