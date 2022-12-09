10 Movies Where People Love Each Other But Can’t Be Together

Recently someone said, Suggest a movie where one or both people love each other but don’t end up together. I’m into someone already in a relationship, so I’d love to cathartically cry along with movies where love/connection isn’t enough to get two people together because circumstances and life and other love get in the way.” Here are the top-voted films.

10. Brief Encounter (1945)

Brief Encounter is a British romantic drama following an extramarital love affair in England before WWII. It stars Celia Johnson, Trevor Howard, Stanley Holloway, and Joyce Carey.

9. Anna and the King (1999)

Anna and the King is a biographical period drama loosely based on the 1944 novel Anna and the King of Siam. It depicts a fictional account of the diaries of Anna Leonowens. Anna and the King star Jodie Foster and Chow Yun-fat in the titular roles.

8. Blue Valentine (2010)

Blue Valentine is a romantic drama following a married couple (Michelle Williams and Ryan Gosling), shifting back and forth between their courtship and marriage dissolution several years later.

7. Remains of the Day (1993)

The Remains of the Day is a British-American drama film following an English butler (Anthony Hopkins) overlooking his boss (James Fox) Nazi sympathies and growing anti-Semitism. Twenty years later, he seeks out the housekeeper (Emma Thompson)while regretting his loyalty to his former employer (James Fox). It also stars Christopher Reeve, Hugh Grant, Ben Chaplin, and Lena Headey.

6. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

500 Days of Summer is a romantic comedy-drama film employing a nonlinear narrative structure. It follows a man (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) reflecting on memories of his failed relationship (Zooey Deschanel).

5. Cast Away (2000)

Cast Away is a survival drama film following a man (Tom Hanks) stranded alone on an island after his plane crashes into the Pacific at Christmas time. It also stars Helen Hunt, Nick Searcy, and a Wilson volleyball.

4. Casablanca (1942)

Casablanca is a romantic drama set during World War II. It follows an American expatriate (Humphrey Bogart) choosing between a woman he loves (Ingrid Bergman) or helping her husband (Paul Henreid) escape from Casablanca to continue fighting the Germans.

3. Lost in Translation (2003)

Lost in Translation is a romantic comedy-drama following a fading Hollywood movie star (Bill Murray) traveling to Tokyo to promote whiskey. He meets and befriends an estranged American and college graduate (Scarlett Johansson). It also stars Giovanni Ribisi and Anna Faris.

2. In the Mood for Love (2000)

In the Mood for Love is a romantic drama following a man (Tony Leung) and a woman (Maggie Cheung). Their spouses engage in an affair together and slowly develop feelings for each other.

1. La la Land (2016)

La La Land is a romantic musical comedy-drama starring Ryan Gosling as a struggling jazz pianist and Emma Stone as an aspiring actress. They fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles, California. It won seven Golden Globes and six Academy Awards.

