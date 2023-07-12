25 Movies Where The Bad Guy Wins but It’s Framed as a Happy Ending

In the inevitable and neverending fight between good and evil, the scales should always tip toward good, right? Okay, maybe in a perfect world, but cinema is far from perfect, and there are plenty of instances when the bad guy wins. Here are some fan favorites.

In Bruges (2008)

Meet Ray and Ken. Ray is an inexperienced hitman who accidentally murders a child while killing a priest during confession. Ken is Ray's mentor, and after the incident, both men are sent to Bruges by their employer Harry to await further instructions.

While there, Ray meets Chloe, a drug dealer and production assistant. The two hit it off before Chloe's boyfriend, Eirik, threatens him. Chloe then admits they robbed tourists but tells Ray he was never a target. Eventually, Ken needs to kill Ray, as Harry deems killing a child unforgivable. Yuri, Harry's contact in Bruges, gives Ken a gun, but when he goes to kill Ray, he finds the man distraught over his killing of the boy. Ray tries to shoot himself, but Ken stops him, tells him about Harry's orders, and puts him on a train for a fresh start.

Ken tells Harry about Ray, and Harry heads to Bruges to deal with the insubordination. On the train, a Canadian couple Ray attacked, noticed him, and he was returned to Bruges by the police. Chloe bails him out, and the two share a drink in the city center. Harry races to Ray's motel but spots Ken, and the two share a drink. Harry is skeptical that Ray deserves a second chance, so Ken suggests they have a shootout away from witnesses at the top of the bell tower. Harry shoots Ken in the leg for failing to kill Ray. On the way down the tower, Harry learns that Ray's in the square and shoots Ken in the neck.

Harry leaves Ken, who pulls himself to the top of the tower and jumps into the square. Badly mangled and dying, Ken tries to give his broken gun to Ray. Harry then chases Ray to his hotel, and the two agree to continue their chase through the canal to save the pregnant owner. Ray gets injured by Harry, but Harry accidentally shoots Jimmy, the dwarf that befriended Ray and Ken. Jimmy, dressed as a schoolboy for the film he was working on, alarms Harry and believing he's killed a child, Harry shoots himself. Ray, taken to an ambulance, contemplates Hell and hopes he doesn't die.

Whiplash (2014)

This music lover's movie follows Andrew (Miles Teller) as a music school student who one night catches the attention of Fletcher (J.K. Simmons). After hearing Andrew play, Fletcher walks by, yells something at him, and continues on. As part of his teaching style, Fletcher pushes Andrew with verbal, emotional, and even physical abuse, forcing him to repeat a drum solo until the young man's fingers bleed.

As the movie progresses, however, Fletcher's innate genius brings out in Andrew greatness that Fletcher wouldn't find without his not-so-gentle prodding. And by the end, when Andrew excels at what he loves, despite his earlier doubts, audiences are drawn to Feltcher's ability to create in Andrew a perfection he likely would never reach without Fletcher's unique, if extremely harsh, pressure.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Clyde Shelton is a former CIA agent whose wife and daughter died in a home invasion. When one of the suspects gets a lighter sentence, Clyde sets about systematically killing everyone involved in the case, from the judge and the released suspect to the prosecutor's assistants.

Ultimately, the prosecuting attorney gets over on Clyde, moving a premade bomb into Clyde's cell. When Clyde notices the bomb is about to detonate, he picks up a picture of his wife and daughter and smiles. The movie ends with the prosecuting attorney watching his daughter in a play, something he could never find time for before meeting Clyde.

Mr. Brooks (2007)

Earl Brooks is a serial killer whose alter ego, Marshall, has an irrepressible urge to kill. Despite his efforts to curb his compulsion, he succumbs to Marshall and kills a young couple in their bedroom. Afterward, he performs a meticulous ritual to clean the crime scene and pose the body, leaving a bloody thumbprint from each victim on a lampshade. During this time, Brooks becomes aware that the bedroom window is open.

Eventually, his daughter Jane comes home after dropping out of college and informs him that she's pregnant. His instincts kick in when someone is murdered at Jane's dorm, and he inherently knows that Jane did it. To save her from becoming him and distract detectives, he commits a murder in the same area and in the same way.

