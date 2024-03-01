50 Movies Where Nothing Happens (But We Still Love to Watch)

Why would anyone make a movie where nothing happens? We know it sounds odd, but not every excellent movie is an action-packed, twisty-turny, intensely dramatic flick.

Some of our favorite movies are a slice of life and don't follow typical plot formulas. Others are chaotic and crazy, but in the end, everything is the same as in the beginning. These sensational movies stray from the norm, giving you funky plots that may not lead anywhere, but it's all about the journey, right?

1. Lost in Translation (2003)

This unorthodox romantic comedy is completely anticlimactic and even confusingly boring at some points. Still, we love the raw and real emotion in the film that shows how tumultuous and complex feelings can be. While barely anything substantial happens in the film, it leaves you with much to contemplate.

2. Frances Ha (2012)

This quirky comedy is about the awkwardness of finding yourself and watching the people around you settle into their lives. The movie has a slice-of-life vibe with no real climax or plot. It captures the uncomfortable feelings of seeing the people you relied on moving on with their lives away from you.

3. The Breakfast Club (1985)

Despite The Breakfast Club being an iconic and widely loved movie, nothing much happens. A handful of kids go to Saturday detention, get to talking, and become pals. That's basically the whole shebang. Nevertheless, the nuanced conversations and charming humor make it one of our favorites.

4. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

One could argue that the central plot of this movie is Pedro's campaign, but that feels like a reach. This is easily one of the most uncomfortable and peculiar slice-of-life movies, giving us a peek into the life of these dorky and sarcastic outcasts. Something about the movie is wonderfully mundane and connected with many viewers.

5. Clerks (1994)

Clerks has a devoted cult following, and for good reason. It's wildly funny and relatable in the blandest ways. It's just a day in the life of a regular Joe trying to amuse himself at his boring job. Some drama goes down with the protagonist's current and ex-girlfriends, but aside from that, it's a plotless movie about living through the mundane.

6. Gravity (2013)

Gravity's lack of plot points contributes to the film's hopeless and terrifying vibe. It's 90 minutes of watching Sandra Bullock and George Clooney drift through space in panic, but it's never boring. The honest emotions in the movie are powerful and make it a gripping film that leaves you with a lot of bubbling feelings.

7. Nomadland (2020)

Nomadland is another slice-of-life film following a woman living in her van after losing her job. The Great Recession in 2008 was disastrous for many people, but not in an exciting and high-energy way. The movie captures the resilience of those struggling to make ends meet and the small joys that kept them going.

8. Lady Bird (2017)

From a teenager's perspective, so much happens in Lady Bird. But when you look back at the movie, Christine simply goes through a few typical high school experiences that she'll likely forget in a few years. Rather than being plot-driven, the movie focuses on familial dynamics and how people behave toward one another, especially teens.

9. The Power of the Dog (2021)

It seems like not a single thing happens in this movie, but once the credits roll, you can't help but feel impressed by the film's depth and nuance. This thought-provoking movie has an ending that leaves plenty of room for interpretation, putting the duty of deciphering the complex moments on the viewer.

10. Boyhood (2014)

We can't talk about slice-of-life movies without mentioning Boyhood. The film follows a boy growing up, taking place over several years. One of the most impressive aspects is that it features all the same actors, so it took many years to complete as the cast aged. It offers some genuine snapshots of family life and childhood.

11. Amsterdam (2022)

Amazingly, Amsterdam seems to be a neverending series of events, yet nothing substantial happens. The unusual pacing, lack of payoff, long conversations, and seemingly irrelevant, artsy scenes leave you with an unfinished feeling. The flick features many big stars and artistic moments that make it visually fun, but none of the plot points seem to lead anywhere.

12. Dazed and Confused (1993)

Dazed and Confused is a slice-of-life high school movie set in the '70s, featuring some quirky and likable characters. The movie depicts what an array of students do on the last day of school, jumping from story to story and intertwining them. None of the storylines are robust, however. Instead, they're all about these kids navigating low-stakes, barely-there conflicts.

13. Chef (2014)

The beginning of Chef is easily the most dramatic part, as the main character quits his prestigious chef job. Following this, the movie slows down satisfyingly, showing how he moves forward and reignites his passion. The film has a warm and cozy aura with plenty of tasty scenes that make it worth watching.

14. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Call Me By Your Name is an intensely emotional film, but it's simply a refined story about a summer fling. The most dramatic and gripping moments involve raw conversations, implied feelings, and romantic tensions. While these elements are powerful, they're not plot-driven, and few notable events happen.

15. The Big Chill (1983)

The Big Chill is a very conversation-focused movie, with a group of distant friends confronting unresolved and festering issues between each other and within themselves. The movie was topical when released, tackling the dissolution many idealists experienced in the '80s. While it's not full of action, it's loaded with earnest moments that range from heartbreaking to hilarious.

16. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

The first time we watched My Neighbor Totoro, we felt like we missed something, but we didn't! It's just a calm and comforting film about two little girls who befriend whimsical creatures and spirits. The main conflicts are subtle and out of view, such as the mother's illness and Satsuki's struggle with responsibility. At the core, it's a movie about imagination and growing up.