One day Brooks is approached by a man calling himself “Mr. Smith,” who tells Brooks he has picture evidence of him murdering the young couple in the apartment building. He demands to accompany Brooks during a murder and wets his pants when he and Brooks murder Detective Atwood's boyfriend and his mistress, Shiela.

Smith holds Brooks at gunpoint, and the two end up at a cemetery where Brooks kills him and buries his body in the open grave he dug. Someone destroyed the pictures Smith had, and his DNA is the only one at the latest murder scene, leaving Brooks in the clear. A few days later, Brooks calls Atwood and has a conversation that has her suspicious. That night Brooks has a nightmare and wakes up in relief, reciting the Serenity Prayer.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Say hello to Jordan Belfort, a new stockbroker with L.F. Rothschild who quickly becomes engrossed with the drug-fueled life his boss, Hanna, enjoys. After losing his job on Black Monday, Jordan gets a job at a broiler room brokerage firm on Long Island. His bold and risky tactics make him serious money, including illegal activity that nets him $22 million in three hours.

After befriending his neighbor Donnie, the two found their own company, Stratton Oakmont, and recruited several of Jordan's friends. Jordan teaches them the art of the “hard sell,” and the company starts turning a hefty profit. The pump and dump scheme netting them millions caught the attention of the FBI and SEC, who tapped Jordan's phones.

Jordan engages in an affair with Naomi Lapaglia, and when his wife confronts him, he divorces her and marries Naomi. He then uses the name of Naomi's aunt Emma to open a Swiss bank account and hide the majority of his millions offshore. He uses his friend Brad's wife and in-laws to smuggle the money into Switzerland illegally. When Emma dies, Jordan forges her name to save the account.

Eventually, the FBI arrests Jordan and cut a deal with him to wear a wire. Despite getting caught warning Donnie of the FBI raid, Jordan still scores a reduced sentence of 36 months. He now works as a motivational speaker.

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

This dystopian tale looks at extreme violence and the ability to rehabilitate someone who commits such acts. The main character, Alex, runs a gang of droogs, a Russian-inspired word that means “friend.” Bent on causing as much havoc and pure violence as possible, Alex and his crew commit acts of assault, theft, vandalism, kidnapping, and murder. Eventually, Alex gets 14 years in prison and volunteers for an experimental therapy called the Ludovico Technique. After the aversion therapy, Alex is released from prison and runs into several people he harmed, including two of his former droogs.

After they beat him senselessly, he manages to crawl to a home where a disabled man takes him in. Alex formerly assaulted the man, and when he figures out who Alex is, he locks him in an upstairs bedroom and tortures him with Beethoven's Ninth Symphony. Alex tries to end his life by jumping out the window and ends up in the hospital. During his stay there, Alex realizes he has no aversions, and the therapy has reversed itself. The Minister of the Interior apologizes to Alex, offers him a job, and even plays Beethoven's Ninth in a show of goodwill.

The movie ends with Alex contemplating violence and thinking, “I was cured all right!”

The Karate Kid (1984)

This movie follows Daniel Larusso, who encounters bullies after moving to Reseda with his mother. Johnny Lawrence, the main antagonizer, belongs to the Cobra Kai dojo and is a black belt. Daniel, who doesn't know anything about karate, is beaten up by Lawrence and gains the notice of handyman Mr. Miyagi.

Eventually, Mr. Miyagi agrees to teach him karate and starts Daniel on tasks at his home, like painting the fence and washing and waxing his car collection. When Daniel becomes frustrated with the experience, Mr. Miyagi shows him how all the movements he's been doing have prepared him to learn the art of martial arts.

When Daniel and Johnny face off at a local competition, Johnny's ‘master' resorts to cheating to win, but Johnny and Daniel come to terms. The movie ends with Daniel and Johnny facing off at a tournament where Daniel is declared the winner, and Johnny delivers the trophy to Daniel himself.

Frailty (2002)

Frailty is a movie about a father and son who share a supernatural sense of demons who masquerade as people and another son who doesn't share their faith. Bill Paxton plays a father who ‘destroys' demons by killing the people they walk around as. Adam shares this gift, but his brother Fenton doesn't. Despite his father's best efforts, Fenton thinks his father is insane and tries to tell the Sheriff.

When the Sheriff returns him home, Fenton tells the man about the cellar, but upon finding nothing there, the Sheriff leaves only to be killed by their father. After being locked up for a week, Fenton tells his father he believes and is released. During the next killing, however, Fenton nearly spoils the capture of the man, and when his father demands that he destroy the demon, Fenton kills his father instead. Before dying, their father whispers something to Adam, but Fenton can't hear it.

When the boys grow up, the town of Thurman is rocked by what's referred to as the “God's Hand” killings. Fenton contacts the Sheriff and eventually reveals himself to be Adam. He shows Sheriff Doyle the graves, but Adam knows Doyle killed his mother, and Adam destroys Doyle. After Doyle's death, Agent Hull visits Adam, who is the town Sheriff by then. Adam shakes his hand and tells him he's a good man.

Finding Doyle's badge and a list of victims in Fenton's house during an FBI raid, Fenton is linked to a string of unrelated murders, and the movie ends with Adam's pregnant wife asking if everything's okay and Adam telling her God's will had been done.

The Assassination of Jesse James by The Coward Robert Ford (2007)

If you like period pieces, you could do worse than The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. This movie follows Jesse's gang through a series of robberies and assaults but centers on the life of Robert “Bob” Ford. Desperate to join James' gang, he solicits help from his brother Charley, eventually joining the gang. Bob intervenes in a quarrel between gang members Hite and Liddil, killing Hite.

After being mocked by Jesse for his idolization of him, Bob starts to plot against Jesse for the beating of his young cousin, Albert. This instance leads Bob to take on the challenge of capturing or killing Jesse in exchange for a hefty bounty and a pardon for murdering Hite.

When the deed is done, he and Charley send a telegram to the Governor, but instead of the $10,000 they were promised, they receive about $500 each. Eventually, the brothers tried to make a Broadway show out of reenacting their story but shut it down after people started to see Bob as the villain and Jesse as the hero.

Captain America (2011)

When Steve Rogers is rejected for military service, he doesn't give up and sit at home—instead, he and his best friend, Sgt. James “Bucky” Barnes visits an exhibit of future technologies. Here, Steve tries again to enlist and is allowed to do so by Dr. Abraham Erskine. Enrolled in the Strategic Scientific Reserve, Steve is slotted to be part of the “super-soldier” program, which Erskine, British M16 agent Peggy Carter and Colonel Chester Phillips run.

Using a special serum and a series of “vita-rays,” Erskine is able to transform Rogers from a small-framed, weakling with a will of steel into a taller and much more muscular man with a will of steel. Senator Brandt has Rogers dress up in a patriotic costume and travel, selling war bonds as “Captain America.”

While touring Italy in 1943, Rogers learns that Bucky's unit is MIA. Refusing to believe his friend is dead, Rogers attempts a solo attack on the Hydra division and manages to free Bucky and the other prisoners.

Needing help, Rogers recruits Bucky and five other soldiers, and together they carry out an all-out attack on Hydra and Schmidt, who's behind the company. After losing Bucky off the train, Rogers continues on and takes Schmidt out, but not before the Tesseract container is damaged and burns through the plane to land in the ocean. Damaged beyond saving, Rogers can't land the plane and radios Agent Carter to say goodbye before crashing into the Arctic.

The movie ends with Rogers waking up in a hospital room decked out like the 1940s, but when Rogers hears a radio announcement of a baseball game he went to in 1941, he hurries outside to find himself in modern-day Time Square. SHIELD approaches him and offers an assignment by director Nick Fury.

The Dark Knight (2008)

A gang of masked criminals holds up a mafia-owned bank in Gotham City, each killing the other until the Joker reveals himself as the mastermind and escapes with the money. Batman, Harvey Dent, and police Lieutenant Jim Gordon ally to eliminate Gotham's organized crime. Batman's alter-ego, billionaire Bruce Wayne, publicly supports Dent as Gotham's valid protector, believing his triumph will allow Batman to retire so Wayne can romantically pursue his childhood friend, Rachel Dawes, despite her relationship with Dent.