17. My Dinner With Andre (1981)

When people complain about movies being “just two hours of talking,” they might be referring to My Dinner With Andre. While slow-paced and uneventful, this movie is ripe with compelling moments and layered questions. It's the type of movie that lives in your mind for days after you watch it.

18. Burn After Reading (2008)

Burn After Reading is anything but boring. In fact, it seems to be dramatic plot point after dramatic plot point. But in the end, almost everyone is right back where they started, and nothing changes. The stakes in the movie are somehow low and high at the same time (sensitive CIA information versus cosmetic surgery dreams), making for a funny and offbeat flick. J.K. Simmons perfectly sums up the movie's circular plot in the final scene.

19. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

The exceptional movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind has a fascinating plot that boils down to practically nothing. Several characters in the film try to erase their complicated memories, only to fall back into the same patterns and relationships as before. A major theme in the film is the inevitability of things, as everyone seems tied up in one another's fate despite their efforts against it.

20. The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Big Lebowski is another film where so much happens, but also nothing happens. Everything starts with a case of mistaken identity and then becomes a vengeful mission over a sentimental rug. Similar to Burn After Reading, most characters end up where they started, and the film has a dizzying, pointless plot that is endlessly amusing.

21. Drinking Buddies (2013)

Drinking Buddies is a slow-paced, subtle film about two people who romantically like each other but flirt around their feelings and never address the tension. Many of the characters talk and talk but never say anything of merit or substance. In some ways, the movie is about wasted time, feelings, and words, all amounting to nothing.

22. Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Kicking & Screaming seems like the type of movie that would follow a typical formula. The protagonist finds their motivation and passion, transforming into a more complete person, standing up to their bullies, and coming out on top. That's not what happens here. Instead, the movie reminds us that the universe owes us nothing and there is no promise of victory or satisfaction.

23. The Squid and the Whale (2005)

The Squid and the Whale is a disheartening slice-of-life movie. It paints a picture of a dysfunctional family dealing with change as the parents separate. The movie is not devoid of plot, but the storyline relies heavily on deep conversations and subtle emotions, giving it a somewhat prosaic feel while still compelling.

24. Taxi Driver (1976)

This '70s noir film is a psychological journey that blurs reality and fantasy. While some describe the movie as action-packed, many people feel nothing substantial happens. The troubled main character riles himself up and has intense fantasies, but the viewer must question whether these things truly happen. The unusual film demands a rewatch, leaving the audience perplexed and unsettled.

25. Taste of Cherry (1997)

Taste of Cherry's concept is powerful, but the movie's plot is uneventful and focused on conversations and philosophical ideas. A man plans to take his own life and seeks someone willing to bury him after the deed. We never find out if the protagonist dies at the end, but we see how different people appreciate life and find meaning in it.

26. The Florida Project (2017)

It feels like many things happen in The Florida Project, but the plot points are fairly subdued. It's a slice-of-life film that chronicles the struggles of lower-class families and how children perceive and traverse this type of poverty. The movie is simultaneously heartbreaking and inspiring.

27. Locke (2013)

So much changes for the main character throughout this film, but almost everything takes place in his car via phone calls. This unique film feels plotless, but the substantial phone conversations are incredibly impactful and life-altering for the main character. Nothing and everything happens for Locke throughout a 1.5-hour drive.

28. Hail, Caesar! (2016)

The Coen brothers love making movies with dizzying and fruitless plots, and we love how they do it. There are so many character subplots that none of them come to the forefront or feel undeniably important. Some interpret the movie's chaos as weak storytelling, but we embrace the Coen brothers' knack for peculiarly disheveled plots.

29. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Like the Coens, some feel Quentin Tarantino also gravitates toward futile plots. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood might be the best example. The action-packed movie left some feeling cheated out of a payoff or explosive ending. Many were waiting for Sharon Tate's real-life fate to play out, which it did not. Ultimately, that was part of the movie's point — to give Tate her life back.

30. Palo Alto (2013)

Palo Alto has a very loose plot, following unguided teens as they fall into drugs, inappropriate relationships, and other illicit activities. It's another slice-of-life movie, but this is a rough and ragged slice. The movie is a collection of troubling adolescent stories with no central plot.

31. Almost Famous (2000)

Almost Famous follows a young man looking to break into music journalism. He goes on tour with a popular rock band, encountering situations too mature for him and stepping into a crazy, uninhibited world. The coming-of-age story isn't tragic or inspiring; it's simply honest and as hazy as real life but with a little extra glamor.

32. Little Women (2019)

This also applies to the 1994 film, but we love Greta Gerwig, so we will focus on her version. With death, love, secrets, and more, the movie is anything but empty. However, the plot takes place over a few years, moving at a reserved pace as the young women wrestle with their identities and relationships.

33. Melancholia (2011)

A planet, Melancholia, crashes into Earth, ending humanity. Sounds pretty action-packed, right? Well, it's a dreamy and reflective film with a grim overtone. The protagonist's brand-new marriage casually falls apart at the beginning, leaving her to ponder life as it hurtles toward its end. The bizarre film is entrancing, tackling the meaning of life from various angles.

34. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Aside from, “It's about two guys who go on a drug binge in Vegas,” how can you explain the plot of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas to someone? That is basically the whole plot, as most of the dramatic events are exaggerated in the drugged-out minds of the lead characters. Nothing really happens, but it's still a wild ride.

35. Kiki's Delivery Service (1989)

This adorable movie has a pretty weak plot, but that doesn't make it any less lovable. The film revolves around self-doubt, overcoming fears, and finding new friendships. While there is somewhat of an emergency at the end, the majority of the film is about a young witch figuring out who she is and where she belongs.

36. Spring Breakers (2012)

Spring Breakers is definitely not for everyone. We recommend it for people who like movies that are all vibes and no plot. The film's aesthetics and energy are vaporwave mixed with the Y2K party scene, making for an attractive and timely aesthetic. The plot is just a random, hazed series of crimes, however.

37. Her (2013)

Her is a distinct and intriguing movie but not event-driven. It's all about emotions and relationships. When we boil down the film, it's just about a man who talks to his computer and then stops. It truly is so much more than that, addressing themes of loneliness, human connection, reality, vulnerability, and more.

38. Amélie (2001)

Amélie is positively charming, following a cheerful young woman's daily life. Amélie goes through her life helping others through kind manipulation, making everyone around her just a little happier. It's a supremely sweet flick but doesn't follow a typical plot formula, taking a more reserved approach to storytelling.

39. Marie Antoinette (2006)

A movie chronicling the life of Marie Antoinette sounds like it would be extravagant and dramatic. While the movie certainly has those elements, the storyline is somewhat stagnant. Rather than making the political turmoil and uprisings the focus, the film prioritizes Marie Antoinette's personal experiences in her gorgeous home. It mostly consists of troubling conversations and beautiful visuals, ending with Marie returning to where she came from.

40. The Blair Witch Project (1999)

One of the spookiest movies ever made is almost entirely devoid of plot. A group of young film students records strange discoveries and vague encounters in the woods, but we never see the evil entity in question. The movie's final moments resolve and explain nothing, leaving viewers with sweaty palms and plenty of questions.

41. Hurt Locker (2008)

Hurt Locker is a riveting and heartbreaking movie. It's action-packed, but everything in it feels futile. The protagonist does everything he can to save civilians and fellow soldiers, often to no avail. His infant son should be the light at the end of the tunnel as his deployment ends, but instead, his restlessness causes him to return to war and continue his — tragically — hopeless efforts.

42. Empire Records (1995)

Empire Records has vintage vibes and appealing visuals but nothing thrilling as far as a plot. Young music lovers attempt to save their beloved record store while navigating friendships, romance, and their futures. The various subplots are low-stakes, but the characters make it an engaging watch. This cult favorite is the type you either love or find completely pointless.

43. The Assistant (2019)

In The Assistant, a young woman watches the nefarious behavior of her boss from the sidelines and grits her teeth through his inappropriate actions. The insidious undertone of the movie and subtle moments feel like they don't amount to anything, but that's the quiet power of the movie. It shows the reality of what women in the entertainment industry deal with silently.

44. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

We never get tired of analyzing this quirky, one-of-a-kind movie. Stripping it down to the bare bones, the movie is about a guy who has a crush, gets the girl for a minute, and then loses her. About 95% of the drama we see in the movie is in Tom's head as he builds the relationship up to be much more than it is. But we get it; we overthink too.

45. I'm Thinking of Ending Things (2020)

A freaky and confusing movie that will have you scratching your head for days after, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is a journey into delusion. The main character takes his girlfriend to visit his parents, but reality crumbles around him. The movie is about a man severely struggling with mental health, escaping by conjuring fantasies and abandoning real life.

46. La La Land (2016)

We know La La Land is a divisive movie, and the slow, subdued plot might be one of the reasons. It's a love story and a movie about personal evolution and success, but none of these things manifest loudly. The sad end to their love story is quiet, while their rise to fame is graceful and seamless.

47. The Witch (2015)

This movie feels like a total snoozefest until the last five or 10 minutes, and then you recognize its subtle brilliance. We love this movie because it turns out that all that “nothing” happening was actually sinister forces at work, slowly executing their plan. Some might turn it off after an hour, but we highly recommend finishing it.

48. Project X (2012)

Project X is a fast-paced flick, differing from many of the movies on this list. Its plot is haphazard and wild, just like a crazy party. The movie is about an out-of-control party, and nothing much happens afterward. Characters don't face consequences or really learn lessons — they just party their heartiest, and we get to watch it happen.

49. The Terminal (2004)

The Terminal is an interesting flick about a foreign traveler trapped in an airport due to political controversies between governments. While the plot points involving his freedom are intense, the rest of the film is a slow-paced account of his time in the airport. It's an emotion-packed movie with romance, longing, friendship, family, and much more.

50. Flipped (2010)

Flipped depicts a super slow-burn romance that just barely pays off in the end. The two main characters make googly eyes at each other throughout their teen years and never address their mutual feelings. It's a typical cheesy teen romance, but the glacial pace makes it feel uneventful. The slow story has a charming authenticity that makes it worth a watch.