Doubt (2008)

1964 sees a devout Catholic priest accused of wrongdoing concerning an altar boy at the parish school. Suspicious of Father Flynn, Scool Principle Sister Aloysius visits the boy's mother and discovers the boy is gay. The mother pleads with Aloysius to solve her issues with Flynn by removing him.

Aloysius confronts Flynn and gets him to agree to a transfer where he takes an even more prestigious role with a larger church, and Aloysius tearfully admits that she has severe doubts about Flynn and his guilt.

Watchmen (2009)

After an anti-vigilante act is passed in 1985 America, five-term president Richard Nixon is looking at a new Cold War, and tensions in the world have never been higher. A detective (Rorschach)who acts as an illegal vigilante warns members of his former team, The Watchmen, after a man known as Edward Blake is attacked and killed. Rorschach visits a physicist named Doctor Manhatten, who is cursed with unnatural superpowers, and relays that several people he's been in contact with have developed cancer.

When questioned by a mob of reporters, Manhatten exiles himself to Mars, causing the world to ramp up the drums of war. Drieberg, one of Rorschach's old teammates, takes in Laurie Jupiter, and the two break Rorschach out of prison. Jupiter is teleported to Mars while Drieberg and Rorschach go after a supervillain, Veidt, who they believe killed Blake.

Veidt activates Osterman's energy reactors in New York City and other places around the world, killing 15 million souls. Convinced of humanity's worth by Jupiter, who is Blake's daughter, Manhatten teleports them back to Earth and eventually to Veidt's hideout. Veidt manages to convince everyone to keep his secret (that he orchestrated everything from Blake's murder to the almost-nuclear detonation) to achieve world peace) to avoid a global war. Rorschach is the only holdout, and Manhatten reluctantly kills him to preserve the new world peace.

Lord of War (2005)

Nicolas Cage plays a big-time arms dealer in this action-packed film. After completing his first arms sale, Yuri Orlov brings his brother Vitaly along for the ride, and the two start to deal with larger customers. Vitaly eventually becomes addicted to cocaine, and Yuri marries a model, and the two have a son. Vitaly goes to rehab, and Yuri tries to live an honest life to please his wife. Unsatisfied with the lower pay, he trickles back to arms dealing, followed by his wife, unaware that Interpol is following her. Agent Jack Valentine presents trouble for Yuri, who wants recognition and cannot be bought.

Yuri and Vitaly fly in to sell arms in the Sierre Leon to a militia aligned with Andre Baptiste, whom Yuri has dealt with before. Vitaly begs Yuri to back out when he realizes the militia is ready to kill a settlement of refugees. Yuri says they can't back out, or the militia will kill them. Vitaly grabs two grenades, tossing one into one of the trucks killing Andre's son before the militia guns him down. Yuri is spared but receives only half the blood diamonds. Yuri pays to have the bullets removed from Vitaly's body and his death certificate forged in order to send him back to the US.

When Yuri reaches customs, they arrest him (one bullet is still in Vitaly's body). While detained, Yuri explains to Agent Valentine that in a matter of minutes, a high-ranking US Army officer will arrive and insist on his release. Yuri is proved correct, and the movie ends by informing the audience that the five largest arms manufacturers in the world (the US, UK, Russia, China, and France) are all part of the United Nations Security Council.

Ex Machina (2015)

A young programmer (Caleb) is selected to participate in a ground-breaking experiment in synthetic intelligence by evaluating the human qualities of a highly advanced humanoid AI (Ava). Caleb becomes convinced that Ava and Kyoko are captive against their will. He also uncovers that Kyoko is also an AI humanoid and develops feelings for Ava.

Ava convinces Caleb that her maker, Nathan, is lying, and eventually, she and Kyoko stab Nathan. Before dying, Nathan disables Kyoko, and Ava repairs herself with parts of previous android specimens to the extent that she takes on the appearance of a real woman.

Ignoring Caleb's demands for help after he gets trapped in a room, Ava steps out into the world for the first time. She catches a ride on the helicopter meant to take Caleb home and lands in a busy city, blending into the crowd as the movie closes.

Cape Fear (1991)

Robert De Niro plays an unhinged felon (Max) in this thriller. Catching a 14-year sentence for the assault and battery of a 16-year-old, his lawyer Sam Bowden hid evidence of the girl's promiscuity that may have led to a shorter sentence or even gotten Max acquitted. Now he's out of prison and bent on revenge.

Finding Sam in North Carolina, Max plans his revenge. Sam is unaware that while in prison, Max taught himself to read and studied law and is very aware of the sham of a defense Sam provided. After Max kills their dog, the police tell Sam they can't arrest him without evidence of a crime, and since Sam can't prove it was Max, nothing can be done. Max then uncovers that Sam has been flirting with County Courthouse Clerk Lori Davis. Max assaults and nearly beats Lori to death, but even Sam can't convince her to press charges.

Max moves on by seducing Sam's 15-year-old daughter, Danny. He hires a private investigator to follow Max and takes the man's advice to have Max beaten up. When Max gets jumped by three thugs, he turns the tables on them and beats them before filing for a restraining order against Sam. Max goes on to kill their maid and the private investigator. Sam and his family flee to their houseboat only to be followed by Max.

A nasty storm kicks up as Max untethers the boat from the dock and fights with Sam. Danny sprays Max with lighter fluid as he lights a cigar, covering him in flames and forcing him to jump into the water. He manages to grab a rope and pull himself back onboard. Deranged and badly burned, Max puts Sam on mock trial for failing to do his duty as a lawyer 14 years ago. Sam argues that Max bragged about beating two prior sexual assault charges, but Max is unphased and beats Sam.

The men fight after the boat is destroyed, but Sam and his family watch as Max is carried downriver, eventually drowning as he sings, “On Jordan's Stormy Banks I Stand.”

The Guest (2014)

Laura and Spencer Peterson are grieving the loss of their oldest son Caleb while trying to help their remaining children, Luke and Anna, cope. When David Collins appears at their door saying he's Caleb's best friend, Laura invites him to stay as long as he'd like. David ingratiates himself into the family by helping Luke deal with some bullies from school and by saving Anna's friend from an abusive ex-boyfriend.

When Anna becomes suspicious of David, however, she discovers that David was a soldier designated for medical experimentation and was programmed to kill anyone who could compromise his identity. David eventually kills Anna's friend Craig and a person selling him a gun. After stealing their weapons, he heads back to the Peterson residence and is helping Laura with laundry when a special forces unit attacks the house. David kills all except Carver and stabs Laura with a kitchen knife before killing Spencer.

He is headed to the school to kill Luke, but Anna and Carver reach the school first. David turns the lights off and plunges the school into a haunted nightmare. Anna's teacher and Carver are David's next victims, but Anna shoots David with Caver's gun before it misfires and starts a fire after hitting a light fixture. Luke stabs David twice to save his sister, ironically earning David's approval, who tells Luke he did the right thing before collapsing.

Anna and Luke are being attended to by medical personnel when they overhear the firefighters say they only found two bodies. Anna notices one of the firefighters is limping, and when he looks up, she sees David quietly escaping the scene.

Megamind (2010)

Sent to Earth on a mission to save his life, Megamind lands in prison and is heavily influenced by criminals. He grows up to be a juvenile delinquent and eventually the arch-nemesis of Metroman. Megamind thinks his life goal is the destruction of Metroman and all things good, but he recognizes that he doesn't have to be evil for people to like and care for him.

After he thinks Metroman is destroyed, Megamind has no one to battle. Feeling lost, he creates a hero, but his creation goes awry, and Megamind must shut down his hero. Eventually, Megamind learns that being good isn't all bad.

Upgrade (2018)

When a brutal mugging leaves a man paralyzed and his wife dead, he's more than willing to accept a new implant known as STEM if it means he can walk again. But STEM does much more than help Grey Trace walk. STEM enhances Grey's body, giving him superhuman strength and eventually allowing him to seek revenge on the people who killed his wife and ruined his life.

The Player (1992)

Gifford Mill is a Hollywood studio executive whose job it is to greenlight screenwriter submissions for production into feature films. He feels threatened when story executive Larry Levy starts working at the studio and receives death-threat postcards from an anonymous source.

Mill thinks David Kahane is the postcard writer and meets him to offer him a deal in hopes of stopping the threats. Eventually, the two get in a fight, and Mill drowns Kahane. He knows he's killed the wrong man when the postcards and faxes continue. Still, he pursues Kahane's girlfriend, June, ruthlessly severing his previous relationship with Bonnie Sherow.

Mill takes June to a resort and spa and confesses his role in Kahane's murder. She responds by telling him she loves him. After this, Mill meets with two writers who pitch a terrible screenplay called Habeas Corpus. Seeing an opportunity, he convinces Levy to see the movie through production so it flops. Mill then steps in and saves the movie's box office and recements his job at the studio.

Mill marries June, and they are expecting their first child when he gets a pitch over the phone from a man who reveals he's the postcard writer. He pitches the essentials of Mill's recent life and suggests they call it, The Player.

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

Meet Jules. She's 27 and passionately in love with her long-time friend, Michael. Michael calls to inform her that he's getting married in four days, and Jules flies to Chicago. However, instead of supporting her friend, she's there on the pretense of breaking up their relationship.

Enacting a plot to “get her man,” Jules pulls all sorts of schemes and even enlists her friend George to act as her fiance, even though he's gay. George eventually flies home after failing to convince Jules that Michael does love Kimmy. After causing all sorts of trouble between Michael and Kimmy, Jules realizes that she wants Michael to be happy and helps him patch things up with Kimmy before it's too late.

The wedding goes without a hitch, and as Michael and Kimmy go off on their honeymoon, George, who came to the reception, dances with Jules.

The Social Network (2010)

While Zuckerberg himself isn't a massive fan of The Social Network, he seems to have made peace with knowing that the creation of Facebook didn't happen as the movie tells it. The film is based loosely on Zuckerberg's time at Harvard University, where he eventually became the founder of Facebook's busiest and most popular social network in the world.

The movie touches on the accusations by the Winklevoss twins that Zuckerberg stole their intellectual property and the dilution of Eduardo Saverin's stake in Facebook. While the film hits on some truths from the initial creation of Facebook, it also centers on themes that weren't exactly true when Zuckerberg was creating the most active social network on Earth.

Still, the movie became a megahit, raking in $225 million on a $40 million budget, and voted the best movie of 2010.

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Join Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis on a media-worthy killing spree that sees them through several years of their lives and splashes their names across national media outlets in this action-packed crime drama. Coming from childhood trauma, Mickey and Mallory are drawn to murder and have little to no empathy for the lives of their victims.

Eventually, the duo kills 52 victims across three states, including Mallory's parents, the patrons of a diner (save one customer), an Indian man who's unfortunate enough to take them in, and a mechanic. Both go to prison, but when they are about to be transferred to psychiatric hospitals, Mickey induces a prison riot that kills most of the film crew working on the news of the riot.

Meanwhile, Mallory kills the detective overseeing their transfers after he tries to seduce her, and journalist Wayne Gale gets his entire film crew murdered by Mickey. The couple eventually kills several prison guards before escaping into the woods with Gale, whom they also kill.

The movie ends with the couple, several years later, watching their two children play.

Arlington Road (1999)

Michael Faraday's life is turned upside down when he befriends his neighbors, Oliver and Cheryl Lang. The Lang's son becomes friends with Michael's son, Grant, and the two attend Discoverers together, but Michael becomes suspicious when different events and circumstances don't add up. He comes across evidence that the Langs are dangerous and rushes to remove his son from the Discoveries group, only to find that he left with the Langs.

In an elaborate and well-planned plot by Oliver Lang, Michael becomes the fall guy for Oliver's penchant for blowing up a government building. When Michael follows a van he believes holds his son; he is caught on camera heading into the building behind the van moments before the bomb detonates. The movie ends with the Langs moving to a new suburb to find a new ‘fall guy.'

Fallen (1998)

Fallen is a film about a fallen angel that can possess a host by touch. Wreaking havoc on the life of Detective John Hobbes, he strings together a framework to have Hobbes arrested for a series of murders. Hobbes turns the tables to kill the fallen angel, only to have the demon eventually escape.

